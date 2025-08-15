Could Intel soon be part-owned by the US government? Trump saga takes its oddest turn yet
Trump administration set for discussions with Intel
- President Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan could be in discussions about a deal
- Intel shares rose 7% following the report
- The company's $28 billion Ohio One campus could benefit from such investment
The Trump administration is reportedly in talks over taking a stake in beleagured chipmaker Intel in its latest bid to boost US manufacturing,
Reports from Bloomberg claim after the recent meeting between President Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan – a relationship that's been threatened after the President called for Tan to resign over alleged ties to China, talks have reportedly been held over a deal.
A potential government investment could include equity stakes, guaranteed purchases, loans and private financing, similar to the Pentagon's recent $400 million stake in MP Materials which recently brought on the provision of a $150 million loan.
US Government could buy a stake in Intel
The news comes after a long period of uncertainty for Intel with multiple quarters of revenue decline.
Things have already slowly started to turn around, though, with Intel seeing flat year-over-year revenue in its last quarter under the guidance of new CEO Lip-Bu Tan.
"We are laser-focused on strengthening our core product portfolio and our AI roadmap to better serve customers. We are also taking the actions needed to build a more financially disciplined foundry," he said.
Intel shares rose more than 7% following the report that the US Government could get involved in Intel's operations, however the deal remains unconfirmed with no agreement reached as yet.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
The White House explained, "discussion about hypothetical deals should be regarded as speculation unless officially announced by the administration."
Intel had already signed a deal with AWS in September 2024 to accelerate the development of chip manufacturing in Ohio, but progress has remained slow.
As part of the deal, AWS was going to add $7.8 billion to expand its own data center operations in Central Ohio.
In February 2025, EVP, Chief Global Operations Officer and GM for Intel Foundry Manufacturing, Naga Chandrasekaran, said Intel expects the first of its two Ohio fabs to begin operations between 2030 and 2031, with the second coming online around a year later.
You might also like
- Intel CEO reportedly admits 'it is too late for us' to catch AI leaders like Nvidia, but here's how it could still recover
- Access powerful chips with the best cloud computing providers
- These are the best processors to consider right now
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.