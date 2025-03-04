Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC and Mac guide

Here's whether you'll be able to run Assassin's Creed Shadows

Yasuke rides out, looking over a vibrant forest. A castle can be seen in the background.
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Jump to:

The Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC and Mac have finally been revealed. In general, you'll need to know the minimum and recommended specs to work out whether your setup can run the game, and how different levels of ray-tracing can be achieved in-game.

From what we've seen so far, Assassin's Creed Shadows looks to be a bold new step for the long-running action franchise. There are dual protagonists this time around, and even dynamic systems that will affect combat and stealth. We're still waiting to get ahold of the game, but it has a chance of ranking highly on our list of the best Assassin's Creed games from what we've seen so far.

Here's everything you need to know about the Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC and Mac, including a breakdown of what you'll need for each level of ray-tracing in-game. We'll also explain whether AC: Shadows can run on Steam Deck, and some key info on everything from GPU requirements to the resolutions and frame rates that you'll be targeting.

Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC

The PC requirements for Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Here are the Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC, broken up by the kind of Ray Tracing you want to achieve:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Assassin's Creed Shadows PC requirements (Selective Ray Tracing)
Row 0 - Cell 0

Minimum

Recommended

Enthusiast

Enthusiast (4K)

Graphics Preset

Low

Medium

High

High

Resolution

1080p

1080p

1440

4K

FPS

30 FPS

60 FPS

60 FPS

60 FPS

CPU

Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

GPU

NVIDIA GTX 1070 / AMD RX 5700 / Intel Arc A580

NVIDIA RTX 3060TI / AMD RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 TI Super / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

Memory

8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM (NVIDIA) or 12GB (AMD and Intel Arc)

10GB (NVIDIA)

16GB (AMD)

16GB (NVIDIA)

20GB (AMD)

Storage

SSD (Mandatory)

SSD (Mandatory)

SSD (Mandatory)

SSD (Mandatory)

Operating System

Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit

Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit

Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit

Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit

DirectX

Version 12

Version 12

Version 12

Version 12

Now, we have the PC requirements for Assassin's Creed Shadows with Standard Ray Tracing switched on:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Assassin's Creed Shadows PC requirements (Standard Ray Tracing)
Row 0 - Cell 0

RT Minimum

RT Recommended

Graphics Preset

High

High

Resolution

1080p

1440p

FPS

30 FPS

60 FPS

CPU

Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU

NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580

NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super / AMD RX 7800 XT

Memory

8 GB RAM (NVIDIA)

12 GB (AMD, Intel Arc)

12 GB RAM (NVIDIA) or 16GB (AMD)

Storage

SSD (Mandatory)

SSD (Mandatory)

Operating System

Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit

Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit

DirectX

Version 12

Version 12

For those who want to go for extensive Ray Tracing, you'll need the following setup:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Assassin's Creed Shadows PC requirements (Extended Ray Tracing)
Row 0 - Cell 0

RT Enthusiast

RT Elite

Graphics Preset

Ultra

Ultra

Resolution

1440p

4K

FPS

60 FPS

60 FPS

CPU

Intel i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Intel i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

GPU

NVIDIA RTX 4080

NVIDIA RTX 4090

Memory

16 GB RAM (NVIDIA)

24 GB RAM (NVIDIA)

Storage

SSD (Mandatory)

SSD (Mandatory)

Operating System

Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit

Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit

DirectX

Version 12

Version 12

Assassin's Creed Shadows: PC & New-Gen Features Trailer - YouTube Assassin's Creed Shadows: PC & New-Gen Features Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for Mac

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Now for the Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements from Mac, which will allow players using Apple silicon to get in on the fun.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Assassin's Creed Shadows Mac requirements (Software Selective Ray Tracing)

Graphics Preset

Low

Medium

High

Resolution

720p

1080p

1440p

FPS

30 FPS

30 FPS

30 FPS

Chip

M1 Max

M2 Pro

M1 Ultra

M2 Max

M2 Ultra

Memory

16GB

16GB

16GB

Storage

130GB

130GB

130GB

Operating System

macOS Sequoia (15)

macOS Sequoia (15)

macOS Sequoia (15)

Now, here's the requirements for those wanting to target Selective Ray Tracing on Mac:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Assassin's Creed Shadows Mac requirements (Selective Ray Tracing)

Graphics Preset

Low

Medium

Resolution

720p

1080p

FPS

30 FPS

30 FPS

Chip

M3

M4

Memory

16GB

16GB

Storage

130GB

130GB

Operating System

macOS Sequoia (15)

macOS Sequoia (15)

Finally, here are the Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for achieving Standard Ray Tracing on Mac:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Assassin's Creed Shadows Mac requirements (Software Selective Ray Tracing)

Graphics Preset

Low

Medium

High

Resolution

1080p

1440p

1440p

FPS

30 FPS

30 FPS

30 FPS

Chip

M3 Pro

M4 Pro

M3 Max

M4 Max

Memory

16GB

16GB

16GB

Storage

130GB

130GB

130GB

Operating System

macOS Sequoia (15)

macOS Sequoia (15)

macOS Sequoia (15)

Can you play Assassin's Creed Shadows on the Steam Deck?

A screenshot showing Yasuke on horseback in Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Unfortunately, Assassin's Creed Shadows won't be playable on the Steam Deck at launch. This was revealed in a Q&A posted to the game's official website:

"At launch, the game will not be compatible with Steam Deck, due to the fact it is below our minimum specs for PC." said Pierre F, Technology Director of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

