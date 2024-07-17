52 Prime Day deals that are genuinely worth buying – trust us, we've reviewed them all

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is in full swing today with hundreds, if not thousands of incredible Prime Day deals up for grabs. How do you sort out the gold from the duds? Well, that's simple – you get the experts at TechRadar to be your personal shopping guide.

Why should you rely on us? Well, we've reviewed more than 16,000 products and have a world-class team with 300+ years of collective experience. We've also covered Amazon Prime Day every single year since the mega-sale's inception. In short, nothing surprises us and we always know exactly what we're looking for.

On this page you'll only find the very best Prime Day deals on products that we've tested and loved. Highlights include the latest MacBooks, Ninja air fryers, and LG OLED TVs – all of which we know are sure-fire bargains this Prime Day.

Note that some of these Prime Day deals will require you to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not already signed up, then we'd recommend the one-month Amazon Prime free trial, which can get you full access. Plus, don't forget to bookmark our main best Amazon Prime Day deals hub to see even more great offers.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - TVs & Soundbars

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

I reviewed the LG C3 when it came out last year, as well as the LG C4 this year, and I can tell you that while the new model is a clear step up in brightness and image punch, the LG C3 for this price is no slouch. This is the lowest price it's been at this size, and it doesn't matter that it's an older TV because it was so future-proofed already, with four HDMI 2.1 ports for gaming, great image processing, and a good smart TV platform. I think anyone who wants a truly premium TV for a great value will be happy with the LG C3 – Al Griffin, Senior Editor, Home Entertainment LG C3 review

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 43-inch4K TV: was $449 now $299.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4/5

When I tested the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, I was at first skeptical. It promised a lot of features for a price that seemed too good to be true. Happily, I was proven wrong. It delivered bright colors and natural textures, even supporting Dolby Vision (a rarity at this price). Not to mention, I found gaming to be a blast on it, even if it lacks some of the features we look for in gaming TVs like 120Hz refresh rate. What's great news is the Omni QLED already delivers brilliant value across its wide range of sizes, but Prime Day has made it even more affordable – in fact, it's the lowest price it's ever been – James Davidson, TV Hardware Staff Writer Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review

Hisense 65-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,099.99 now $748 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4/5

One of 2024's more surprising TVs, the Hisense U7N is value personified. Testing the U7N, I was impressed at how it performed and what it offered at such an affordable price. Utilizing mini-LED tech, the U7N demonstrated rich contrast and exceptional details, especially when given HDR sources. It's stacked with gaming features as well. It's easily one of 2024's breakout TVs and one I thoroughly enjoyed putting through its paces – even holding its own against a more premium mini-LED TV. It may not be the best TV on the market, but in terms of price vs performance, it's a top contender. And this deal means you can get it in a 65-inch size for a price that won't break the bank – James Davidson, TV Hardware Staff Writer Hisense U7N review

Samsung HW-Q800C 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $997.99 now $569 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

I'm a big fan of Samsung's soundbars, as are the rest of the AV team on TechRadar, because they give you such great power and precision for a thoroughly reasonable price, and that's exactly what you're getting here. Every time I try soundbars like the Q800C (or Q990D, as I did recently), I like them more. In our review, we called this a "phenomenally powerful multi-channel speaker system capable of unlocking the joys of a good movie soundtrack" – and you can even upgrade it with rear speakers in the future, if you want even more of that. If you've got a big TV and you want big, high-quality sound to match it, this is very hard to beat for under $1,000 – Matt Bolton, Managing Editor, Entertainment Samsung HW-Q800C review

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

I believe in making use of older tech for as long as possible, and the secondary TV in my house used to be my main TV until I moved it upstairs when I upgraded a few years ago. But despite being 4K HDR, its smart TV platform isn't really holding up any more… but no need to replace it! I just added a streaming stick, and suddenly I'm back up to date. I recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K Max because it's one of the easier-to-use platforms, the voice control works well, and this Max version has a more powerful chip to avoid the slow-downs that Fire TV has been occasionally prone to, as well as supporting every flavor of HDR and Dolby Atmos – Matt Bolton, Managing Editor, Entertainment Fire TV Stick 4K Max review

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Laptops & computing

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

It's getting a little old now, but the MacBook Air M1 is still a fantastic choice if you're looking for a fast and light laptop with great battery life – particularly at this price. I've owned one myself for four years and have never regretted buying it. In TechRadar's review, Matt Hanson, our Managing Editor, Core Tech, said "in my time with the MacBook Air M1 I was incredibly impressed with how it performed", and I'd agree with every word. It's been as low as $749 previously, but this remains a fantastic deal, expecially given that it could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued - Marc McLaren, Global Editor in Chief Apple MacBook M1 review

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 16-inch: was $1,749.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4/5

You know it's a good sign when the biggest criticism our reviewer has is that the laptop looks a bit too much like a MacBook. Yes, the latest Samsung Galaxy Book is a gorgeous (if a little derivative) piece of kit, equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and an absolutely stunning AMOLED display. Not content with just a powerful processor and fantastic screen, Samsung has also given this beauty a phenomenal all-day battery life, capable of handling more than 14 hours of video playbook. As our reviewer Jeremy notes: "It also supports touch input. Apple simply can't compete"

– Christian Guyton, Computing Editor Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro review

Apple Mac mini with M2: was $599 now $499 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 5/5

"Forget Windows 11, this is the best PC you can buy." That's the tagline for my boss Matt Hanson's review of the 2023 Mac mini, and even as a long-serving Apple skeptic, I truly can't disagree. The M2 chip is a beast, bringing this compact computer performance its similarly sized rivals could only dream of. And it really is tiny – small enough to tuck away out of sight behind your monitor, though you won't be able to reach the (surprisingly ample) port selection if you do that. With Apple lowering the entry price for the Mac mini with this iteration and a further $100 slashed off for Prime Day, this is literally the best desktop computer you can buy right now. Don't debate me on this – Christian Guyton, Computing Editor Apple Mac Mini (M2, 2023) review

Razer Blade 15: was $2,799.99 now $1,789.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

Once you've seen one Razer Blade review, you've seen them all, as the saying (probably) goes. Yes, Razer's signature gaming laptop line consistently puts out incredible hardware, but it's all got the same problem: it's too gosh-darned expensive! "The price is as eye-watering as ever," wrote reviewer (and my American mirror image) John Loeffler. But he had to admit that "it's one of the best 15-inch laptops money can buy", going on to praise the performance and design, even calling it "the MacBook of gaming laptops." At a huge $1,010 discount, I'm very happy to say that this updated model of the Blade 15 – packing the mighty RTX 4070 graphics card from Nvidia – is finally an awesome deal. Also featuring a 13th-gen Intel CPU and a durable metal chassis, it's as future-proofed a gaming laptop as anyone needs to buy right now – Christian Guyton, Computing Editor Razer Blade 15 (2022) review

LG Gram 17: was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

We actually haven't reviewed the large-scale 17-inch model of the LG Gram since way back in 2021, where we called it "shockingly light" and "a productivity powerhouse". But here's the kicker: the design has remained almost unchanged since then, because quite frankly, LG already struck gold. This updated model – a respectable $300 off for Prime Day despite its cutting-edge internal components – features an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, two terabytes of storage, a mighty 32GB of RAM, and even a dedicated graphics card: the Nvidia RTX 3050. That dedicated GPU is vital for anyone who wants to use their laptop for content creation, and has the added bonus of accelerating AI workloads thanks to Nvidia's Tensor Cores. With more and more AI features landing in Windows 11 and beyond, it's a smart choice to nab this now – Christian Guyton, Computing Editor LG Gram 17 (2021) review

Acer Swift Go 14: was $579.99 now $507 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4/5

"A capable mid-range machine" was how reviewer Michelle Rae Uy described the Acer Swift Go 14 – and from my discussions with them behind the scenes, that's exactly what Acer was going for. This isn't a laptop to shake the world: it's designed to do its job well, and it manages to excel in a wide range of areas, from solid productivity performance to a sharp, vibrant display and long battery life. "I didn’t experience any slowdown even when I had 20 browser tabs open with four different streaming services playing content simultaneously," Michelle noted, an impressive feat for a mid-range laptop. If you're not one for frills and prefer no-nonsense performance, the Swift Go 14 is a sound choice – Christian Guyton, Computing Editor Acer Swift Go 14 review

Logitech C920 Webcam: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

While this webcam is a few years old at this point, it's still one of the best you can find anywhere, and with Prime Day, there's no better time to upgrade to a 1080p model to replace your old 720p pandemic purchase. Former computing writer Jess Weatherbed wrote in her review: "With a perfect balance of performance and affordability, the C920 offers exactly what the everyday person needs in a webcam." Right now, the Logitech C920 webcam is down to the lowest price we've seen in over a year, so there's no better time to upgrade your WFH setup – John Loeffler, Computing Editor Logitech c920 Webcam review

Amazon Eero mesh WiFi router: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4/5

With the launch of a bunch of Wi-Fi 7 routers, Wi-Fi 6 models are dropping in price, and the Amazon Eero series are among the best values out there even at full retail price. In our review, our router guru Cliff Joseph said: "It’s not the fastest mesh system around, but the Eero 6 is an affordable Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for larger homes that have a lot of computers and smart devices." Right now for Prime Day, the Amazon Eero 6 Wi-Fi router is down to its lowest price ever, and it's not likely to go much lower, so now's a perfect time to pick one up – John Loeffler, Computing Editor Amazon Eero 6 review

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB: was $464.99 now $291.57 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 5/5

The Samsung 990 Pro is as good a PCIe 4.0 SSD as you're going to be able to find, and for 4TB of super-fast storage, this Prime Day price can't be beat. In my review, I wrote: "With solid capacities at a fair price and the fastest read/write performance of any PCIe 4.0 SSD we’ve tested, this SSD should definitely be at the top of your list if you’re looking to upgrade or do a new PC build." I stand by that assessment more than a year after I first reviewed it, and while this isn't the absolute lowest price we've seen, it's still an absolute bargain for under $300. If your motherboard or console storage doesn't have a heatsink, though, be sure to select the heatsink option from the Amazon page for a few bucks more, since this SSD will run hot under heavy use – John Loeffler, Computing Editor Samsung 990 Pro review

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: was $349.99 now $273.95 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

When it comes to wireless gaming headsets, there are few better than the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, which boasts premium hi-fi drivers, active noise canceling, and multi-system compatibility. Former reviews editor Michelle Rae Uy said in her review that this "is the future of gaming headsets with its multi-device-and-platform connectivity, long battery life, amazing comfort, and...excellent sound quality." For Prime Day, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is just $2 above its lowest price ever, so you'll definitely want to grab this one while you can – John Loeffler, Computing editor SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Headphones & Audio

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $198 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 5/5

They're a few years old now, but having compared them directly to the newer Sony WH-1000XM5, the difference really isn't that big – and thanks to price cuts like this, I still think these are the best premium headphones for most people. I love how lightweight they are, and the folding design for traveling, which the newer version dropped! And the noise cancellation and sound quality remain impressive for this kind of price. As I said in my 2024 update to our review, these "really hit the sweet spot if you can get them for our recommended prices" – and since this is their lowest price to date, you'd better believe I recommend it. I suspect these headphones won't be around too much longer, so don't miss out on your chance to pick up a bargain – Matt Bolton, Managing Editor, Entertainment Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $168.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

I still use AirPods Pro 2 every day, despite having access to some of the best earbuds on the planet, because I think their particular mix of sound quality, noise cancellation power, lightweight and comfortable design, and smart features hasn't really been beaten. Of course, and as you might guess, I've got lots of Apple tech, so I get the most from them. They've been beaten in individual ways by other earbuds, but as a total package that balances elements that I personally find important – including having a smaller case than the competition, for example, and better 'Find My' features than anything else on the planet – they remain the buds I reach for automatically. And this is the lowest price they've ever been. This is for the updated version with USB-C charging, released at the end of last year – Matt Bolton, Managing Editor, Entertainment Apple AirPods Pro 2 review

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 now $169.95 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 5/5

I reviewed the newer, and considerably more expensive, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, and yet it's these older ones that I still recommend as the best wireless earbuds for noise cancellation, and it's all about value. The Bose Ultra do block more noise, but only a tiny amount more, and you pay a lot to get there. But these beauties still block more noise than the competition, and now do it for their cheapest ever price. I do wish that they had Bluetooth multi-point pairing and some other mod-cons, but I can live without it for this level of silence on my train in the morning, for this kind of price. They sound very good, of course, and stay in the ear well, though those with smaller heads may find that these chunkier buds aren't the best fit for bijoux ears - Becky Scarrott, Audio Editor Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review

Nothing Ear (a): was $109 now $79 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 5/5

Ah, my favorite yellow earbuds are heavily discounted, despite only being available since April 2024! And the white and black options are too, for those of a more neutral disposition. Either way, they're my top Prime Day steal. They got full marks under intense review, where I said that Nothing "hit a resounding home run here. The feature set, more meaningful noise cancellation, superb sound quality for the level, comfort, and longer battery life are spot on". I actually like them more than the more expensive Nothing Ear, released at the same time, because they're practically as good, but cheaper. I think they're the best earbuds you can get for anything like this kind of price, and much much better than cheaper Beats or AirPods options – Becky Scarrott, Audio Editor Nothing Ear (a) review

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99.99 now $56.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4/5

When the Wonderboom 3 came out, I was underwhelmed by it. We'd waiting a long time for the successor to the Wonderboom 2, and there didn't seem to be much change for the same price, years later. But that was based on it being full price – at 41% off, I'm pretty damn positive on it! Our review said that "between its fun design, long-lasting battery, small, light frame and outdoors mode, it’s a great companion for parties and gatherings, particularly outdoors ones" and I want to especially mention the design. UE has barely tweaked it from the original Wonderboom seven years ago, and that's because it nailed it! It's tough, you can grab it in one hand, it's funky in Hyper Pink and Performance Blue color options… it's the kind of thing that brings me a bit of joy just to snatch it up and take it outside on a beautiful day – Matt Bolton, Managing Editor, Entertainment Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 review

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (256GB): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon



TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

Samsung’s Galaxy Plus phones rarely prove better value for money than their standard or Ultra counterparts, but the Galaxy S24 Plus bucks that trend and then some. This phone's display is objectively better than the one you'll find on the Galaxy S24, and it doesn’t lose out on the Galaxy S24 Ultra's suite of Galaxy AI features, either. It benefits from the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset as its premium sibling, too, as well as having comparable battery life. In my review, I described the Galaxy S24 Plus as "one of the best AI phones," and at $749.99 at Amazon right now, it's never offered better value for money – Axel Metz, Phones Editor Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review

OnePlus 12R (128GB): was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon



TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

OnePlus has emerged as a real premium smartphone contender in recent years, and the company's R-series handsets often have often proven a great way to access flagship-level features at an accessible price. The only problem? Until this year, these R-series phones were limited to India, but that all changed with the OnePlus 12R, which launched internationally in February. In their OnePlus 12R review, our original reviewer noted that the OnePlus 12R is basically "a OnePlus 11 with a better display, a bigger battery, a simpler camera and a lower starting price," and given that we described the OnePlus 11 as a "flagship killer" in 2023, that's a pretty solid endorsement. What's more, the OnePlus 12R is now an even more attractive proposition thanks to Amazon's $150 Prime Day discount, which brings its price down to a new record-low. This deal gets two thumbs up from me – Axel Metz, Phones Editor OnePlus 12R review

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (128GB): was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon



TechRadar rating: 3.5/5

Despite dropping one-and-a-half stars in our Galaxy A35 review, the newly released Galaxy A35 5G earns a spot on our list of the best cheap phones for its flagship-style looks, beautiful screen and capable performance. Sure, it doesn't offer the best cameras nor the fastest charging, but given its (relatively) affordable launch price, you're still getting plenty of bang for your buck. Indeed, our reviewer described the Galaxy A35 as "a commendable, low-cost Galaxy S24 alternative," and having used both phones myself, I can happily confirm that assertion. What's more, at just $299.99 for Prime Day, the Galaxy A35 has never been a more attractive proposition. If you're looking for a reliable, no-frills smartphone upgrade, this is a great choice in 2024 – Axel Metz, Phones Editor Samsung Galaxy A35 review

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (128GB): was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon



TechRadar rating: 4/5

If you're after something a tad more advanced than the Galaxy A35 but more affordable than the Galaxy S24, then the Galaxy S23 FE is worth considering. I described this 'Fan Edition' phone as a "solid buy" and a "huge step up from other bargain phones" in my Galaxy S23 FE review, and it's never offered better value for money than right now. For starters, the Galaxy S23 FE offers a level of build quality that you just don't find in this price range. It boasts a long-lasting battery, too, as well as excellent performance from a proven chipset and a host of advanced charging modes. If you want exceptional cameras and a premium-looking design, you'll have to spend a bit more, but at just $449.99 for Prime Day, the Galaxy S23 FE is a great mid-range alternative to the more expensive Galaxy S24 and lower-end Galaxy A35 – Philip Berne, Senior Editor, Mobile Reviews Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 – Tablets & Kindles

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $339.99 now $234.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 3.5/5

The Kindle Scribe is available for the lowest price I've ever seen. I didn't think the Kindle Scribe did much when it first arrived, but Amazon has since added more writing capabilities, including an entire section of the Kindle Book Store that is filled with books to write in. It's now my favorite Kindle and one of my favorite drawing tablets, especially for students and casual note-takers. It's the biggest Kindle screen of the bunch, and that alone makes it worth considering. I liked taking notes and doodling, and the Kindle Scribe has solid writing features that make it a unique option for students, teachers, and avid readers like me. For a bit more, the Kindle Scribe essentials bundle is worth the upgrade. It gives you a nice leather cover that flips up like a legal pad, as well as the Premium Pen, with its eraser tip, for a great price – Philip Berne, Senior Editor, Mobile Reviews Amazon Kindle Scribe review

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

There are a lot of iPad models on sale, and the one I'd buy is the reliable iPad 10.9 (2022). You can find the slightly older iPad 10.2 even cheaper, but I prefer this newer model, which has Apple's most recent design (ie. no home button) and plenty of power. This is one of my favorite iPad models, and Apple didn't bother to update this model with the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro refresh, because it's already plenty fast. I'm a bit disappointed this iPad won't get the Apple Intelligence features that are coming, since it lacks an Apple M1 or better processor, but maybe that's a good thing? It's a proven tablet, no worries about future software mucking things up. I especially love the color options on this tablet, as Apple returned to colorful designs with this model, and you can even find matching keyboard and case options – Philip Berne, Senior Editor, Mobile Reviews Apple iPad 10.9 (2022) review

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $379.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4/5

I'm not joking when I say this could be your last chance to buy the iPad mini, at this lowest price ever or any price. I've been a fan of smaller tablets since the original Galaxy Tab, but Samsung doesn't make small Tabs any more, and Apple hasn't updated the iPad mini in a few years. If you want one, buy one now before they sell out. That doesn't mean the iPad mini is too old. It still packs a powerful processor, even better than the iPad 10.9 (2022), and our review said this tablet has lots of power, making it an ideal (large) pocket-sized computer. Battery life was limited, of course, since this is a smaller iPad, but it's worth the compromise to carry such a small powerhouse. I haven't heard any rumors about upcoming iPad mini replacements, so grab this small tablet while you can – Philip Berne, Senior Editor, Mobile Reviews Apple iPad mini (2021) review

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): was $1,299 now $1,199.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

I want this big, beastly Apple iPad Pro so badly, I'm looking at every discount with hunger. A $100 price cut on Apple's most expensive tablet may not seem like a big deal, but Apple devices don't get big discounts until they are years past their prime. If you want this iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) for less, you'll take what you can get. Our review only confirms everything I'd assume about Apple's new hotness. It's big, bright, beautiful, and battery life is excellent. It's just as thin and light as Apple brags, and it's just as expensive as I feared. Take $100 away for Prime Day and it comes just a bit closer to my price range. Do I need this new Apple M4 chip? I'm so curious about Apple Intelligence that I want to have the premiere tablet to check out Apple's upcoming AI. The iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) is the way to go, and at this price, it's the cheapest it's been since it launched – Philip Berne, Senior Editor, Mobile Reviews Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) review

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022): was $1,199 now $899.99 at Best Buy TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

Let's be honest, I don't really need the new Apple M4 chipset, because this iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) is faster than any tablet I've ever owned, and I'll never push this iPad, with its Apple M2 chipset inside, past its limits. That makes this $300 price cut at Best Buy an even better choice. Sure, the newer iPad Pro 13-inch has the newer processor, but our review points out that this iPad Pro is certainly future proof, and Apple has confirmed that Apple Intelligence will be coming to this tablet in the future, like all Apple M1 and better devices. I love the mini-LED display on this tablet, which makes it bright and dynamic, as well as the amazing Apple Pencil features. This is the best discount I've seen on Apple's older iPad Pro, and at this price it's a better pick than many new iPad models – Philip Berne, Senior Editor, Mobile Reviews Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) review

OnePlus Pad: was $479.99 now $369.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4/5

The OnePlus Pad came out of nowhere and landed at the top of my list of the best Android tablets you can buy. For most people, the OnePlus Pad's amazing display, standout design, and easy software make it a great tablet choice at any price. With this Prime Day deal dropping the price to the lowest I've ever seen, I'd run to buy one if you need a bargain tablet. The OnePlus Pad looks great, and its unique aspect ratio makes it perfect for watching movies in landscape or reading the web in portrait mode. The matching keyboard and case only seal the deal and make it a great, simpler productivity tablet for folks who don't want to wrestle with Samsung's more complicated Galaxy Tab S models. OnePlus has announced a successor coming in the next month or so, but the OnePlus Pad is still a great tablet with performance that will last a long time. No matter what phone you have, this is a great pick at today's price – Philip Berne, Senior Editor, Mobile Reviews OnePlus Pad review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: was $599.99 now $419.99 at Amazon TechRadar rating: 4/5

Don't be distracted by the "FE" moniker (it literally means nothing), this is a premium Galaxy tablet, and that means it's packed with more features than you'd ever expect. I was truly impressed by this Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, especially the design. It's a great looking tablet, and it's even water resistant, which means you can use it in the rain or in the pool. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus comes with a Samsung S Pen, unlike similar Apple iPad models that make you pay a lot extra for a pen. I found the Tab S9 FE Plus got great battery life, thanks to the huge cell packed behind the large display, as well as Samsung's conservative processor that only sips power. It may not have raw power, but it has plenty of professional features, and if you want a cool, durable tablet for less, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is a great choice – Philip Berne, Senior Editor, Mobile Reviews Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus review

