The best cheap cell phone plans in August 2020: great options from as a low as $5 a month

Our guide to the best cheap cell phone plans is your one-stop resource for finding the perfect way to potentially save hundreds on your yearly phone bill. We've scanned all over the web to find our top picks, reading the fine print and comparing packages as we go to determine what (in our opinion) are the best low-cost options on the market today.



Cheap cell phone plans generally run from around $10 to $30, depending on how much data you want and tend to be pretty consistently priced across the board. There are tons of excellent companies on the market right now but we've just focused on our favorites in this article, basing our decisions around which plans we think will generally suit most people.

These companies offer such low prices thanks to their usage of bigger carrier networks - a policy normally referred to as 'piggybacking'. While that can mean slower speeds at peak traffic hours, because these smaller companies aren't paying upkeep for the physical networks directly they can pass the savings on directly to you - the consumer.

As always, before you dive in you'll want to have a clear idea about how much data, minutes and texts you use per month, as well as which carriers provide the best coverage in your area. Luckily, we've got cheap cell phone plan options for all user requirements here, as well as some top tips on how to save money and check your coverage just below.

If you'd like to broaden your scope a little bit, we've got even more options over at our main best cell phone plans page. You can compare these cheap cell phone plans to what the big carriers are offering over at our Verizon plans and AT&T plans pages as well.



The best cheap cell phone plans: top picks

The best cheap cell phone plans in the US

Here we'll be breaking down our choices and giving a quick analysis on each. You'll find all the basic information you need to know, such as monthly cost, data allowances and also coverage right here.



1. Best Value

Mint Mobile | T-Mobile network | 3-12 month contract | 3 - 12GB data | $15 - $25 per month

Mint Mobile is our pick for the best value cheap cell phone plan overall. While they're not the absolute cheapest, its plans tend to offer a generous helping of data and perks for the money, especially on its 8GB plan, which sits right at that comfortable balance point for most people. Note, to get the best prices at Mint Mobile, you'll have to commit to 3-month chunks - which you can pay for in monthly installments or upfront purchases. While this might seem a little inflexible compared to the 1-month contracts of other smaller companies, what sets Mint Mobile apart is the included free unlimited mobile hot-spotting and 5G access - something you normally pay a premium for on some cheap plans.



See these fantastic cell phone plans at Mint Mobile



2. Best Unlimited

Visible | Verizon network | 1 month contract | unlimited data | $40 per month

Visible operates a fantastic all-in service for $40 a month, which makes it a relatively cheap, no-nonsense way to get yourself a completely unlimited cell phone plan. What really seals the deal in our books is the fact your getting completely free mobile hotspotting included in the price, as well as the added bonus that Visible runs on its parent Verizon's network - tying it to the best coverage nationwide.



See our favorite unlimited data prepaid plan at Visible



3. Cheapest of the cheap

Tello | Sprint network | 1 month contract | 500mb - unlimited data | $5 - $39 per month

Tello is a relatively new MVNO (smaller) carrier that has a flexible build-your-own plan approach, allowing you to cut out the various extras you don't need for a cheaper plan overall. You can go down as low as $5 here, but our pick is the Economy plan which comes in at just $10 and scores you unlimited texts and calls and 1GB of data. The free mobile tethering, no contract and the ability to reconfigure your plan at any time are also really nice bonuses as well.



Configure your ideal cheap cell phone plan at Tello



4. Verizon coverage

Twigby | Verizon network | 1 month contract | 3 - 10GB data | $20 - $26.25 per month

Twigby is a great option for those who get the best coverage from Verizon in ist area but want to go with a cheaper prepaid option. Its plan layout is pretty similar to Mint Mobile - with three distinct tiers starting at $20 a month for a 3GB data, plus unlimited text and calls plan. Right now they're running a fantastic introductory offer for new users - giving you at least a $5 discount per month if you're switching over, so definitely consider them as a cheaper Verizon alternative.



Compare all the prepaid plan options at Twigby



5. AT&T coverage

Pure Talk | AT&T network | 1 month contract | 2GB - unlimited data | $20 - 50 per month

Our top cheap cell phone plan for AT&T is currently Pure Talk, who like the other MVNOs Os on our list, offers a flexible tiered pricing system with no contract. Right now Pure Talk is offering the first month for 50% of the normal monthly rate - great for those who'd like to try before they commit. They're also offering a $100 discount on all new iPhones currently, which is another option for those looking to pick up a cheaper phone with Its plan as well.



Compare all the prepaid plan options at Pure Talk



6. T-Mobile coverage

Boost Mobile | T-Mobile network | 1 month contract | 1GB - unlimited data | $10 - $60 per month

Alongside Mint Mobile, Boost Mobile are a top pick for those who find they get the best coverage under the T-Mobile network. They tend to be slightly more focused on the unlimited and large data options, but they do still cater for those on a budget, with plans starting at just $10 a month for a 2GB, unlimited talk and text plan. Boost Mobile, unlike most cheap MVNO carriers also has the added bonus of offering family plan discounts, which are another great way to save cash on your bill overall.



Compare all the prepaid plan options at Boost Mobile



7. Sprint coverage

Republic Wireless | Sprint & T-Mobile | 1 month contract | 1GB - unlimited data | $20 - $25 per month

Republic Wireless historically uses both Sprint's and T-Mobile's LTE networks for its coverage, although this is less of a factor now, thanks to the merger of the two. Either way, Republic offers fantastic coverage and an excellent, fair pricing scheme across a number of plans, starting at just $20 a month for a 1GB, unlimited text and call plan. They've also got a great option to pay for your plan in yearly installments, which will give you a discount equating to two free months a year.



Compare all the prepaid plan options at Republic Wireless



8. Best for seniors

Ting | T-Mobile & Sprint | 1 month contract | 0 - 2GB data | $15-$30 per month

Any of the cheap cell phone plans on our list this week are suitable for seniors, as we know they have as varied needs as the rest of us, but we'd also like to highlight Ting as another great option. Ting operates a similar design-your-own plan system as Tello but with an added bonus of being able to add multiple lines to your plan. Subsequently, it's a great option for older couples who just want a single bill or would like to cut out unneeded data usages from its plan in favour of a cheaper bill overall.



Compare all the prepaid plan options at Ting



Cheap cell phone plan FAQ

(Image credit: Future)

How do I save money with a cheap cell phone plan?

Switch to a smaller carrier

By switching over to any of the cheap cell phone plans listed in this article you'll already be looking to save yourself potentially hundreds of dollars per year on your cell phone bill versus a contract with one of the bigger carriers. Take our top unlimited choice for example, Visible, which currently offers an unlimited data plan for just $40 a month. That monthly bill comes in at $30 less than the cheapest unlimited postpaid option at its parent company Verizon, so by switching over you could find your savings mounting up pretty quickly indeed.

Cut out what you don't need

It almost goes without saying that the best way to save on your monthly bill with a cheap cell phone plan is to review your usage then cut out what you don't need. If you happen to be someone who doesn't tend to use your phone much on the go then it's possible you can forgo that high monthly data cap for something a little smaller but then opt to use your home or work WiFi instead. Most smaller carriers tend to bundle in unlimited data and texts on their standard plans, so the biggest savings tend to be on cutting back on monthly data. Luckily, there's plenty of flexible options, such as those listed above, which can help you find the right option for you should you choose to cut back.

Review plan usage and avoid data upcharges

With any cheap cell phone plan, make sure you have a general idea of how much data, minutes, and texts usage you rack up per month before you commit to any plan. While many of these carriers offer really flexible pricing schemes and the ability to upgrade your plan on the go, some might incur hefty upcharges if you happen to go over your monthly allowances. So, make sure you have a rough idea of your monthly usage and take special note of the carrier's terms regarding any potential hidden upcharges, which may be buried in their terms and conditions before you commit.

How are these cell phone plans so cheap?

Smaller carriers (MVNOs) don't run their own networks for cellular coverage, instead opting to 'piggyback' off one of the four major carriers networks instead. This has the primary benefit of the MVNO not having to pay costly upkeep on maintaining the physical infrastructure needed for a cellular network but still enabling them to have great coverage. That saving means they can operate with much lower overheads and offer cheaper cell phone plans overall to their customers.

All this does come with a catch however, as the big carriers like to prioritize their own customer's connections when the network is seeing heavy traffic overall. This can lead to what's called 'de-prioritization' for the customers using a sub-carrier, which essentially results in a slower connection over LTE (non WiFi internet). That said, the potential savings of going with a smaller carrier tend to outweigh the disadvantages of a potential slower connection for most people.



Who has the best coverage?

All of the cheap cell phone plans featured in this article are offered by MVNO companies using the bigger carrier networks of Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. They all have good coverage nationwide but you'll definitely want to determine which one's best for you by using the coverage checkers on their websites.

Here are some quick links to the various pages where you can check your coverage directly. Simply enter your zip code or pinpoint your location on the provided maps to see which big carrier has the best coverage in your local area.