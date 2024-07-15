Currys is throwing a huge anti-Prime Day sale – here are the 17 best deals I'd buy

This year's Amazon Prime Day may start in just a few hours, but it's not the only retailer slashing prices on hundreds of products. The Currys Epic Deals sale is also underway right now, offering savings of up to 50% across everything from air fryers to OLED TVs and from laptops to headphones.

Unlike Amazon's sale, you don't need to be a subscriber of some kind to take advantage of Currys' deals, and while the selection is not quite as extensive, there are plenty of bargains to be had if you know where to look.

I've hunted through the sale in search of prices that beat or match those on offer at Amazon, and those that represent genuinely good offers. By that, I mean that they're either at or close to their lowest-ever price, and that they're on devices we here at TechRadar recommend. So read on for my 17 picks from Currys' anti-Prime Day Epic Deals sale.

Currys Epic Deals sale – my 17 recommended deals

Sony WH-CH720: was £99.99 now £89.99 at Currys

A small discount brings this budget pair of Sony over-ears to within £10 of their record-low price. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these mid-range Sony cans pack a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. Of course, you won't get top-tier audio performance akin to the flagship XM5s, but they're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise. Amazon price: £89.99

Hisense 55-inch U7K mini-LED TV: was £729 now £595 at Amazon

The Hisense U7K offers mini-LED technology for a brighter picture, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support and Dolby Atmos compatibility. It also has extensive gaming features with 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium capabilities. If you're looking for a TV that has it all, this is a seriously well-equipped option. Amazon price: £595

Instant 3.8L Air Fryer: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Currys

We'd usually be cautious recommending an air fryer that's this cheap but this one comes from respected manufacturer Instant. The small capacity means it's best for a single user or a couple to cook a range of different foods quickly and efficiently. It's basic but also comes with handy features such as easy-to-use controls, an auto-off function for peace of mind and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning. Amazon price: £29.99

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was £849 now £799 at Currys

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 and a return to only £20 above the record-low. Even though the newest M3 model is now available, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review, then now's still a good time to buy it, particularly as it's no longer in production. Amazon price: £799

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was £239 now £189 at Currys

You can now get a decent £50 discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus at Currys. Compared to the manufacturer's premium Tab S range, this version has a less powerful processor and only 64GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, it still has a reasonable 11-inch display. Altogether, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails, and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable. Amazon price: £225

Oral-B Pro 3: was £45 now £41.99 at Currys

This is only a very minor price cut compared to its regular price at Currys, but Amazon usually sells it for £100 and currently has it at £45, so it's still worth a look if you need a solid mid-range toothbrush. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a travel case included for free, too. Amazon price: £45

JVC CR230 43-inch Roku TV: was £219.99 now £199 at Currys

We'll say up front that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what we really rate here is the smart TV software. Roku TV is excellent: it's easy to use, it's intuitive, and it supports all the key streaming services. This TV also has three HDMI ports, which not all cheap TVs do at this size. So, if you want a small TV that won't give you connection headaches and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies – here it is.

Asus CM14 Flip Chromebook: was £349 now £229 at Currys

Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Asus Chromebook Flip is a relatively basic machine but is fine for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the versatility to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Decent storage at 128GB and a solid 10-hour battery life are very good for this price, too.

Shark IZ300UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £379.99 now £229.99 at Currys

We love the Shark IZ300 so much that we named it our Home Product of the Year in the 2022 TechRadar Choice Awards. As our glowing review makes clear, it comes with Anti Hair Wrap tech which could save you hours unclogging the brush roll and it's also a great option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology tech. It's currently £150 off at Currys. Amazon price: £339

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449 now £379 at Currys

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have rarely been at such a low price, so we'd suggest snapping them up while there's a £70 price cut. We called them "close to perfect" in our review, on account of their crisp Spatial Audio and unrivalled active noise cancellation. The deal extends to all colour choices including black, sandstone and white smoke, so you can find the right style for you. Amazon price: £379

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i: was £799 now £699 at Currys

This Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i is an excellent value high-end laptop with a smooth 14-inch 120Hz display. It's one for those with a decent budget who need an all-around device and don't want to compromise on performance. Thanks to an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD, you get a solid and powerful laptop for the money. Get it if you need a device to keep up with all your computing needs: work, browsing, media streaming, video calls, or multitasking between many of the above at once.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was £149 now £109 at Currys

The light and robust outdoor speaker from Bose is as cheap as it's ever been. Normally on sale at £149, Currys has slashed the price of this TechRadar favourite, which we awarded 4 stars in our review. It's available in black, blue, and white, but whichever colour you go for, you'll be guaranteed great audio technology, an IP67 rating, and a robust build. That's everything you need for a great outdoor party this summer. Amazon price: £109

Apple iPhone 14: was £699 now £599 at Currys

Currys has knocked a record-high £100 off the price of Apple's standard iPhone 14 in its Epic Deals sale, but this is only worth considering if you desperately want this phone's satellite connectivity capabilities. If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone at a cut price, then the iPhone 13 (which is also discounted – see below) is pretty much the same phone as the iPhone 14, but cheaper. Their designs are identical, their cameras are (almost) identical and their chipsets are separated by just one generation – which, in Apple terms, means next to nothing. That said, this is still a great price. Amazon price: £599

Apple iPhone 13: was £599 now £499 at Currys

Currys also has a discount on the still-great iPhone 13, bringing it to its lowest-ever price. This 128GB model had already seen reductions following the release of the iPhone 14, so it's an even better mid-range option now for those who don't mind missing out on certain premium features but want the premium Apple feel. Amazon price: £499

LG Gram 17: was £1,699 now £999 at Currys

There's a massive £700 discount on this stunning laptop that boasts a large 17-inch display, latest generation Intel i7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. We weren't completely convinced in our review, stating that it was overpriced given the specs. However, that was based on its RRP of £2,399, and at less than half of that price now it's a different proposition. With battery life of up to 21 hours to round it off, this is well worth a look now. Amazon price: £1,049

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (8GB RAM, 128GB): was £599.99 now £499.99 at Currys

With the rumoured Galaxy S24 FE yet to be announced, the S23 FE is your best bet for a truly cheap Samsung Galaxy phone. For under £500 you get last year's flagship mobile chip, a triple rear camera, a dynamic 120Hz AMOLED display, 25W fast charging and the latest version of Samsung's own One UI user experience, plus great long-term software support. Amazon price: £499

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299 now £219 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are at their equal lowest price yet. This model of Bose's QuietComfort earbuds builds on the company's spatial audio technology with the all-new Immersive Audio feature – which we called "scarily good" in our review and Snapdragon Sound certification, the latest standard in Bluetooth connectivity. In short, these are Bose's most advanced noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy, and at a great price too. Amazon price: £219