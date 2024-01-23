The OnePlus 12 has gone global, alongside the new OnePlus 12R

The year’s second major phone launch has now occurred, as hot on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy S24 line’s launch, the OnePlus 12 has just had its global unveiling. That said, it was announced in China back in December, so there’s not much new information here – the exciting element is simply that you’ll soon be able to buy it.

Specifically, we now know that the OnePlus 12 is up for pre-order already, and will ship on February 6. It will start at $799.99 / £849 (around AU$1,215 but with no current Australian availability).

As for the specs and features, these things were already known, but the headlines include a 6.82-inch 1440 x 3168 120Hz screen that can reach 4,500 nits of brightness. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can only manage a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

The OnePlus 12 also has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, just like Samsung’s top phone (albeit not the overclocked ‘for Galaxy’ version), and it comes with a choice of 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

There’s also an unusually large 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless, and the cameras include a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide with a 114-degree field of view, and a 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, while on the front there’s a 32MP snapper for selfies. It also has an IP65 rating, which makes it more waterproof than the OnePlus 11 but less than most rival phones.

Overall, the OnePlus 12 sounds like a promising flagship, though we won’t know how good it really is until we’ve put it through a full review. But it hasn’t landed alone, as the OnePlus 12R has also been unveiled.

A relatively affordable alternative

The OnePlus 12R (Image credit: OnePlus)

This is a completely new phone (well, at least as far as the name goes, though it’s basically a rebranded version of the China-only OnePlus Ace 3).

This has a 6.78-inch 120Hz 1264 x 2780 screen with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging (but no wireless charging), last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

Its cameras include a 50MP main one, an 8MP ultra-wide (with a 112-degree field of view), a 2MP macro snapper, and a 16MP front-facing camera. The OnePlus 12R also has an under-display fingerprint sensor, a glass back, and an aluminum frame, but no official water resistance rating.

It’s a lower end phone than the OnePlus 12 then, but still has a reasonable assortment of specs, and it’s priced accordingly, starting at $499.99 / £649 (roughly AU$760 but this isn't available in Australia). The price difference there is because you can only get a version with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the UK, while in the US there's also an 8GB/128GB version.

This phone ships on February 6, with pre-orders open now, though as with the OnePlus 12 we won’t know exactly how good the OnePlus 12R is until we’ve reviewed it, so you might want to wait before buying it.

