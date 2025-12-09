Trump set to allow Nvidia H200 chips to be exported to China

Trump confirmed with China’s President Xi - Nvidia H200 export ban is lifted

Advanced chips like Blackwell and Rubin are still affected by the export ban

AMD, Intel, and others set to be granted similar permissions soon

President Donald Trump has confirmed that the US will begin supporting certain chip exports to China and other affected countries again – specifically, Nvidia’s H200 chips.

Exports will only be allowed to approved commercial customers, set out under conditions that are seen to be protecting US national security. The US government also wants to collect a 25% fee on H200 exports.

However, Trumps authorization only permits H200 chips to leave the US – China still won’t be granted access to other Nvidia chips like Blackwell or Rubin.

Trump authorizes Nvidia H200 exports to China

“I have informed President Xi, of China, that the United States will allow NVIDIA to ship its H200 products to approved customers in China and other Countries, under conditions that allow for continued strong National Security,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump argued that the 25% fee per export set to return to the US will “support American Jobs, strengthen U.S. Manufacturing, and benefit American Taxpayers.”

According to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the company’s 95% market share in China has nearly vanished over the course of 2025. Nvidia shares rose slightly following Trump’s news.

In his post, Trump also criticized Biden for “forc[ing] [America’s] Great Companies to spend BILLIONS OF DOLLARS building ‘degraded’ products that nobody wanted,” ultimately harming American innovation.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although Nvidia’s latest-generation chips have not been given the export green light yet, Trump has promised that similar permits will be given to AMD, Intel and “other GREAT American Companies” in future.

China responded positively to the change, per Trump’s remarks.

“Offering H200 to approved commercial customers, vetted by the Department of Commerce, strikes a thoughtful balance that is great for America,” Nvidia responded (via Reuters).

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.