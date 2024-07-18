Assassin's Creed Shadows will feature "more serious" romantic relationships for its playable characters

Ubisoft has confirmed Assassin's Creed Shadows will feature romance options for its dual protagonists.

That's according Shadows' associate narrative director, Brooke Davies, in a new interview with JorRaptor, who was able to verify that the mechanic will make its return after being noticeably absent from the series' most recent game, Assassin's Creed Mirage (via GamesRadar).

Davies explained, however, that romance this time around will play out much differently considering there are two playable characters in this tale, Naoe and Yasuke.

While Odyssey and Valhalla allowed you to romance the same character no matter which protagonist you chose to play as, Naoe and Yasuke's relationship will be more unique to their individual stories, and will also feature platonic relationships that will develop over the course of the game.

"I think something that's unique in Shadows is we're going to have some more developed relationships," Davies said. "A chance to really get close to people, get to know people, all sorts of different relationships for Naoe and Yasuke to explore.

"So it's not like a dating simulator," Davies continued. "We do have really more serious relationships, a long-term relationship, to develop."

The developer also added that there will be "lighter romances", too, "but you get to know some of these people quite well and pursue something." We've yet to learn about these characters just yet, but it's mentioned by JorRaptor that the game could potentially allow you to progress relationship through branching questlines, similiar to Odyssey.

We recently learned that Shadows will also feature a knockout mechanic that will allow for an optional pacifist playthrough, as well as an open-world with changing seasons that impact combat and traversal.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launches on November 15 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and PC.