Larian Studios teases Baldur's Gate 3 patch 7 with a look at the new Dark Urge evil endings

Baldur's Gate 3's long-awaited Patch 7 gets new details ahead of its September release.

Larian Studios has today released Community Update #28, wherein it provided new information about the next major patch for its popular role-playing game.

Although it couldn't reveal a specific launch date in the post, the developer did offer a deeper look into what players can expect when it does arrive later this year, such as split screen updates, bug fixes, and the previously announced official modding toolkit.

The latest post is quite lengthy, but among the most notable mentions is that of the promised additional evil endings for Dark Urge. Larian explained that Patch 7 will bring "several new cinematics that offer your more evil playthroughs a grander finale" that will adhere to both avatar Origin characters, as well as Dark Urge, and the paths they take.

Unfortunately, the studio wasn't able to provide too many juicy details, but did share two animated gifs teasing two different endings.

Dynamic split screen mode is also coming to Baldur's Gate 3 with Patch 7. This feature will soon give players the option to gave split screens merge into a single screen when they are near each other; no longer forcing them to stick to their side of the partition.

Learn more about the improvements and fixes arriving this September, with Community Update #28, and register to participate in the Patch 7 closed beta!

Honour Mode will also see combat improvements in the form of additional Legendary Actions for creatures, and the upcoming modding toolkit will offer players the ability to edit or create entirely new content.

Larian is asking mod authors to register for a chance to take part in the Patch 7 Closed Beta, which goes live on July 22, for additional playtesting.

Every Origin character will receive updates, too. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

First, there's Wyll, who will get a ton of fixes to his dialogue reactivity and romance scenes after much feedback from players.

"If you’ve experienced issues triggering the romance scene with Wyll, this update will fix that," Larian explained. "Should your relationship be headed in that direction, the cutscene in question will now trigger when you speak to Wyll at camp before your Long Rest."

Tav's facial animations will also be improved when your smooching ascended Astarion, and tweaks will be implemented to how Origin characters react in some cutscenes, to enhance their emotional impact. For example, companions will show Astarion more empathy when he loses his ability to withstand sunlight.

Karlach will now react to Dammon if she finds him dead, among other bug fixes, and Gale's magical item donation UI has also been improved and will show all items eligible for donation - including those on your person, your party’s inventories, and your Traveller’s Chest.

Larian has also tweaked a few make-out session scenes for Shadowheart, fixed a broken romance cutscene, smoothed out a kissing animation that would kick in before a dialogue option was chosen, and even polished up the neck kissing.

Patch 7 won’t be the final update for Baldur’s Gate 3, as Larian is still working on implementing community-requested features like crossplay and a photo mode to the game, among other enhancements. Although we currently don't know when these features will arrive.