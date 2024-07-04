Save on Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and more with lowest-ever prices on Nintendo Switch games at Amazon ahead of Prime Day

There was a time when big discounts on many first-party Nintendo Switch games were almost unheard of, with titles rigidly sticking to their asking price. Thankfully, this is now no longer the case as evidenced by these brilliant savings on a wide range of fantastic Nintendo Switch games ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

The best deal here is easily the $20.24 saving on the fairly recently released Super Mario RPG which is available for just $39.75 (was $59.99) at Amazon in the US. This is a hefty discount and a new lowest-ever price for the game which is an excellent remake of a Super Nintendo Entertainment System classic.

You can also find The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just $52.95 (was $69.99) at Amazon in the US. Just slightly above the lowest-ever price at the retailer, this $17.04 reduction is one of the best deals that we’ve ever seen on the critically acclaimed latest entry in the long-running The Legend of Zelda series.

Finally, you can secure a copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder for just $51.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon in the US. It’s a modest saving of $8, but still an excellent deal. You can learn more about each of these games plus browse a few other hand-picked discounts below.

Big savings on Nintendo Switch games at Amazon

Super Mario RPG: was $59.99 now $39.75 at Amazon

This discount represents a new lowest-ever price for Super Mario RPG at Amazon. An ambitious remake of a Super Nintendo Entertainment System classic, this sprawling RPG is brimming with content to discover and filled with that characteristic Super Mario charm. Price check: Best Buy - $39.99

UK price: Amazon - £48.92

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69.99 now $52.95 at Amazon

This is just above the lowest-ever price for the latest entry in The Legend of Zelda series. Featuring a huge open world and a range of innovative magical abilities to discover, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a fantastic choice if you love freedom, experimentation, and adventure. Price check: Best Buy - $69.99

UK price: Amazon - £44.99

Many of these titles rank among the very best Nintendo Switch games right now and are suitable for all ages. Whether you're shopping for a new game to play on your personal Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, or Nintendo Switch Lite, or looking for a gift for a friend or family member, you really can't go wrong with any of these options.

If you would prefer to wait for Amazon Prime Day to roll around, make sure to consult our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for some examples of what to expect and a guide on how to prepare.

Also, there's no need to worry if you live outside the US and UK. You can browse a range of deals on each game in your region below.