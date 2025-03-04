Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC and Mac guide

The Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC and Mac have finally been revealed. In general, you'll need to know the minimum and recommended specs to work out whether your setup can run the game, and how different levels of ray-tracing can be achieved in-game.

From what we've seen so far, Assassin's Creed Shadows looks to be a bold new step for the long-running action franchise. There are dual protagonists this time around, and even dynamic systems that will affect combat and stealth. We're still waiting to get ahold of the game, but it has a chance of ranking highly on our list of the best Assassin's Creed games from what we've seen so far.

Here's everything you need to know about the Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC and Mac, including a breakdown of what you'll need for each level of ray-tracing in-game. We'll also explain whether AC: Shadows can run on Steam Deck, and some key info on everything from GPU requirements to the resolutions and frame rates that you'll be targeting.

Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC

Here are the Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC, broken up by the kind of Ray Tracing you want to achieve:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Assassin's Creed Shadows PC requirements (Selective Ray Tracing) Row 0 - Cell 0 Minimum Recommended Enthusiast Enthusiast (4K) Graphics Preset Low Medium High High Resolution 1080p 1080p 1440 4K FPS 30 FPS 60 FPS 60 FPS 60 FPS CPU Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D GPU NVIDIA GTX 1070 / AMD RX 5700 / Intel Arc A580 NVIDIA RTX 3060TI / AMD RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 TI Super / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Memory 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM (NVIDIA) or 12GB (AMD and Intel Arc) 10GB (NVIDIA) 16GB (AMD) 16GB (NVIDIA) 20GB (AMD) Storage SSD (Mandatory) SSD (Mandatory) SSD (Mandatory) SSD (Mandatory) Operating System Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Version 12 Version 12

Now, we have the PC requirements for Assassin's Creed Shadows with Standard Ray Tracing switched on:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Assassin's Creed Shadows PC requirements (Standard Ray Tracing) Row 0 - Cell 0 RT Minimum RT Recommended Graphics Preset High High Resolution 1080p 1440p FPS 30 FPS 60 FPS CPU Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X GPU NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580 NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super / AMD RX 7800 XT Memory 8 GB RAM (NVIDIA) 12 GB (AMD, Intel Arc) 12 GB RAM (NVIDIA) or 16GB (AMD) Storage SSD (Mandatory) SSD (Mandatory) Operating System Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit DirectX Version 12 Version 12

For those who want to go for extensive Ray Tracing, you'll need the following setup:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Assassin's Creed Shadows PC requirements (Extended Ray Tracing) Row 0 - Cell 0 RT Enthusiast RT Elite Graphics Preset Ultra Ultra Resolution 1440p 4K FPS 60 FPS 60 FPS CPU Intel i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Intel i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D GPU NVIDIA RTX 4080 NVIDIA RTX 4090 Memory 16 GB RAM (NVIDIA) 24 GB RAM (NVIDIA) Storage SSD (Mandatory) SSD (Mandatory) Operating System Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit DirectX Version 12 Version 12

Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for Mac

Now for the Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements from Mac, which will allow players using Apple silicon to get in on the fun.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Assassin's Creed Shadows Mac requirements (Software Selective Ray Tracing) Graphics Preset Low Medium High Resolution 720p 1080p 1440p FPS 30 FPS 30 FPS 30 FPS Chip M1 Max M2 Pro M1 Ultra M2 Max M2 Ultra Memory 16GB 16GB 16GB Storage 130GB 130GB 130GB Operating System macOS Sequoia (15) macOS Sequoia (15) macOS Sequoia (15)

Now, here's the requirements for those wanting to target Selective Ray Tracing on Mac:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Assassin's Creed Shadows Mac requirements (Selective Ray Tracing) Graphics Preset Low Medium Resolution 720p 1080p FPS 30 FPS 30 FPS Chip M3 M4 Memory 16GB 16GB Storage 130GB 130GB Operating System macOS Sequoia (15) macOS Sequoia (15)

Finally, here are the Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for achieving Standard Ray Tracing on Mac:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Assassin's Creed Shadows Mac requirements (Software Selective Ray Tracing) Graphics Preset Low Medium High Resolution 1080p 1440p 1440p FPS 30 FPS 30 FPS 30 FPS Chip M3 Pro M4 Pro M3 Max M4 Max Memory 16GB 16GB 16GB Storage 130GB 130GB 130GB Operating System macOS Sequoia (15) macOS Sequoia (15) macOS Sequoia (15)

Can you play Assassin's Creed Shadows on the Steam Deck?

Unfortunately, Assassin's Creed Shadows won't be playable on the Steam Deck at launch. This was revealed in a Q&A posted to the game's official website:

"At launch, the game will not be compatible with Steam Deck, due to the fact it is below our minimum specs for PC." said Pierre F, Technology Director of Assassin's Creed Shadows.