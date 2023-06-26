Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals 2023: what we expect to see

Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals will be upon us soon, as the annual sales event is taking place on July 11 - 12. It should be a bumper year for the console, largely due to the fact that Microsoft has increased supply, which means more consumers should be able to get their hands on one. And hopefully at a reduced price.

Now, because console availability is much stronger in regions like the US and the UK, Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals are more likely to happen. That goes for both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, as well as games, accessories and potentially Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

The Xbox Series S is more likely to see a discount than its more powerful counterpart, going off of data from prior years. However, we certainly expect to see more significant discounts for the best Xbox controllers and best Xbox Series X games. If you've been after new accessories or looking to shore up your physical game collection, Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals are a great place to look. Read on to learn about everything you should expect from the sales event.

Today's best Xbox Series X deals

What makes this year's upcoming Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals something to look forward to, is an increase in supply for both it and the more budget-friendly Xbox Series S. Microsoft confirmed it would be increasing supply for the console during June 2023's Xbox Games Showcase. So while discounts for the hardware aren't a hard guarantee, there will more than likely be stock available over the sales period.

But there's more than just Xbox Series X|S consoles that we're expecting to see over the course of Amazon Prime Day. There's a high likelihood for savings on accessories, headsets, controllers, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and more. If you already own an Xbox Series console, we're here to help you be on the lookout for deals on the very best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories, too.

Already own an Xbox Series X console and some top accessories? Another strength of Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals is the abundance of games that will also see discounts. While the Xbox itself will likely host some deals on the Microsoft Store, Amazon will have the lion's share of top game discounts, and savings on an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals: FAQs

(Image credit: Future)

When will the Prime Day Xbox Series X sales begin? Amazon Prime Day begins on July 11, and will run until the end of July 12. While just a two day period, you may find that several Xbox Series X deals, be it for consoles, accessories or games, will appear ahead of the official start date. Similarly, Xbox may elect to continue the discounts some time after the event has concluded, so keep an eye on the website before and after the fact for any stray deals.

What will be included in the Prime Day Xbox Series X sales? Nearly three years on from launch, Xbox Series X deals are more likely to happen than ever. Last year, we saw the console receive a very slim price drop. However, this wasn't during Black Friday, where Xbox Series S deals reigned supreme. Hopefully, both systems will be up for substantial discounts over Prime Day. Besides that, expect to see several games and accessories receive generous discounts.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member for the Prime Day Xbox Series X deals? Yes, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take part in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals. Fortunately, for prospective subscribers, a 30-day free trial is available, which means you can try the service out at no additional charge.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

The world's largest online retailer is currently offering a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime which will give you access to the Prime Day Xbox Series X deals and then some. You'll also get access to next-day (sometimes even same-day) delivery as well as the Prime Video streaming service as well. After the trial, the service will cost you $14.99 / £8.99.

Prime Day Xbox Series X deals: Our predictions

Don't hold your breath for deep discounts on the Xbox Series X console itself during Prime Day. Historically, the system has never seen a discount during the sales period, remaining locked at its retail price both here and over Black Friday later in the year. That's not to say it can't happen, especially as both consoles are now older. However, we'd say Xbox Series S deals are more likely to happen, given the cheaper system dropped to its lowest-ever price over last year's Black Friday.

If you're in the market for accessories, though, you'll likely have much better luck this Prime Day. For example, last year's event saw a huge $50 off the Astro A40 headset in the US, and in the UK, the excellent Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset saw a staggering 36% price drop. UK buyers, in general, had the better end of the bargain. The Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card dropped to just £164.99, its lowest ever price at the time. As such, we predict discounts on accessories to be stronger than ever in both the US and UK this Prime Day.

Since last year, several fantastic Xbox Series X accessories have launched. We were huge fans of the 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox and would love to see at least a slight discount during Prime Day. Its companion stick for Nintendo Switch receives discounts frequently, so we imagine the Xbox version will follow suit in due time. Meanwhile, we've seen solid peripherals in the like of the PowerA Fusion Pro 3 and the Nacon RIG 300 Pro HX. PowerA, in particular, normally has strong showings over Prime Day, so keep an eye out for its products if you're keen to snag a particularly large discount.

Last year's deals

Below we've highlighted some of the longer-lasting Prime Day Xbox Series X deals which were available last year. As the stock issues have now been fully corrected in many parts of the world, we're hopeful for further bundles and deals this time around.

US deals:

ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset for Xbox Series X | S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Last year, a considerable amount of cash was shaved off the cost of the excellent Astro A40. The A40 is a sturdy and customizable wired headset that got design input from the pro gaming community, and a great pick at $100 for your setup – backed by 4.5 stars with over 2,000 reviewers on Amazon.



ASTRO Gaming A20 Wireless Headset Gen 2 for Xbox Series X | S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Down from $120, this was a great deal for a mid-range headset. In our Astro A20 Review we found it had good connectivity and sound for the price, which makes it a good pick on a budget. The savings aren't the peak they've ever been, but they're enough to make this a good replacement or interim upgrade.

Razer Kaira X Wired Headset for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Razer's budget headset went on sale for the first time last year, making it an attractive option for anyone looking for a simple or entry-level Xbox headset.

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - At a significant discount, the mid-range wireless headset from Razer's Kaira line was a must-buy over last year's Prime Day period.

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - At a sizable discount in both black and white variants, the Wolverine V2 was an excellent choice if you were after a new gamepad for your console. The Wolverine V2 itself is an upgrade in most respects to the well regarded Wolverine Ultimate, and well worth considering for your Xbox setup.

UK deals:

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB: £254.99 £164.99 at Amazon UK

Save £90 - The incredible Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S was down to one of its lowest ever prices last year. If you use Xbox Game Pass, storage can fill up fast. This external SSD lets you add another 1TB of storage, giving you peace of mind if you like to install and play a lot of games.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset: £123.89 £80 at Amazon UK

Save 36% - Turtle Beach's excellent headset for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles ticks almost all of the boxes. Boasting high comfort and battery life, it's also blissfully easy to set up and use. It's a superb choice if you're after a capable mid-range headset at a double-digit discount.

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon UK

Save 33% - HyperX makes some seriously good budget headsets, and the CloudX Stinger Core is no exception. If you're in the market for a relatively cheap headset that comes with the Designed for Xbox seal of approval, then this might just be the one for you.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller - Black: £159.99 £143 at Amazon UK

Save 11% - The Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller is arguably the pinnacle of premium pads for Xbox Series X. It's a pretty penny, and we've seen the controller discounted cheaper before. But the discount's still worth a look if you're after one of the best controllers on the market.