Microsoft reveals the worst controller I've ever seen as a prize in its latest Xbox Series X giveaway

The latest Xbox Series X giveaway has landed and it might be the cheekiest one yet - literally. Created in collaboration with Marvel Studios, the newest limited edition console bundle comes in a striking design that was inspired by the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine movie.

The console itself looks fairly normal all things considered, as it's basically just a standard Xbox Series X that has been printed with an image of the torso of series protagonist Deadpool. And yes, before you ask, this console does appear to be fully functional - unlike the incredible Final Fantasy 14 Xbox Series X that was given away back in March. It comes with a custom-made stand to sit it on too, which features a large black plinth-like base and two model samurai swords.

Things only get truly concerning when you take a look at the two controllers that are also included. On the front, they sport a colorful grippy rubberized texture that appears to be based on the material of Deadpool's trademark red suit. Each of the controller's grip is then adorned with a model belt, mimicking the character's leg holsters, and the left one even sports a small emblem based on his mask.

When you turn either of the controllers around, however, you're greeted with a detailed replica of Deadpool's (thankfully fully clothed) rear end, that protrudes like a pair of giant cushions. It's a pretty funny gag, especially if you are 11 years old, though I have to say that I can't imagine that this form factor would feel anything other than horrendous in the hands.

If you want to have a shot at winning this bundle (though, realistically is anyone who has to play with one of these controllers truly a winner?), then you can enter by following the official Xbox X / Twitter page and reposting the giveaway announcement. The contest runs until August 11 and is open to all residents of countries where the Xbox console is supported, which almost certainly means you.

In the competition's terms and conditions, Microsoft estimates that the whole prize is worth a total of about $859.98, so you could always chuck it on eBay if you win but don't want to use such an awful gamepad.

