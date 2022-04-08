Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022: what to expect

It won't be long before Amazon Prime Day is here again with another 48-hour sales extravaganza across a vast range of products and categories. As always, we'll be on hand to bring you all the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals we find on consoles, games, accessories and more across both days.

Until the event starts, though, we're here to get you prepared as best as possible. We've got all the key info you need, our predictions for the Nintendo Switch offers we expect to see this year and a look at last year's best deals so we have something to compare with 2022's bargains.

Be sure to bookmark this page and come back for all the latest news in the months leading up to July - when we expect Prime Day 2022 to take place.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Until Amazon Prime Day gets underway proper in July, these are the Nintendo Switch deals available today. You can also pop over to our hub that tracks all the best Nintendo Switch bundles if you want to get some games or accessories with your new console.

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: FAQs

When will the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals begin in 2022?

Amazon is yet to announce the date for this year's Prime Day, but we strongly suspect it will take place in July. Our current prediction is that the two-day event will run from July 18-19. If that's the case, the first Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals will begin on that same start date and last throughout the sale period. There's also a good chance we'll see some of the best deals - usually, at least one high-value bundle - available for a limited time as lightning deals if Amazon decides to run them again in 2022.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to buy Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals?

As you might've guessed from the name of the sale, the vast majority of Amazon's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals require a Prime membership in order to buy. However, if you've not signed up before, you can register for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial in the run-up to the event. Time this subscription right and you can take advantage of all the Prime Day deals without paying for a membership.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

You can pick up a free 30 day trial of Prime right now, but we'd suggest holding off until closer to July so you can take part in this year's Amazon Prime Day sale. Even with a free trial, you get the same benefits as paid members: free delivery, early access to lightning deals, plus video streaming, music, Prime gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial. After 30 days, Prime costs $14.99/£7.99 per month.

There is another way to find some Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals without signing up for Amazon's membership service, too. As more retailers have seen how much spending occurs during Prime Day, they've started running their own sales over the same period of time.

That means you can head to other stores during Prime Day such as Best Buy and Walmart to find savings on consoles, games, accessories and more that often equal or better those at Amazon. Head over to our Best Buy Prime Day deals and Walmart Prime Day deals hubs for all the offers once the sale begins in July.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: our predictions

What Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals do we expect in 2022?

If the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in 2022 are anything like previous years then we expect there will be at least one standout Nintendo Switch bundle available during the sale. This could be available throughout the event or only go live for a limited time as a lightning deal. Perhaps we will see the first major Nintendo Switch OLED bundle during the sale, given the new version of the console has been out since October? Either way, we'll bring you news on it as soon as it happens.

Outside of consoles, the very best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are likely to be found on games and accessories. We've seen a number of half-price Nintendo Switch games over recent months, including many of the biggest first-party titles that haven't been discounted so significantly in the past. That means it should be a good time to pick up games such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Metroid Dread for around $30.

Will the Nintendo Switch be in stock for Prime Day?

Last year this was a much more pressing question than it is today. Following months of stock shortages, there was much doubt as to whether the consoles would be on the shelves at all. Thankfully, we did see Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals over the sales event itself, however these offers ran out of stock exceedingly quickly which meant many missed out on a discount anyway.

This year things have looked brighter. While certainly not flourishing, Nintendo Switch stock levels have been much improved in 2021 so far, with bundles beginning to return when retailers were particularly flush with the console. There are still the odd weeks when there isn't a Joy-Con on the shelves, but overall supply is fairly consistent.

That means we saw an improvement in this year's Prime Day Nintendo Switch stock and things haven't been quite as competitive as last year.

Last year's best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Last year there were some Nintendo Switch console bundles available, but the most popular ones ran out of stock fairly quickly. There was much better availability of the Nintendo Switch Lite with a small reduction on the handheld-only console. Offers on either of these, though, weren't as exciting as we'd hoped.

However, last year's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals were much kinder to those who already own a Switch as opposed to those looking to buy the console for the first time. Exercise and RPG hybrid Ring Fit Adventure was reduced by a small amount during the sales, while a number of the best Nintendo Switch games got more significant discounts of up to $20.

Take a look below for a snapshot of last year's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and keep them in mind when the sale begins this year to see how they stack up.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch (Animal Crossing Edition): $299 at Amazon

The Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Edition was impossible to find for the majority of last year. However, Amazon had the special edition in stock for its regular price of $299 during Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch: $34.99 $23.45 at Amazon

Save $11.99 - This memory card has been stuck at $27 for a few months now, but this Prime Day deal dropped it slightly further down to $23. That's excellent news if you're after a Nintendo official microSD card to expand your console's storage.

(opens in new tab) Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons is back down to $49.94 at Amazon right now. You'll need to add this item to your cart to see the full discount here.

(opens in new tab) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon has cut $10 off the price of the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury as part of its Prime Day deals, though we have seen this discount floating around for a while now. It's still a great price on a recent release if you're padding out your catalog though.

(opens in new tab) Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 $69.88 at Amazon

Save $10 - This offer on the at-home workout game Ring Fit Adventure has been available for a few months now, after stock shortages last year drove the price right up. Nintendo doesn't like to discount its more premium experiences too often, which means we may not see further price cuts this month.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch games: $39.88 at Walmart

Save $20 - We know - we said Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, but we've seen a range of Nintendo Switch games on sale right now at Walmart, at prices that can't be beaten by Amazon's own $10 discounts. Titles at this excellent $39.88 price include Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Luigi's Mansion 3.