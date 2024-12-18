AWS reveals $10bn cloud and AI investment in Ohio, bringing hundreds of jobs

AWS to invest a further $10 billion in Ohio, bringing 2030 total to $23 billion+

Amazon says it has created 110,000 jobs in total across the state since 2010

Ohio’s renewable energy projects will generate 2.9 GWh of energy annually

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has confirmed plans to invest another $10 billion in Ohio by the end of the decade as part of an ongoing spending spree to fuel its AI-related growth.

Together with the $7.8 billion AWS announced for Ohio earlier in 2024, and $6 billion invested in 2022, total AWS data center investment in the state is set to reach more than $23 billion by 2030.

Overall Amazon investment since 2010 stands at $35 billion, as it aims to meet the increasing demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence and data centers.

AWS invests billions in Ohio

Roger Wehner, AWS VP of Economic Development, said the multi-billion dollar sum will go into creating hundreds of new AWS jobs in technical roles like data center engineers, network specialists, engineering operations managers and security specialists. Locally, telecommunications, facilities maintenance and electricity generation roles are also set to benefit indirectly from increased AWS activity in the region.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine commented: “AWS’s substantial investment in Ohio will help keep our state at the forefront of the global technology.”

Amazon says that since 2010, it has contributed $31 billion to Ohio’s state GDP, including 38,000 direct jobs and a further 72,000 indirect roles.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted added: “These are significant investments from AWS that support Ohio’s growing reputation as the tech hub of the Midwest.”

The company also noted its commitment to matching its consumption with renewable energy generation, and its Ohio projects have proven instrumental to this, including 23 wind and solar projects that will generate 2.9 gigawatt hours of electricity annually.

Wehner concluded: “The cloud is powering innovation across all sectors of the modern economy. AWS is proud to expand our cornerstone investment beyond Central Ohio to help drive the next generation of cutting-edge technologies such as AI.”

More broadly, the company has been on a spending spree to back its AI advancements, including an $11 billion injection into Indiana and $10 billion in Mississippi, all announced in 2024.