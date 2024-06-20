Germany is the latest country to get billions in AWS investment

Amazon has announced another investment as part of its ongoing spending spree across Europe to strengthen its cloud infrastructure, confirming plans for €10 billion in funding directed to Germany.

The investment will serve both to boost the country’s datacenters as well as its logistics network.

The expansion of AWS’s footprint in the continent’s biggest economy will see the creation of new jobs, facilities and training opportunities.

Amazon to invest €10 billion in Germany

The company confirmed that it would be creating 4,000 jobs during 2024 across three German fulfilment centers: Horn-Bad Meinberg (North Rhine-Westphalia), which is set to open this summer; its brand-new site in Erfurt (Thuringia), and Großenkneten, which opened in August 2023. As a result of the new recruiting efforts, Amazon’s German headcount is expected to stand at 40,000 by the end of the year.

The €10 billion investment comes on top of the already-confirmed €7.8 billion investment from AWS to support its initial European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure. Amazon’s total investment in the country since 2010 stands at €77 billion.

Speaking about the company’s 25-year history in Germany, Country Manager Rocco Bräuniger made remarks about the “positive impact for the country – and especially the communities where we operate – with a broad range of investments and jobs ranging from research and development to logistics and customer service.”

The majority of the latest round of investments will be ploughed into the AWS Europe (Frankfurt) Region, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. A €15.4 billion uplift to the country’s GDP and the creation of 15,200 full-time jobs annually are predicted to come from the investment between now and 2026.

