Here are the best Prime Day deals for TVs under $1,000, including LG OLED, Hisense, TCL and more
Deals on a wide variety of TVs
We're into day two of Prime Day, which runs from 8-11 July, and there's been some great TV deals from LG, Hisense, TCL, Sony and more.
Below I've selected my top sub-$1,000 TV deals of the sales event so far. The good news is that there are plenty of options in that price bracket – my picks include 65 and 75-inch screens, bright, premium mini-LED TVs and even OLED, each for less than a grand (and in some cases, well below that).
Some of the options below are among the best TVs we've tested over the past few years. I've included something to suit everyone, from a budget small screen for under $300 to a flagship 4K mini-LED TV.
Amazon Prime Day deal: TVs under $1,000
Our top budget pick among the best OLED TVs, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture, with stunning colors and rich contrast that make any movie look great. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable choice for gamers looking to upgrade. This deal takes the 48-inch model to $599. It has been cheaper (it has dropped to $549 in the past), but it's still an excellent deal for an OLED TV.
You can get the new TCL QM7K 65-inch for a record-low price price this Prime Day – it's down to just $798, which is a 47% discount. In our TCL QM7K review, we noted its bright picture and solid, blooming-free blacks, and also appreciated the excellent sound quality from its Audio by Bang & Olufsen built-in speakers. This deal is an excellent price for the TCL QM7K, so make sure not to miss out.
Another brilliant mini-LED TV deal, the brand new Hisense U8QG is already down to $997.99 for its 65-inch model: that's a staggering 55% off. Earning 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Hisense U8QG review, we loved this TV's vibrant colors, fantastic brightness and deep black tones. Its extensive gaming features will be a welcome addition for gamers looking for a display at this size, too.
One of our favorite budget screens, the Hisense U6N delivers a natural picture, with good details and punchy colors. Plus, it packs in 4K, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming features. You can get the 75-inch model for $599: yes, you read that right! It's a record-low price for a solid screen at this size, especially with a mini-LED panel.
The Sony X90L is a fantastic, premium LED TV that delivers performance above and beyond a normal LED screen, with local dimming that mimics a mini-LED TV. It also does an excellent job with non-4K content, giving it an upscaled look. This is the cheapest price we've seen for this brilliant TV, especially for its 65-inch model.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED uses a QLED panel to deliver bright colors with refined details and even supports Dolby Vision HDR. It's solid for gaming as well as 4K, 60Hz, VRR, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM. It also has Amazon's Fire TV smart TV interface and Alexa voice control options. This is a new record-low price on a great small screen TV, taking it below $300.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
