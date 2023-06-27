Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2023: everything you need to know

The Amazon Prime Day gaming deals are coming soon and this is the place to be for an encompassing view of what to expect. We have high hopes for this year's Prime Day sale which takes place on July 11 - 12, as things look to have largely stabilized with console stock and availability, with many peripherals and accessories also coming down in price, too.

What's most exciting about this year's Amazon Prime Day gaming deals is that we could not only see the lowest prices on hardware to date, but also compelling rates on software as the systems are approaching three years of market availability. We have huge expectations for the Prime Day PS5 deals, Prime Day Xbox Series X deals, and the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for this exact reason. Last year, it was all about just getting them in your hands, but since then, there have been minor discounts and bundles available which make now an ideal time to consider investing.

Naturally we're also keeping up the Prime Day gaming chair deals as well as the Prime Day gaming headset deals, and the overall Prime Day video game deals as well. It's good to get a bird's eye view so that you don't get snow blind as there's so much going on in such a brief period of time. This Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is going to be big, so you'll want to keep our page bookmarked to stay vigilant.

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2023

Today's best gaming deals

We're expecting the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals to really take off, and below, we're bringing you everything you can expect to see across all facets of the gaming landscape. The deals will be coming in thick and fast from all sides, and that's why we've broken things up into categories below to touch on everything. Be sure to check out the full hubs in their entirety for more detail.

We're kicking things off with video game deals as software across the three major platforms should see massive savings whether going for boxed copies or digital versions. Here are the best prices on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, as well as the best Xbox Series X games, and the best PS5 games, too. Definitely ones to watch out for as mid-July comes ever closer.

What's more exciting about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day gaming deals is the potential for gaming hardware deals. That's because there's a possibility of discounts on the Xbox Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. In previous years, we've seen minor sales on Microsoft and Nintendo hardware, however, this was at a time when stock availability was poor in areas like the US and the UK. With the likes of PS5 restocks and Xbox Series X restocks now no longer needed like they once were, things are looking more encouraging in 2023.

Gaming accessories are just as important to consider this Amazon Prime Day. That's why we're also looking out for some of the best gaming chairs as well as some of the best Xbox Series X headsets and the best PS5 headsets, too. It's important to keep an eye out for any and all discounts because this two-day time period is typically where we see the most competition, especially in the mid-range models.

Prime Day gaming deals: FAQs

We've put together our collective Prime Day gaming deals knowledge to answer some of the burning questions you may have. It's going to be an incredibly busy time, so we're getting you up to speed here so that you can stay ahead.

When will the the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals begin? The Prime Day gaming deals are scheduled to begin on July 11 and will continue until June 12 for two full days of deals. Realistically, though, the offers will more than likely start rolling in a couple of days ahead of this event. That's because many outlets within Amazon will gradually reduce items ahead of schedule, so we recommend keeping a watch on things in the middle of the month.

Do I need a Prime subscription to take part in the Prime Day gaming deals? In short, yes. You need an Amazon Prime subscription to take part in the Prime Day gaming deals. That's because the vast majority of the offers available will be exclusive to Prime members, however, there's also the Lightning deals which are short-fire offers, too.

What will be available in the Prime Day gaming deals? We're expecting a wide variety of offers available in the Prime Day gaming deals which will incorporate everything from gaming hardware and software. There will be extensive deals on video games, chairs, headsets, and more. If you've been in the market for any kind of discounted item then this hub, and our more specified ones, are the place to be this July.

Last year's deals

We can get a feel of what's to expect from the upcoming Prime Day gaming deals by turning our attention to last year's deals. There's a wide variety of offers available and you can see for yourself below.

Last year's US gaming deals:

PS5: request an invite to the next PS5 restock | request invite for Horizon bundle

Last year's Prime Day sale saw an invitation to order the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle which was limited at the time. It's now widely available as is the system in the US and the UK.

Far Cry 6: $59.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $47 – Ubisoft keeps playing with the price of Far Cry 6, it was 50% off two days ago, 30% off yesterday, and is now on offer for just $12.99 - the cheapest we've ever seen it! This is a fantastic game and well worth buying at this price.

Back 4 Blood: $59.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Save $48 – The makers of Left 4 Dead return with, well, essentially a new version of that familiar and iconic co-op zombie shooter. Back 4 Blood does bring a few new features, including a card system that allows you to customize your character or the game to surprise you with unique events. Not all of them work, but the core gameplay loop of pushing through hordes of zombies to reach a safe room is still as compelling as ever.

Battlefield 2042: $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $55 – EA's latest large-scale shooter hasn't had the greatest reception so far. However, EA has committed to working on Battlefield 2042 until it is fixed, so if you want to see how the game is for yourself or buy it now to have it ready for when the game is fixed, then it's now available for under $30. Though we did see it down to $14.99 during the main sales period.

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: £59.99 £46.99 at Amazon UK

Save £13 - The official PS5 controller is an incredible bit of tech. Packing advanced features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the DualSense helps make PS5 games feel vastly more immersive. The only big downside is its lacking battery life.

The Quarry (PS5): £64.99 £49.95 at Amazon

Save £15 - Released last year, The Quarry sees Until Dawn developer Supermassive once again captures the heart of schlocky horror movies and recreate it in a game. This is a decent discount for a game released so recently, though we did see it fall to £44.99 during the main sales period.

Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas 4 - Joystick and Throttle for PS5 / PS4 / PC: £99.99 £74.67 at Amazon

Save 25% - This isn't the lowest price we've seen for this set, with it dropping £10 below its previous sale price of £59.99, but if you're looking to up your game when it comes to flight combat then this is a great entry-level joystick and throttle, and this is still a substantial saving.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition (PS5): £49.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Save £5- This edition dropped to just £29.99 during the main sales period, but a £5 is still available right now. If you're looking for a light co-op game to play with your friends or partner, this is a great pick. You don't have to be a Star Wars buff to enjoy its varied gameplay, but any fans of the galaxy far, far away will be keen to grab the Classic Character DLC that comes with this Amazon edition.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset: £69.99 £48.99 at Amazon

Save £21 – Here's a good price for the Logitech G435. For less than £50 you can be free of wires with this low-latency gaming headset that's also lightweight, features a noise-canceling microphone, and boasts an 18-hour battery life. It's also compatible with PC and other consoles, should you want to use it on other platforms.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: £44.99 £16.95 at Amazon

Save £28 – A terrific low price for Respawn's action RPG set in the Star Wars universe. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order borrows liberally from the Souls series with some tight and deliberate combat that feels right for the tense lightsaber-focused battles. Exploration is strong, too, with a handful of diverse and familiar worlds to explore.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human: £59.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £30 – Here's the first big price cut on the open-world zombie survival game Dying Light 2: Stay Human. This 50% discount was first available back in June but the game quickly went out of stock so here's your chance to get it again.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: £69.99 £34.95 at Amazon

Save £35 - This is the first part of the long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 remake, and Square Enix has largely delivered. At 50% off, it's not quite the cheapest we've seen Intergrade on sale, back in December it came down to £28, but this isn't far off.



Judgment: £34.99 £24.69 at Amazon

Save £10 - This is nearly the lowest price we've seen Judgment, Sega's hard-boiled detective game. Back in February, it dropped down to £21, so this Prime Day deal isn't too far off. If you're a fan of the Yakuza games, Judgment is a great spinoff.



Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (PS5): £14.99 £12.99 at Amazon

Save £2 - We've seen this Fortnite cosmetics pack come down to this price before, back in March, so this isn't a discount to get too excited about. However, if you're keen to get these items there's nothing to suggest we'll see a deeper discount in the future.

Alan Wake Remastered (PS5): £24.99 £20.54 at Amazon

Save 18% - Alan Wake Remastered dropped to its lowest price yet during the main sales period: just £12.99. By comparison, this discount isn't anywhere near as good but if you've not yet played Rare's cult classic this is a great opportunity to pick it up and give it a go. While the original game is more than a decade old at this point, the remaster makes it look crisp on modern consoles.

Marvel's Avengers (PS5): £24.99 £9.99 at Amazon Save £15 - This is the lowest price we've seen for Marvel's Avengers on Amazon. While the title wasn't received super well on launch, for this price, it does have a good campaign that is worth experiencing, even if you don't get into the confusing endgame.

Thrustmaster T-GT II Racing Wheel: £699.99 £573.99 at Amazon

Save £125 - This is the racing wheel from Thrustmaster, its top-of-the-line model. While it may be tempting to spend big on a racing peripheral, if you're dipping your toe in there are cheaper ones available in our best racing wheels guide. But, if the T-GT II is the one you want, this is the cheapest it's ever been.

ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset for Xbox Series X | S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Last year, a considerable amount of cash was shaved off the cost of the excellent Astro A40. The A40 is a sturdy and customizable wired headset that got design input from the pro gaming community, and a great pick at $100 for your setup – backed by 4.5 stars with over 2,000 reviewers on Amazon.



ASTRO Gaming A20 Wireless Headset Gen 2 for Xbox Series X | S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Down from $120, this was a great deal for a mid-range headset. In our Astro A20 Review we found it had good connectivity and sound for the price, which makes it a good pick on a budget. The savings aren't the peak they've ever been, but they're enough to make this a good replacement or interim upgrade.

Razer Kaira X Wired Headset for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Razer's budget headset went on sale for the first time last year, making it an attractive option for anyone looking for a simple or entry-level Xbox headset.

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - At a significant discount, the mid-range wireless headset from Razer's Kaira line was a must-buy over last year's Prime Day period.

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - At a sizable discount in both black and white variants, the Wolverine V2 was an excellent choice if you were after a new gamepad for your console. The Wolverine V2 itself is an upgrade in most respects to the well regarded Wolverine Ultimate, and well worth considering for your Xbox setup.

Nintendo Switch (Animal Crossing Edition): $299 at Amazon

The Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Edition was impossible to find for the majority of last year. However, Amazon had the special edition in stock for its regular price of $299 during Prime Day.

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch: $34.99 $23.45 at Amazon

Save $11.99 - This memory card has been stuck at $27 for a few months now, but this Prime Day deal dropped it slightly further down to $23. That's excellent news if you're after a Nintendo official microSD card to expand your console's storage.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons is back down to $49.94 at Amazon right now. You'll need to add this item to your cart to see the full discount here.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon has cut $10 off the price of the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury as part of its Prime Day deals, though we have seen this discount floating around for a while now. It's still a great price on a recent release if you're padding out your catalog though.

Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 $69.88 at Amazon

Save $10 - This offer on the at-home workout game Ring Fit Adventure has been available for a few months now, after stock shortages last year drove the price right up. Nintendo doesn't like to discount its more premium experiences too often, which means we may not see further price cuts this month.

Nintendo Switch games: $39.88 at Walmart

Save $20 - We know - we said Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, but we've seen a range of Nintendo Switch games on sale right now at Walmart, at prices that can't be beaten by Amazon's own $10 discounts. Titles at this excellent $39.88 price include Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Luigi's Mansion 3.

Turtle Beach Battle Buds in Black/Silver: $29.95 $19.95 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Turtle Beach Battle Buds are already great value, but with $10 they're even more so. Compatible with Switch, mobile and consoles, these are perfect for those who want gaming earbuds that are easy to store and use on the go.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB: £254.99 £164.99 at Amazon UK

Save £90 - The incredible Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S was down to one of its lowest ever prices last year. If you use Xbox Game Pass, storage can fill up fast. This external SSD lets you add another 1TB of storage, giving you peace of mind if you like to install and play a lot of games.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset: £123.89 £80 at Amazon UK

Save 36% - Turtle Beach's excellent headset for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles ticks almost all of the boxes. Boasting high comfort and battery life, it's also blissfully easy to set up and use. It's a superb choice if you're after a capable mid-range headset at a double-digit discount.

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon UK

Save 33% - HyperX makes some seriously good budget headsets, and the CloudX Stinger Core is no exception. If you're in the market for a relatively cheap headset that comes with the Designed for Xbox seal of approval, then this might just be the one for you.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller - Black: £159.99 £143 at Amazon UK

Save 11% - The Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller is arguably the pinnacle of premium pads for Xbox Series X. It's a pretty penny, and we've seen the controller discounted cheaper before. But the discount's still worth a look if you're after one of the best controllers on the market.

Victrix Gambit Xbox controller: £110.99 £56.99 at Amazon UK

Save £55 - This was the cheapest we'd ever seen Victrix's Xbox gamepad go for so it's well worth a look if you're considering upgrading from your standard official controller.

For more gaming deals we're also turning our attention over the Prime Day Warhammer deals if you prefer your action to take place on the tabletop. Alternatively, you can go deeper than our main guide with the Prime Day Nintendo Switch OLED deals and the Prime Day PS5 SSD deals, too.