Prime Day air fryer deals 2023: what to expect at this year's sale

Prime Day air fryer deals are coming your way as the date for Amazon's two-day sale event has been set for July 11 and 12. To help you find all the top offers in one place, we've created this guide so you can find all the best Prime Day air fryer deals as soon as they go live, and we're breaking down everything you need to know.



Prime Day air fryer deals are always popular at the Amazon Prime Day sale thanks to record-low prices on some of the best air fryers on the market from brands like Ninja and Instant Pot. You can find compact budget models as well as large multi-functional machines that can not only air fry but also bake, reheat, dehydrate, and roast.

While we won't see official Prime Day air fryer deals until July, the retailer has launched early deals, and we'll update this page with all the best air fryer deals as soon as they drop. In the meantime, you can read on to learn what discounts you can expect, who can shop the event, and what happened at last year's sale.

Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals: FAQs

When will Prime Day air fryer deals be available?

Amazon has officially announced that its 2023 Prime Day sale will take place from Tuesday, July 11, to Wednesday, July 12.



While we expect to see the best Prime Day air fryer deals during Amazon's official two-day sale, the retailer has released early Prime Day deals that Prime members can shop for right now and we'll update this page with any new air fryer offers.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

For most deals, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounted price. Luckily, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial that you can sign up for, which will get you access to early deals and take you through to Amazon's two-day Prime Day sale.



You also don't need a membership if you shop at competing Prime Day sales from third-party retailers. Thanks to the popularity of Prime Day, more and more retailers are launching rival sales to try and compete with Amazon for a piece of the pie, and the best part is there's no membership required to shop these deals.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals: what to expect

So what air fryer deals can you expect at this year's Prime Day sale? Because of the popularity of the kitchen appliance, you can always count on impressive discounts on wide range of air fryers from all the top brands like Instant Pot and Ninja. Amazon typically offers record-low prices on several different air fryer models, so whether you're looking for a compact budget option or a multi-functional air fryer, Amazon's Prime Day sale will have something for everyone.



You can also expect to see impressive Air fryer deals at competing sales from third-party retailers like Walmart and Best Buy in the US and Currys in the UK.

Last year's best Prime Day air fryer deals in the US

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven | $159.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - A chunky 38% discount on this great 6-quart capacity air fryer. Its digital touchscreen comes complete with a progress bar, so you know how far through you are just like a download on your computer. Customize programs for your favorite snacks or let the auto function do the work.



Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven | $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Need something bigger to cook for a lot of people? This larger-capacity air fryer is versatile as well as big, with Rotisserie, Convection Oven, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and Warm functions.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo, 6-qt: $129.95 $103.99 at Amazon

Save $26 - The Amazon Prime Day price for this one was actually $89.95, but you can still save $26 even though the sale is over. This is one of the best selling instant pots in the US and it's one of Amazons best sellers right now. It's a pressure cooker and air fryer combo, coming with 2 convenient removable lids which are dishwasher safe. In total it has 11 customizable smart programs for air frying, pressure cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more. There's even a free app with over 1900 recipes for you to indulge in. We like, very much.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer | $129.95 now $89.99 at Amazon

Save $39.94 - This 5-quart air fryer is also a pressure cooker, steamer, slow cooker... it's even got searing functions and a broiling rack. It can comfortably hold a 4lbs chicken, and the pressure cooker is 70% faster than conventional units.

Chefman Large Air Fryer Max XL 8 Qt | $119.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - This sizable air fryer is simple enough to use, with four presets and timer functions. The 8-quart non-stick basket and frying tray are both dishwasher safe, minimizing fiddly clean-up.

Ninja OS401 Foodi 12-in-1 XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, 8-qt: $229.99 $177.99 at Amazon

Save $52 - this pressure cooker was a little cheaper during Prime Day at $129.99, but there's still a decent saving even though the event is over. It will pressure cook and air fryer all in one pot, as well as steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, dehydrate and more. In fact, it'll take care of cooking in 12 different ways so (potentially) that's 11-less appliances you need on the counter top. Oh and this one also comes with a 5.6-qt Cook & Crisp plate - perfect for entertaining.

Last year's Prime Day air fryer deals in the UK

Wilko four-litre air fryer | £55.00 now £35.00 at Amazon

Save £20 - A great budget offering, this Wilko air fryer may lack the digital screens of its more expensive brethren, but it's still got that dual-capacity basket allowing you to fry two dishes separately. Two years of guarantee included.

Philips Essential Air Fryer | £199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - 40% off this great air fryer with seven presets, including a useful Keep Warm function. This model uses up to 90% less fat than conventional frying, making it a healthy alternative.

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 YV970840 Air Fryer | £284.99 now £211.00

Save £83 - The price for this one dropped to £149.99 over Prime Day, but it's still got some good savings now the sales are over. One of the biggest air fryer deals we've seen, this monster Tefal offering has dual in-trays allowing you to fry two dishes stacked on top of each other. A 1.7kg capacity will ensure no one goes hungry.