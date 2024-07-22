Latest Final Fantasy 14 collaboration offers cute keychains and an in-game mount – but you have to buy lots of bubble tea

The latest Final Fantasy 14 collaboration campaign is underway right now and it looks like it’s going to be a favorite for those who enjoy sweet treats.

A crossover with bubble tea retailer Gong cha, the collaboration offers the chance to get an exclusive Porxie King mount for your character in the game. You can do so by purchasing at least three teas in a single transaction at a participating store which will give you a scratch card with a unique code that can be redeemed via the Final Fantasy 14 website.

The Porxie King mount. (Image credit: Square Enix)

As you might expect, you can only redeem one code per account and the promotion will only be available while stocks last. The code will only be redeemable until September 4, presumably to try and prevent greedy resellers from hoarding codes to sell at a later date.

The event runs until August 28 and during that time you will also be able to pick up three unique collaboration drinks to try. This includes the Fat Cat Brown Sugar Milk Tea, the Fat Chocobo Mango Frozen Tea, and the Cactuar Match Milk Tea. These all come in colorful special edition cups featuring characters from Final Fantasy 14.

Qualifying purchases will also receive a commemorative keychain modeled after one of these drinks. The requirements for getting one of these seem to vary per store and region, however, so developer Square Enix has advised customers to “ask in-store for more details.”

The promotion is available in both the US and UK, though information about which individual stores are participating seems a little scarce. If you have one nearby and are interested in getting the mount, it is definitely worth heading over yourself to check.

Final Fantasy 14 is available now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. It received its latest expansion, Dawntrail, earlier this month.

