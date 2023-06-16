Amazon Prime Day phone deals 2023: what to expect

There's not long to wait if you're already casting your mind to Amazon Prime Day phone deals. While nothing has been officially announced yet, the retailer usually holds its annual mega-sale sometime in mid-July so we'd recommend holding out on purchasing a device right now - especially if you want an unlocked Android phone.

We've covered the Amazon Prime Day phone deals for a few years here at TechRadar and we'll be continuing our coverage for 2023, with tons of helpful recommendations based on our rigorous product reviews. Soon, this page will be chock-full of deals (including early bird promotions), so don't hesitate to bookmark and check in regularly as we head into July.

In the meantime, you'll find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day phone deals on this page - including what to expect and the likely dates for this year's sale. If you want to see information for other tech categories, or just an overview of the event as a whole, head on over to our main Amazon Prime Day page.

Amazon Prime Day phone deals: FAQ

When will Amazon Prime Day phone deals be available?

As of writing, no official dates have been announced for Prime Day 2023. We'll be updating this page with any news as soon as Amazon releases any official information.

Based on previous events, we think the most likely date for Prime Day 2023 will be the 11th to 12th of July this year, although we could see some early warm-up phone deals ahead of this date. If we spot any, we'll again update this page so you don't miss any good bargains.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

Technically yes, you need an active Amazon Prime subscription to buy official Prime Day deals. We say 'official' here because, in our experience, there are often a lot of price cuts and discounts on Amazon that aren't technically part of the Prime Day event but still offer competitive prices. Most of last year's phone deals at Amazon weren't officially listed as Prime deals, for example, and were open to all customers.

With that said, it's still a pretty good idea to sign up for the 30-day Amazon Prime Day free trial ahead of Prime Day since it'll incur no cost, get you full access to the sale as a whole, and get you speedy free delivery.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day phone deals: What to expect

Mostly discounts on unlocked Android devices

Deals on Samsung, OnePlus, and Motorolla

Some deals on unlocked iPhones in the UK specifically

Deals on unlocked Android devices, and lots of them. While Amazon does stock iPhones, based on our experience of covering previous events, the best deals tend to be on Android devices - and there's usually plenty to choose from.

For example, last year's sale covered not just excellent budget devices from Motorola, but premium choices from Samsung and OnePlus. Amazon's price cuts on the relatively-new-at-the-time Galaxy S22 series were particularly good and we saw some great Pixel 6 deals over in the UK. Based on our trajectory of phone deals for 2023, things are shaping up nicely for discounts on the Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7 series if you're on the hunt for one of the latest models. We've already seen great deals on these models over the last few months so it seems likely we could see record-low prices over Prime Day.

If you want to browse last year's best Amazon Prime Day phone deals, you'll find a full list that we've preserved just down below.

Last year's Prime Day Phone deals in the US

Moto G Stylus: $289 $189 at Amazon

Save $100 This isn't Motorola's newest stylus-toting cheap phone, but it's got a much better deal than the 2022 version - $100 off a phone like this is great. It makes the camera and chip upgrades you're missing out on relatively unimportant.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB: $1,199 $839 at Amazon

Save $360 This is the best smartphone we've tested so far - we're honestly pretty surprised to see it discounted this soon into its lifespan. Above we've listed the discount for its 128GB version but the higher-storage options are discounted too.

256GB: $1,299 $909

512GB: $1,399 $979

OnePlus 10 Pro: $899 $799 at Amazon

Save $100 - OnePlus' current flagship seldom sees a price reduction and yet this latest deal knocks $100 off the asking price. In our OnePlus 10 Pro review, we found it to be a great all-around flagship, with its excellent display, fast 80W charging, and already-competitive pricing making it a great buy already.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: $999 $699 at Amazon

Save $300 - The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is quite a pricey phone for what you're getting, but that's why this deal is great - it brings the Android powerhouse down to a tempting cost tier. The above deal is for the 128GB model, but the 256GB version is also discounted.

256GB: $1,049 $734 at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N200: $239.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - It's a good thing that amidst the select few phones OnePlus does sell Stateside, the affordable Nord N200 is such a strong offering. We commended it in our OnePlus Nord N200 review for delivering a sleek design, great display and 5G on a budget, while this latest discount knocks 25% off the asking price, making a good budget phone buy even greater.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $699 $489 at Amazon

Save $210 - The Samsung Galaxy S21's budget cousin may have been a poorly-priced mess when it launched, but with a discount it's actually worth checking out - this is the cheapest we've seen this mobile go. Both the 128GB and 256GB versions are on sale - we've listed the former above.

256GB: $769 $538 at Amazon

OnePlus 9: $729.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $230 - Sure, the OnePlus 9 is a little longer in the tooth than the company's current top dog but that doesn't stop it from being a worthy buy today, especially as this marks its biggest price-cut on Amazon to date. Like the 10 Pro, it was great value when it first launched and this deal means that's still true; with good long-term OS and security updates from OnePlus being a standout highlight. In our OnePlus 9 review, we also commended the rear cameras and fast-charging battery.

Moto G Power (2021): $250 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This budget battery phone is available unlocked for a new low price, so if you need a cheap and cheery new mobile that'll last you for days on one charge, this is a great option (though, we should point out, not the newest version).

3/32GB: $200 $140 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799 $1,089 at Amazon

Save $710 Samsung's top-tier foldable phone has a mighty discount - this is the cheapest we've seen it, as it's never been this close to the $1,000 border before. This deal is on the 256GB version, but the 512GB model is discounted too.

512GB: $1,899 $1,189 at Amazon

Motorola Edge (2021): $699 $399 at Amazon

Save $300 - This top-end Moto phone from - you guessed it - 2021 has a high-res main camera and a big battery - if you know Motorola's devices as being decent budget phones, this is basically that but on steroids.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 $699 at Amazon

Save $300 Samsung's clamshell foldable phone is now surprisingly cheap, with the price of a mid-range mobile. We've seen it go this low before, but only briefly - and we're expecting this reduced device to sell out quickly. This discount is on the 128GB version but the 256GB one is reduced too.

256GB: $1,049 $749 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22: $799 $599 at Amazon

Save $200 - Samsung's newest flagship for 2022 is on sale, cutting a fair amount off the asking price, and making it a much more tempting buy. Oh, this discount is on the 128GB model, but if you want more storage, the 256GB option is also reduced.

256GB: $849 $649 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: $599 $419 at Amazon

Save $180 - This phone maybe two years old now, but that age is likely why we're getting to see this kind of a discount on the phone - it's never gone lower than $449 before. The deal above is for the 128GB model of the phone, but you can also find a similar reduction for the 256GB version.

256GB: $669 $468 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A53: $449 $324 at Amazon

Save $125 - This is a really recent phone, so it's quite a surprise that it's on sale for over $100. This is one of the best mid-range phones you can buy right now without the discount, so when you factor in the money off, you shouldn't miss it.

Last year's Prime Day Phone deals in the UK

Google Pixel 6 (128GB) + Google Pixel Buds: £698.99 £449 at Amazon

Save £249.99 - The Google Pixel 6 series offers one of the best cameras on any smartphone right now, helped by the company's new own-brand Tensor chipset, which we commended in our Pixel 6 review. This offer sees the price not just of the phone, but the company's true-wireless Bluetooth Pixel Buds collectively drop to an astonishingly low £449, an offer that we'd strongly recommend those in the market consider.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) + Google Pixel Buds: £948.99 £649 at Amazon

Save £299.99 - If you're looking for a little more skip in your step than the Pixel 6 can muster, Amazon has also laid on a considerable discount for the Pixel 6 Pro as well - the first true flagship-class Pixel. Our Pixel 6 Pro review picked out its pure Android experience and even more robust triple rear cameras as particular highlights.

iPhone 12 mini: £579 £468.28 at Amazon

Apple's first 'mini' phone, the iPhone 12 mini is a little cheap for Prime Day. This is a price cut on the 64GB model, and for the black phone, but the exact price is slightly different if you want a different color.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: £849 £630 at Amazon

Save £219 This is the lowest we've seen the Pixel 6 Pro go for - this is basically a mid-range price, for a phone that sits on our list of the best mobiles. That's not a bad buy, and it could be one of the best deals of Prime Day - even though it started before Amazon's deals did.

Sony Xperia 1 III: £1,199 £849 at Amazon

Save £350 - The Sony Xperia 1 III may have recently been replaced by the 1 IV, but this is a big enough discount to make the older version a worthy buy. Just check what the 1 IV brings to make sure you're not missing out on anything you'd love, though.

Oppo Find X3 Pro: £1,099 £664 at Amazon

Save £434 - This top-end Android phone was Oppo's most premium mobile of 2021, and lots of its tech was used in its 2022 follow-up. That means this is a powerful phone with great photography chops (especially with its fascinating microscope camera), and this big price cut makes it very tempting.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: £269 £129 at Amazon

Save £140 - This budget champ is one of the best cheap camera phones we've tested, and with this discount it's a really tempting buy. It also has a long-lasting battery and great-looking screen, making it arguably the best deal we've seen this Prime Day.

Xiaomi 12: £749 £495 at Amazon

Save £254 Xiaomi's latest flagship phone is available for a strong discount. It's a fairly compact mobile with lots of power and some decent cameras, and each of its three color variants (there's pink or blue, besides black) is available at a discount. The 256GB version of the device isn't though.

iPhone 11: £489 £425 at Amazon

Save £64 - This may not be Apple's most recent iPhone anymore, but that's why it's down to this lower price. The deal is on the 64GB model, and while the different color options have different discounts, the black one is the cheapest.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: £949 £623.70 at Amazon

Save £273 - Samsung's mid-sized 2021 flagship had a surprisingly big discount earlier in Prime Day, saving you over 40% of its cost, but the price has jumped a little bit since then.

Sony Xperia 1 IV: £1,299 £1,199 at Amazon

Save £100 - Sony's latest flaship phone is only a month old, so it's really surprising that it's already got a price cut, even if it is just £100 off. Buy it for its amazing continuous optical zoom.

OnePlus Nord 2: £399 £289 at Amazon

Save £110 This cheap OnePlus phone has a nice little saving that, admittedly, isn't a new low. However for this already-temptingly-priced mobile any discount makes it even more worthy of your time. The above deal is on the 128GB model, but the 256GB version is also reduced.

256GB: £469 £349 at Amazon

Google Pixel 6: £599 £449 at Amazon

Save £150 - This is quite a low price for Google's middle Pixel, though it did briefly go even lower in price. You're saving 25% of the cost which is good as far as smartphone deals go over Prime Day, and it's only £50 more than the Pixel 6a will launch at.

Sony Xperia 5 III: £899 £649 at Amazon

Save £250 - Given that no Sony Xperia 5 IV was ever launched, that makes this Sony's current compact flagship. It's small but powerful with some great cameras, and it's at a new low price.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: £699 £397.16 at Amazon

Save £250 - This is Samsung's cheaper take on its 2020 flagship, and while it was a little overpriced on release, it's at a much better price too. Its 4G version is even cheaper but you're missing out on 5G. Weirdly, each different price version has a slightly discount, and lots are selling out quickly, but mint and red had the best discounts when we checked.

4G version: £599 £389 at Amazon