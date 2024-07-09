Final Fantasy 14's Xbox version continues to face issues after the release of the Dawntrail expansion

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of Final Fantasy 14 unfortunately continue to have issues after the official launch of the Dawntrail expansion.

An update on the game's official Lodestone news website confirms the development team is looking into an "issue wherein the game becomes unresponsive when transitioning between areas," specifically on Xbox versions of the MMORPG. The post goes on to detail the ongoing issue.

"Our current progress involves rigorous testing of each potential cause of the issue and verifying the impact of each measure. However, it is highly likely that it will take time to fully uncover and address the issue, so we have applied a version of the process that we believe may be effective to the public servers. Therefore, while we have not yet received the final confirmation that the issue has been fully addressed, we will continue to monitor the situation in the public environment after the patch has been applied."

Should the issue persist, the team will also "consider extending the free game time we previously announced." That would grant players, who normally have to pay a monthly subscription fee to play Final Fantasy 14, some time to play the game at no extra cost.

Dawntrail is the first major expansion to release after the long-awaited arrival of the Xbox versions of Final Fantasy 14, so it seems likely that growing pains will persist here for some time given the sheer size of the now decade-old MMORPG. Hopefully these issues can be resolved soon so that Xbox players can enjoy the excellent new expansion the same as everyone else.

You might also like...