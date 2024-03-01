The PS5 Slim bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is back and now at a lowest-ever price at Best Buy

If you’ve been holding out for a brilliant deal on the recently released PlayStation 5 Slim, then now is the time to act. The console is currently matching its lowest-ever price at Best Buy, where you can find it in a PS5 bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for just $449.99 (was $499.99).

That’s a meaty $50 saving on the console’s retail price, with a top game thrown in at no additional cost. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the PS5’s most desirable exclusive titles and usually sells for $69.99, making this package extremely compelling value. Even if you’re not particularly interested in the game itself, it’s worth reiterating that this bundle is currently the same price as buying the console on its own.

We've got more information on the bundle below but we recommend acting fast if you're keen to get your hands on it. A deal this good isn't likely to stick around for long!

Today's best PS5 deal

PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $499.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - If you've been waiting for a compelling offer on the recently released PS5 Slim, this is the lowest-ever price we have seen on this bundle, which includes the console and a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This is simply a superb package that you won't want to miss.

A revision of the original PS5, the PS5 Slim boasts all the same performance in a smaller form factor. It also includes an upgrading storage capacity of 1TB compared to the original console’s 825GB, giving you more space for your games. This deal comes with the removable disk drive attachment, ensuring that your system will be fully compatible with physical copies of all the best PS5 games.

