I've found 3 brilliant Currys TV deals I really don't think you can afford to miss

The Currys Epic Sales event is still going on, and I reckon it's a great time to get a new TV for less. So I sidled up to my fellow Managing Editor and TV expert Matt Bolton and gave him a nudge for his cut-price television recommendations from Currys, and mixed them with my own deals expertise.

In short, there are some rather attractive deals I think you should seriously consider snapping up, especially if you want to watch the 2024 Olympics in all their glory. Now some of these TVs might not be the cheapest they've ever been, as we saw some nice price slices in the recent Amazon Prime Day TV deals.

But the ones I've flagged below are well-worth looking at given they are active and still in stock at Currys. Seriously, don't sleep on these...

Our pick for the best OLED, now under £1,000

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was £1,249 now £999 at Currys

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 55-inch model is on sale for £999. That's a healthy £250 discount, making it a great TV deal. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price, especially with the Currys' price cut.

A great TV ready for the Olympics

Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C TV: was £1,299 now £999 at Currys

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C TV comes recommended by our TV expert Matt Bolton as a great sport-based model with strong brightness, punchy colors and an anti-glare screen. This makes it ideal for watching the 2024 Olympics on. And with £300 sliced off the price, I reckon you should jump on this deal.

A big smart, mini-LED TV for a budget price

Hisense U7K 55-inch: was £799 now £595 at Currys

The Hisense U7K has dropped well below its initial price of £1,199, but it's tumbled even further and can now be had for £595 at Currys. That's arguably a bargain price for a mini-LED 4K TV, and we can't recommend this deal enough. The Hisense U7K delivers beautiful contrast and colours that burst from the screen, and has a pretty sleek design too. We're not sure just how much longer this deal lasts for, so it's best to act sooner rather than later.

If this trio of TVs haven't caught your eye then do check out the best TV deals you can get right now, as TechRadar has an ongoing list of discounts on televisions we think will appeal to everyone.

But to help you get the right TV right now, I've also popped some attractive TV deals that are still available at Amazon UK below, so go check them out; my personal recommendation is the excellent LG C3 OLED.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,549 now £1,349 at Amazon

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV with excellent picture quality, great gaming capabilities, and performance. We've picked the 65-inch model here as it's ideal for almost any environment and situation, be it watching movies, streaming Netflix, or gaming on current-generation consoles. A recent deal from Amazon brought the price down to a record-low price of £1,349, but this price still equates to a tasty saving on a very popular model.

Samsung 65-inch CU71A0 4K Smart TV: was £549 now £499 at Amazon

Grab Samsung's best-selling 65-inch Crystal 4K smart TV for a record-low price of £499. With Samsung's Crystal processor, your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution. Plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series ULED Mini-LED 4K TV: was £899.99 now £489 at Amazon

You can get the highly rated Hisense 65-inch U6 Series TV for £489 – just £20 over the lowest price we've seen so far. The Hisense display features a QLED panel, so you get a brighter and clearer image than a regular 4K TV. It also has Mini-LED Pro technology for better contrast and colors, making it a fantastic TV, especially at this price.