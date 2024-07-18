Elden Ring, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more see big price cuts in PlayStation Store's Summer Sale

PlayStation Store's Summer Sale is officially here, offering big discounts on some of the best games.

The annual Summer Sale is back this month with hundreds of titles now on offer for users across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Running until August 14, this year's promotion includes discounts on a total of 4,770 items on the US PlayStation store and 4,520 items on the UK PlayStation Store, although some offers will be removed prior to the sale's end date.

Some of the best discounts also apply to some of our favorite games available on PlayStation, including the critically acclaimed role-playing game from FromSoftware, Elden Ring which is now priced at $41.99 / £34.99.

This offer only applies to the base game, however, so you'll need to pay full price for the recently released Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Other games on offer also include 2023's best horror games, Resident Evil 4 and Alan Wake 2, and fantastic Soulslike Lies of P. There are also featured titles that have been released this year, such as one of the best fighting games you can play right now, Tekken 8, and even Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

You can take a look at some of our recommended discounts below:

Elden Ring - $41.99 / £34.99 (-30%)

- $41.99 / £34.99 (-30%) Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 / £18.14 (-67%)

- $19.79 / £18.14 (-67%) Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition - $14.99 / £14.99 (-50%)

- $14.99 / £14.99 (-50%) Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS5) - $19.99 / £17.49 (-50%)

(PS5) - $19.99 / £17.49 (-50%) Tekken 8 - $39.99 / £39.89 (-43%)

- $39.99 / £39.89 (-43%) Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth Twin Pack - $74.99 / £71.24 (-25%)

- $74.99 / £71.24 (-25%) Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 / £26.24 (-25%)

- $29.99 / £26.24 (-25%) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 / £31.49 (-55%)

- $31.49 / £31.49 (-55%) Alan Wake 2 - $38.99 / £32.49 (-35%)

- $38.99 / £32.49 (-35%) Lies of P - $35.99 / £29.99 (-40%)

- $35.99 / £29.99 (-40%) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $38.49 / £38.49 (-45%)

