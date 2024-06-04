Baldur's Gate 3 patch 7 arrives in September and will add official mod support

Larian Studios has announced that Baldur's Gate 3 will get official mod support later this year.

In the game's latest community update, the developer revealed that its award-winning role-playing game (RPG) will receive its seventh major update in September which will see the addition of an official mod toolkit among other quality-of-life improvements.

The toolkit was confirmed to be in the works back in April and will essentially allow players creative freedom over the game, letting them change the game's visuals, animations, sounds, stats, and more.

"As we mentioned in our last Community Update, we want you to have the opportunity to test out Patch 7 and the Baldur’s Gate 3 Toolkit so you can share your feedback with us before it goes live," the post reads.

Larian explained that Patch 7 testing will be split into two-phases, "which begins with working closely with a small team of mod authors from the community".

This will be the toolkit's closed alpha stage, which began on June 3, where players will be able to aid Larian develop the modding tools and create their own mods.

"Come July, we’ll be opening registration for a further closed beta, capped at roughly 1,000 players, that anyone on PC can go ahead and sign up for - and we want you to test the mods created during the alpha," Larian adds.

"With the intention of working through your feedback throughout the summer, it will give us time to polish off Patch 7 ready for release in September."

While fans wait for the next major patch, the studio promised "some anniversary extravagance" as Baldur's Gate 3 approaches its first birthday.

It also confirmed that it's still hard at work on the long-awaited in-game photo mode and crossplay, along with more fixes that will arrive later on. However, there's still no estimated release date for these features.

When Larian first teased Patch 7, it also promised improved evil endings for the Dark Urge - or Durge - player. At the time, a couple of screens were provided that gave us a sneak peek at what's to come, but we don't have any more information regarding the endings just yet.