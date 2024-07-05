I cover gaming hardware every day and these are the five deals that I'm hoping to see during Amazon Prime Day

It might seem like a bit of an odd thing to say, but Amazon Prime Day should really be considered one of the biggest fixtures in the gaming calendar. It has comfortably earned the right to sit proudly alongside Black Friday, as the sales event typically sees us bombarded with some excellent savings on a wide range of games and gaming accessories. It’s worth keeping an eye out for some great discounts, especially if you already have an Amazon Prime membership and have been holding out for an opportunity to upgrade your setup without breaking the bank.

Not every Prime Day gaming deal is created equal, however, with only a select handful representing the very best value for money. I cover gaming hardware every day, going hands-on with all the latest products for in-depth testing, so I know which ones will offer the best value with any potential discounts. Based on my experience of previous sales events, these are the five deals that I really want to see this year and think have a very high chance of coming to fruition when Amazon Prime Day occurs on July 16 and 17.

1. Another tempting discount on the Xbox Series S

(Image credit: Mohd Syis Zulkipli / Shutterstock.com)

I’m kicking things off with perhaps the most ambitious desire on this list: a big meaty discount on the 512GB Xbox Series S. Microsoft’s $299.99 / £249.99 console is a dream come true for budget-conscious gamers, offering current-generation performance for a price far below that of the PlayStation 5 or a comparable gaming PC.

Paired with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, it might just be the absolute best value way to enjoy all the latest and greatest game releases. It’s become my go-to Xbox console since it was released back in 2020 and I know that a substantial price cut would really help get others on board.

I’ve seen the system dip down to as low as $239 in the US and £181.87 in the UK in the past. I wouldn’t be surprised if similar deals are on the cards, as I expect retailers like Amazon to start using events like Prime Day to clear their existing stock of the launch model now that there is a new white 1TB edition on the way.

Of course, any discounts on the existing black 1TB version would be more than welcome too. If you’re likely to pick up a couple of digital games, the additional storage space is well worth the price bump up to $349.99 / £299.99. The lowest I’ve ever seen the black 1TB Xbox Series S go at Amazon is $299.99 in the US and £265.43 in the UK, if that was repeated this Prime Day it would make it very easy to justify picking up the more spacious model.

2. Some big savings on Nintendo Switch games

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Although it’s now a good few years old, I still love my Nintendo Switch OLED and am eager to roll the credits on many of the best Nintendo Switch games before the system’s long-awaited successor arrives. To that end, I’m keen for some big savings on Nintendo Switch titles, and, judging by what I’ve seen in past years, this is almost guaranteed.

Right now I’ve got my eyes on Super Mario RPG (which has already plummeted to a lowest-ever price in the US before the sales event has even started in full) for my next multi-hour role-playing game (RPG) fix. It’s a gorgeous-looking remake of a Super Nintendo Entertainment System classic that I didn’t manage to play the first time around. Our Super Mario RPG review described the game as a “must-play for anyone who never experienced the original” and praised its fantastic sense of humor, which sounds right up my street.

There’s also another remake on my wishlist: the recently released Mario vs Donkey Kong. I’m a sucker for puzzle games and have fond memories of playing its sequel, Mario vs. Donkey Kong 2: March of the Minis, back on Nintendo DS. There haven’t been any major deals on the game at Amazon so far so I’m expecting its first proper sale come on Prime Day.

Of course, Mario games won’t be the only titles receiving discounts. I really missed out on the The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hype last year. Although I enjoyed exploring the vast open world of its predecessor, the fan-favorite The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, I have to admit that I was put off by the game’s eye-watering $69.99 / £59.99 price tag. Luckily, it has already received a handful of compelling discounts and there’s nothing to suggest that there aren’t even more on the cards.

Finally, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon looks way too cute to pass up. It has previously dipped below the $35 / £20 mark, which is just an incredibly low price for any Nintendo-published game and a very exciting sign of what might be in store. A top-down Bayonetta prequel, it tells the story behind the franchise’s titular witch as she explores a mysterious forbidden forest. It looks like a treat for series fans, but also a great starting point for any newcomers searching for the cheapest Nintendo Switch game deals.

3. Top-tier mobile controllers available for less

(Image credit: Alex Walker-Todd / Dashiell Wood / Future)

Zenless Zone Zero, the latest game from Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse, has just arrived so I’m hankering for savings on all kinds of mobile controllers to improve my experience. The brilliant budget-friendly GameSir X2s Type-C is definitely one to keep an eye on if you’re new to mobile gaming. It retails for just $45.99 / £49, which is a great price when you consider the quality of its buttons, thumbsticks, and triggers. Better still, it frequently receives discounts making it even more affordable.

I’m also hoping for our first real discount on the Razer Kishi Ultra. This seriously high-end controller doesn't come cheap, costing $149.99 / £149.99, but is simply the best option on the market right now. It features full-size controls that make it incredibly comfortable to use, directional haptic feedback, and highly responsive buttons and thumbsticks. There’s even customizable RGB lighting to play around with. I couldn’t recommend it highly enough if you’re serious about mobile gaming and even a $20 / £20 price cut could put it into must-buy territory for most.

4. Deals on really colorful gaming chairs

(Image credit: AutoFull)

Every year we see loads of Amazon Prime Day gaming chair deals on some of the best gaming chairs, but I’m always left wanting a little more. That’s because we generally only see the biggest savings on the most painfully plain models. Sure, a sleek black SecretLab Titan Evo or AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL is going to be the most fitting choice for the majority of people, but those of us with carefully color-coordinated setups are seriously struggling. I would be delighted to see some real discounts on the more adventurous colorways offered by every manufacturer, like hot pink or calming baby blue.

I’m especially looking out for a good sale on the officially licensed Cinnamoroll gaming chair from AutoFull. While it lacks premium features like 3D armrests, a footrest, or a full 180-degree recline, I think it more than makes up for it with its thick cushioning and adorable design. It even comes with a removable headband and a cloud-shaped pillow, which is a great bonus. It’s received a handful of good discounts in the past and spotting one while navigating through the Prime Day sales could be what it takes for me to finally pull the trigger.

5. A PS5 and Xbox Series X price cut

(Image credit: Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Most sales events also bring us good deals on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. Whether it’s the introduction of new bundles that include top games at no additional cost or huge savings on refurbished models, I’m expecting some great opportunities to score the most expensive systems at killer prices. The Xbox Series X has already received price cuts down to as low as $349 / £330.99, plus some great bundles with Diablo 4 and Forza Horizon 5.

As it seems that the PS5 is massively outselling the Xbox Series X right now, the Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals are Microsoft’s chance to make some gains with offers that are just too good for us to pass up.

As for the PS5, I’m not expecting huge price cuts but I definitely wouldn’t be surprised if the brilliant Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle returns and is popular. It was an absolute staple over Black Friday last year and for very good reason. After all, who wouldn’t want to pick up a PS5 with a copy of one of its best exclusive games thrown in at no additional cost?

I’d also be very pleased with any kind of saving on the PlayStation Portal. We’re finally in a situation where stock seems to have stabilized, with the remote-play handheld readily available at many online retailers right now. A small price cut on the Portal nestled in among the other Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals would give existing PS5 owners plenty of reason to get in on the action too.