Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC and Mac guide
Here's whether you'll be able to run Assassin's Creed Shadows
The Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC and Mac have finally been revealed. In general, you'll need to know the minimum and recommended specs to work out whether your setup can run the game, and how different levels of ray-tracing can be achieved in-game.
From what we've seen so far, Assassin's Creed Shadows looks to be a bold new step for the long-running action franchise. There are dual protagonists this time around, and even dynamic systems that will affect combat and stealth. We're still waiting to get ahold of the game, but it has a chance of ranking highly on our list of the best Assassin's Creed games from what we've seen so far.
Here's everything you need to know about the Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC and Mac, including a breakdown of what you'll need for each level of ray-tracing in-game. We'll also explain whether AC: Shadows can run on Steam Deck, and some key info on everything from GPU requirements to the resolutions and frame rates that you'll be targeting.
Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC
Here are the Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC, broken up by the kind of Ray Tracing you want to achieve:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Minimum
Recommended
Enthusiast
Enthusiast (4K)
Graphics Preset
Low
Medium
High
High
Resolution
1080p
1080p
1440
4K
FPS
30 FPS
60 FPS
60 FPS
60 FPS
CPU
Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
GPU
NVIDIA GTX 1070 / AMD RX 5700 / Intel Arc A580
NVIDIA RTX 3060TI / AMD RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 TI Super / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
Memory
8 GB RAM
8 GB RAM (NVIDIA) or 12GB (AMD and Intel Arc)
10GB (NVIDIA)
16GB (AMD)
16GB (NVIDIA)
20GB (AMD)
Storage
SSD (Mandatory)
SSD (Mandatory)
SSD (Mandatory)
SSD (Mandatory)
Operating System
Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit
Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit
Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit
Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit
DirectX
Version 12
Version 12
Version 12
Version 12
Now, we have the PC requirements for Assassin's Creed Shadows with Standard Ray Tracing switched on:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
RT Minimum
RT Recommended
Graphics Preset
High
High
Resolution
1080p
1440p
FPS
30 FPS
60 FPS
CPU
Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
GPU
NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super / AMD RX 7800 XT
Memory
8 GB RAM (NVIDIA)
12 GB (AMD, Intel Arc)
12 GB RAM (NVIDIA) or 16GB (AMD)
Storage
SSD (Mandatory)
SSD (Mandatory)
Operating System
Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit
Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit
DirectX
Version 12
Version 12
For those who want to go for extensive Ray Tracing, you'll need the following setup:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
RT Enthusiast
RT Elite
Graphics Preset
Ultra
Ultra
Resolution
1440p
4K
FPS
60 FPS
60 FPS
CPU
Intel i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
Intel i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
GPU
NVIDIA RTX 4080
NVIDIA RTX 4090
Memory
16 GB RAM (NVIDIA)
24 GB RAM (NVIDIA)
Storage
SSD (Mandatory)
SSD (Mandatory)
Operating System
Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit
Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit
DirectX
Version 12
Version 12
Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for Mac
Now for the Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements from Mac, which will allow players using Apple silicon to get in on the fun.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Graphics Preset
Low
Medium
High
Resolution
720p
1080p
1440p
FPS
30 FPS
30 FPS
30 FPS
Chip
M1 Max
M2 Pro
M1 Ultra
M2 Max
M2 Ultra
Memory
16GB
16GB
16GB
Storage
130GB
130GB
130GB
Operating System
macOS Sequoia (15)
macOS Sequoia (15)
macOS Sequoia (15)
Now, here's the requirements for those wanting to target Selective Ray Tracing on Mac:
Graphics Preset
Low
Medium
Resolution
720p
1080p
FPS
30 FPS
30 FPS
Chip
M3
M4
Memory
16GB
16GB
Storage
130GB
130GB
Operating System
macOS Sequoia (15)
macOS Sequoia (15)
Finally, here are the Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for achieving Standard Ray Tracing on Mac:
Graphics Preset
Low
Medium
High
Resolution
1080p
1440p
1440p
FPS
30 FPS
30 FPS
30 FPS
Chip
M3 Pro
M4 Pro
M3 Max
M4 Max
Memory
16GB
16GB
16GB
Storage
130GB
130GB
130GB
Operating System
macOS Sequoia (15)
macOS Sequoia (15)
macOS Sequoia (15)
Can you play Assassin's Creed Shadows on the Steam Deck?
Unfortunately, Assassin's Creed Shadows won't be playable on the Steam Deck at launch. This was revealed in a Q&A posted to the game's official website:
"At launch, the game will not be compatible with Steam Deck, due to the fact it is below our minimum specs for PC." said Pierre F, Technology Director of Assassin's Creed Shadows.
You Might Also Like...
Jake is a freelance writer who currently works regularly with TRG. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #633)
A Way Out is a gritty co-op game that challenged me to make the right choice in a world full of bad ones