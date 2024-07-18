PS5 and PS4 players can grab a three-month Apple TV+ subscription for free right now

PlayStation users can now grab a three-month Apple TV+ subscription for free.

Starting today (July 18), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users will have until September 22 to redeem a three-month extended free trial for Apple TV.

Unfortunately, the deal is only valid for "new and qualified returning subscribers" to Apple TV+ and also limited to one offer per PlayStation device, account for PlayStation Network and Apple ID.

After claiming the offer, members will be able to watch Apple TV programs through the Apple TV app on their PS4 or PS5 console, including popular series like Severance, Presumed Innocent, Dark Matter, Sugar, Masters of the Air, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and more.

The subscription service also offers a big collection of films too, such as Napoleon, Killers of the Flower Moon, and more.

If you're claiming the free trial, you'll need to be sure to cancel your membership before the three months are up, otherwise you'll be charged on the next renewal date.

Here are instructions on how to redeem your offer:

Find the Apple TV app in the TV and Video section on PS4 console or in the Media Home on PS5 console.

Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions.

Sign in with or create your Apple ID.

Enjoy your 3 month extended trial of Apple TV+.

Elsewhere, the PlayStation Portal appears to be doing well, as recent reports indicate that its now the best-selling accessory in the US for 2024. Eight months after its release, the official remote player for the PS5 has exceeded Sony's expectations, with PlayStation’s VP of product management Hiromi Wakai saying the Portal’s popularity is helping Sony in "shipping more units consistently".