Amazon Prime Day gaming chair deals 2023: what we expect this year

The Amazon Prime Day gaming chair deals are fast approaching and we're expecting huge savings on all our favorite seats of all shapes, sizes, and styles. Historically, this is one of the best periods of the year to replace an existing model or consider getting one at a cheaper price than you'll find for the majority of the year.

With massive discounts sure to follow on everything from budget performers to top-end flagships, the upcoming Amazon Prime Day gaming chair deals are not to be missed. We've been hunting down savings on some of the best gaming chairs for many years and like to think we know some of the best cheap gaming chair deals when we see them. That's why we've brought together this helpful guide to gear you up with all you need to know when the savings begin in mid-July so that you don't miss a thing.

We're excited about Amazon Prime Day 2023 and think that this year's event will offer gamers great savings on everything from tech to software and accessories. For console hardware, we're bringing you everything you need to know about the Prime Day PS5 deals, as well as the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, and the Prime Day Xbox Series X deals. A gaming chair will make comfortable console gaming sessions a reality, and you could do it considerably cheaper this summer.

Amazon Prime Day gaming chair deals

Today's best deals

We're expecting big things from the upcoming Prime Day gaming chair deals, and if the current sales are anything to go by, then this year's event will be one to remember. If you're interested in getting a feel of what's currently around, we've got your back. Our price comparison technology pulls through all the latest and greatest offers on some of our favorite models.

Prime Day gaming chair deals: FAQs

With the Prime Day gaming chair deals coming sooner rather than later, we've put our collective knowledge together to help answer some burning questions in the run-up to the date itself.

When will the Prime Day gaming chair deals begin? The Prime Day gaming chair deals have been confirmed to officially begin on July 11 and conclude on July 12 for two full days of rapid-fire deals. However, seeing as other online retailers like to launch their own sales, with competition fierce, we recommend watching the likes of Amazon earlier in the week as discounts are common ahead of the slated dates.

Do I need an Amazon Prime subscription for the Prime Day gaming chair deals? You're going to need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber in order to take advantage of the Prime Day gaming chair deals. Not only will there be exclusive savings, but also lightning deals which are short-round, timed sales events with a limited amount of stock available that typically undercut the bigger offerings. Fortunately, for new prospective subscribers, you're able to utilize a free 30-day trial in the US and the UK which if redeemed now will see you through the sales period risk-free.

The world's largest online retailer is currently offering a free 30-day trial of its Prime subscription service for new members.

Which gaming chairs will be discounted during Prime Day? There's a good chance that any gaming chair you've had your eye on this year will see some kind of discount in the next few weeks, especially if it's made by a major name. We've seen budget, mid-range, and flagship gaming chairs have their prices slashed heavily, so whatever your budget and preference may be, you're likely to find something that's perfect for you.

Our Prime Day gaming chair deals expectations

In our experience, the Prime Day gaming chair deals happen to be some of the more consistent savings available in the two-day sales event. That's because gaming chairs are big ticket items and the ability to knock potentially hundreds off the MSRP is always greatly appreciated. While deals are common throughout the year on many of our favorite models, the world's largest online retailer's exclusive event tends to yield some of the deepest discounts this side of the winter sales events.

We can look at one of the more popular gaming chair lines to get a feel of what's to come in the upcoming sales events. This can be seen with the Razer Iskur and the Razer Iskur XL which are no strangers to savings. The former is currently discounted to just $429.99 (was $500) for a mammoth $70 off, with the latter selling for only $399.99 (was $600) - just $50 off its historic lowest-ever price. Many gaming chair manufacturers will host their own sales alongside Amazon's official offerings, which is common with the likes of both AndaSeat and Secretlab, however, those who offer savings directly from the world's largest retailer go all out.

Direct from retailer savings during the sales period tend to offer the strongest and steepest overall discounts. If last year's deals are any indication then we expect to see up to $300 / £300 knocked off the likes of the Secretlab Titan Evo Series and reductions of up to $150 / £150 on mid-range models from the likes of Corsair and Respawn. We've touched on what was available below for the full-encompassing picture.

Last year's deals

For a taste of what's to come in the Prime Day gaming chair deals we can look back to how things were in the previous summer sales event. As you can see, there was major representation in the US and the UK from top brands such as Secretlab, Razer, Corsair, AndaSeat, X-Rocker, and more, so we should be seeing some serious savings in just a few weeks.

Last year's best US deals:

Razer Iskur X: $399 $195 at Amazon

Save $194 - Razer's slightly more affordable X-model of the Iskur gaming chair is no less comfortable than the pricier original, swapping out fabric for a synthetic leather finish and properly adopting that iconic black-and-green Razer styling.

Razer Iskur: $499 $350 at Amazon

Save $149 - This premium gaming chair from Razer is a plush wonder with 4D armrests and super-soft foam cushioning wrapped in gray fabric. Fully adjustable lumbar support means you can game in comfort for longer.

Respawn RSP-200: $290 $170 at Amazon

Save $120 - If you're looking for a more sensibly-priced gaming chair but don't want to risk dodgy knock-off brands, check out Respawn's range. This racing-style chair packs 4D armrests and a mesh backing to help you stay cool, and comes with Respawn's 5-year warranty too.

Secretlab Titan Evo: $850 $649 at Amazon

Save $251 - Secretlab's ludicrously-priced Titan Evo 2022 edition gaming chair is quite heavily discounted this Prime Day, though it's still far from a budget purchase. That moolah gets you an extremely high-end throne, though, with full recline, robust construction, and a snap-on magnetic memory foam headrest.

Atelerix Ventris: $189 $111 at Amazon

Save $78 - Atelerix is a lesser-known budget gaming chair brand, owned by German sports company Joola. The Ventris is arguably their best chair, a racing-style seat with PU leather and 4D armrests that come with removable fabric sleeves, in case you don't like resting your elbows on hard plastic.

Fantasylab Big and Tall: $325 $260 at Amazon

Save $65 - Okay, we're not seriously recommending this one, but come on - we couldn't ignore it. This 'Computer Game Chair' (yup, that's from the Amazon listing) packs 'explosion-proof gas springs' (what!?) and four USB-powered fans that nestle underneath your backside. What could go wrong?

Last year's best UK deals:

Corsair T3 Rush: £300 £200 at Amazon

Save £100 - For our money, this is the single best gaming chair deal in the UK this Prime Day. A third off Corsair's kick-ass T3 Rush in charcoal and grey, with its 4D armrests, memory foam back, and sturdy steel frame? Yes please.

Corsair T1 Race: £300 £207 at Amazon

Save £93 - Another excellent gaming chair from Corsair, the T1 Race offers a black synthetic leather finish and ergonomic design for a sleek and comfortable (but animal-friendly!) chair. Models with bright-coloured accents are also available, albeit at smaller discounts.

Razer Iskur: £500 £300 at Amazon

Save £200 - This premium gaming chair from Razer is a plush wonder with 4D armrests and super-soft foam cushioning wrapped in synthetic leather, with fabric versions also available. Fully adjustable lumbar support means you can game in comfort for longer.

Razer Enki: £400 £340 at Amazon

Save £60 - If you're in the market for a pink gaming chair this Prime Day, the Razer Enki is the best one you can buy right now. Soft foam padding and integrated lumbar support make this a great choice of PC gaming throne - and yes, it does come in black too.

AndaSeat Kaiser 2: £350 £280 at Amazon

Save £70 - AndaSeat is one of our favorite gaming chair manufacturers, offering many chairs designed in collaboration with esports teams. The Kaiser 2 is a more straightforward option, with a clean black design joined by the big, detachable neck and lumbar support cushions.

AndaSeat Jungle 2: £300 £220 at Amazon

Save £80 - The best Prime Day deal on an ergonomic gaming chair with a built-in retractable footrest, hands (feet?) down. The premium Jungle 2 chair is almost a third off and matches AndaSeat's other chairs in comfort, build quality, and refined aesthetic.

X-Rocker Maverick: £100 £82 at Amazon

Save £18 - For a more budget pick this Prime Day, we recommend the X-Rocker Maverick. It might lack the adjustable armrests and removable cushions of more expensive gaming chairs, but this is a compact and comfortable desk chair with a soft PU leather finish.

We're looking forward to the Prime Day gaming chair deals, as any model you purchase in the upcoming sale would pair perfectly with one of the best gaming desks and best gaming monitors available. Especially good if your current setup is a little long in the tooth.