Larian Studios is working on adding crossplay and a photo mode to Baldur's Gate 3

Larian Studios has revealed its plans for Baldur's Gate 3, including what's to come in patch 7 and beyond.

In the latest Community Update #26 posted today (April 18), Larian shared a heartfelt message to the playerbase following its fifth major Game of the Year award for Baldur's Gate 3 at the BAFTA Game Awards.

In addition to the thank you, the studio also teased what's next for its role-playing game by laying out its active plans going forward, starting with patch 7.

Although patch 7 doesn't yet have a release date, Larian confirmed that it will be adding improved evil endings to the game "for even darker conclusions to your most sinister playthroughs" which includes non-Dark Urge players.

In the post, two GIFs were also shared showing new cutscenes, with one appearing to be the Durge mind-controlling a bunch of citizens while a city burns, and the other, showing Durge walking among a bloody landscape as a total eclipse hangs in the sky.

Players can also expect the next major patch to introduce official modding tools, which will allow users to change the game's visuals, animations, sounds, stats, and more.

Find out what's next for Baldur's Gate 3 in Community Update #26 - Evil Endings, New Beginnings.

Patch 7 will also fix several ongoing bugs, including Jaheira’s unwillingness to follow the group and join combat, Wyll’s "less-than-romantic greetings," and the disappearing Narrator lines from the Gortash and Dark Urge confrontation, among others.

Finally, Larian confirmed that it is now actively working on adding crossplay and a photo mode to Baldur's Gate 3, but says these won't arrive in patch 7 but "further down the road."

In terms of what's next for the studio, Larian reiterated that it won't be adding any new narrative content to the game or its origin characters or companions, and it won't be making expansions or another Baldur's Gate sequel.

Instead, it will be developing its own IPs and has been "working on two new projects" adding that it's "still early days" and will share more later down the line.

"But know that even as our focus turns to these new games, the sensibilities that brought you Baldur’s Gate 3 are alive and well here at the Larian castle," Larian concluded. "We’re fueled by the very same fire in our bellies, one that drives us to create immersive experiences shaped by your choices, and we can’t wait for you to join us on this next adventure."