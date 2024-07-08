Exoprimal won't receive any more seasons - but it's not going extinct quite yet

Capcom has halted the addition of new seasonal content to Exoprimal, marking the conclusion of a year’s worth of post-launch updates for the competitive multiplayer dinosaur shooter. It’s not the end quite yet though, as the game will stay online and allow players to access the entire story in addition to a huge amount of previously added content.

Starting on July 11, all four seasons will be available to play on a rotating basis starting with season one. This will run all the way until August, where season two kicks in. This will then be followed by season three and season four over September and October. After that, the cycle will begin again and continue indefinitely. Players who had previously spent some time leveling up in a specific season will be able to pick up exactly where they left off, as all previous progress is carried forward each time it comes around.

A discounted pack continuing the survival passes for all four seasons is also now available for purchase via the in-game store, which sounds like a compelling option for anyone who is new to the game or hasn’t got their hands on any of the passes before. Limited-time weekly campaigns will also return, including the Mega Man and Monster Hunter collaboration events. These will be available once every four weeks.

Finally, limited time cosmetics, such as the Pumpkin Head and Santa Hat suit skin which were awarded for playing over Halloween and festive period respectively, are returning every year, too.

Although it’s definitely a real shame that there’s not any more substantial content on the way, this seems like quite a sensible way to ensure that new players are still able to experience everything that Exoprimal has to offer in the years to come. The game is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

