Could Intel soon be part-owned by the US government? Trump saga takes its oddest turn yet

President Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan could be in discussions about a deal

Intel shares rose 7% following the report

The company's $28 billion Ohio One campus could benefit from such investment

The Trump administration is reportedly in talks over taking a stake in beleagured chipmaker Intel in its latest bid to boost US manufacturing,

Reports from Bloomberg claim after the recent meeting between President Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan – a relationship that's been threatened after the President called for Tan to resign over alleged ties to China, talks have reportedly been held over a deal.

A potential government investment could include equity stakes, guaranteed purchases, loans and private financing, similar to the Pentagon's recent $400 million stake in MP Materials which recently brought on the provision of a $150 million loan.

US Government could buy a stake in Intel

The news comes after a long period of uncertainty for Intel with multiple quarters of revenue decline.

Things have already slowly started to turn around, though, with Intel seeing flat year-over-year revenue in its last quarter under the guidance of new CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

"We are laser-focused on strengthening our core product portfolio and our AI roadmap to better serve customers. We are also taking the actions needed to build a more financially disciplined foundry," he said.

Intel shares rose more than 7% following the report that the US Government could get involved in Intel's operations, however the deal remains unconfirmed with no agreement reached as yet.

The White House explained, "discussion about hypothetical deals should be regarded as speculation unless officially announced by the administration."

Intel had already signed a deal with AWS in September 2024 to accelerate the development of chip manufacturing in Ohio, but progress has remained slow.

As part of the deal, AWS was going to add $7.8 billion to expand its own data center operations in Central Ohio.

In February 2025, EVP, Chief Global Operations Officer and GM for Intel Foundry Manufacturing, Naga Chandrasekaran, said Intel expects the first of its two Ohio fabs to begin operations between 2030 and 2031, with the second coming online around a year later.