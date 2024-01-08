OnePlus 12R: latest news, rumors and everything we know so far

The OnePlus 12 is going global soon and it won’t be alone, because the OnePlus 12R will launch alongside it on January 23.

We know this much for sure, as OnePlus has said so, and while the R series usually isn’t widely available, the OnePlus 12R is confirmed to be coming to the US and Europe, so lots of people will be able to buy this mid-range alternative to OnePlus’s flagship.

Those aren’t the only things we know for sure about the OnePlus 12R either, because it has been extensively teased. And while there’s still plenty that hasn’t been confirmed, leaks and rumors have filled in most of the gaps.

Below then, you’ll find everything we’ve heard about the OnePlus 12R so far, covering both official information and leaks. We’ll add to this article whenever we hear anything new too, so check back soon.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A mid-range alternative to the OnePlus 12

A mid-range alternative to the OnePlus 12 When is it out? January 23

January 23 How much will it cost? May start at $499 (around £390 / AU$750),

Confirmed: being unveiled on January 23

Might start at $499 (around £390 / AU$750)

The OnePlus 12R is being unveiled on January 23 alongside the OnePlus 12. The latter has actually already been unveiled in China, but this is its global.

The event starts at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT on January 23, which is 1am AEDT on January 24 for those in Australia. We’d expect the OnePlus 12R will go on sale soon after its announcement, so the wait should almost be over.

As for the OnePlus 12R’s price, that hasn’t been confirmed, but a OnePlus 12R price leak suggests it will start at $499 (around £390 / AU$750), which would be for a model with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Prices apparently rise to $599 (approximately £470 / AU$890) for a version with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

We’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, but that’s roughly in line with the converted prices of the OnePlus 11R (which never launched in these regions), so it seems believable.

And speaking of regions, we don’t currently know whether the OnePlus 12R will land in Australia. But in a YouTube video, OnePlus confirmed that it will be coming to the US and to Europe – which likely but not definitely includes the UK.

OnePlus 12R: design and display

Confirmed: has an LTPO 4.0 display with an adaptive refresh rate

May have a 6.78-inch 120Hz screen

OnePlus itself has shared an image of the OnePlus 12R from the front, which you can see below, and this shows a slightly curved screen with a punch-hole camera, slim bezels, and a metal frame.

You can also see that it has the alert slider we’ve come to expect from the best OnePlus phones, and alongside the image, OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 12R has an LTPO 4.0 display which “adapts its refresh rate to your gestures.”

OnePlus hasn’t said exactly what the refresh rate will be, but with 4th generation LTPO technology it’s likely to be able to range between 1Hz and 120Hz, which will allow it to conserve battery life when a high refresh rate isn’t needed.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

That exact range of OnePlus 12R refresh rates has also been leaked by Max Jambor (who has a solid track record for leaks).

They additionally claim that the OnePlus 12R has a 6.78-inch display protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and that it will be available in Iron Gray and Cool Blue shades.

OnePlus itself has also showed an image of the OnePlus 12R from the back, pictured below, which includes those two colors, and reveals a similar camera block design to the standard OnePlus 12.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: FCC / MySmartPrice)

Beyond that, we’ve also seen photos of the OnePlus 12R on an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) database, which you can also see above, and which match what OnePlus and leaks have shown us.

OnePlus 12R: cameras and battery

Confirmed: has a 5,500mAh battery

Rumored to offer 100W charging

May have a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 32MP telephoto camera

Or possibly a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro

The OnePlus 12R might have a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide one, and a 2MP macro one. At least, that’s what one leaker claims.

That said, an earlier leak on MySmartPrice points to a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide one, and a 32MP telephoto one, with 2x optical zoom, as does a post on X from leaker Yogesh Brar. So we’re not certain which claim is right.

That MySmartPrice leak also points to a 16MP selfie camera, but again, we’d take this with a pinch of salt.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

As for the battery, OnePlus itself has said the OnePlus 12R has a 5,500mAh battery, which would make for the biggest juice pack ever put in a OnePlus phone.

We don’t know for sure how fast it will charge, but both the Max Jambor and MySmartPrice leaks above point to 100W charging, and that would be a match for the OnePlus 11R, so seems believable.

OnePlus 12R: specs and features

Rumored to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

May have up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

According to leaker Max Jambor, the OnePlus 12R has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (which was one of the top smartphone chipsets in 2023), plus a choice of 8GB or 16GB of LDDRX5 RAM, and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

That’s in line with claims previously made by leaker @OnLeaks speaking to MySmartPrice (linked further up), which also adds that the OnePlus 12R unsurprisingly runs Android 14 with the company’s OxygenOS 14 UI. We’ve also seen Android 14 mentioned for the OnePlus 12R in an FCC listing.