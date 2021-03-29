The best Visible Wireless deals and coupon codes for March 2021

The best Visible deals are a great option for anyone on a budget that wants to save money on their phone bills. Not only do you get the impressive nationwide coverage of Visible's parent network - Verizon, but you can also potentially bag yourself some nice savings and even freebies if you happen to be switching over from another carrier.

We're covering both plan deals and phone deals in this article, as well as any Visible coupon codes that crop up along the way. As of writing, there are no manually applied coupon codes - but there are a couple that will be automatically applied based on your eligibility. Right now, for example, new customers will save $15 on their first month via an automatically applied Visible coupon code at checkout. Visibile wireless deals like this do regularly change though, so expect to see variations and changes down the line.

Whether you decide to commit now or hold out, know that new customers are nearly always welcomed with coupon code equivalents of some kind. Some of the biggest incentives at Visible are for welcoming new customers with freebies, so if you're thinking of switching over, now could be the time to make the move and reap the rewards.

So, read on to see this week's best Visible deals, and also check out our guides on this month's best Visible phone and Visible wireless plans for handset recommendations and more information on this great prepaid carrier.

If you'd like to shop around and see what other discounts on phones other carriers are offering this week, we'd also recommend checking out our main best cell phone deals article for more. There you'll see the latest from Verizon, AT&T, Mint Mobile, and even the cheapest prices on unlocked devices.

Visible deals and coupons this month

Visible Wireless phone deals

Apple iPhone 12: free Amazon Fire TV Stick and $150 prepaid MasterCard with switch

The Apple iPhone 12 is one of the best phones out there right now with that superb Apple design, stunning camera and wireless charging capabilities. It's also 5G capable meaning you can take advantage of those high-speed Visible network offerings. This deal gets you all that as well as a free Amazon Fire TV Stick and $150 on a credit card, making it a very appealing option.View Deal

Google Pixel 5: free Amazon Fire TV Stick and $200 prepaid MasterCard with switch

Once again you get that Fire TV Stick but now $200 of credit, and with Android's purest of phones in the Google Pixel 5. This handset has a smart AI camera which creates some of the best photos, especially night shots, you can take on a camera right now. Being Google it also means you get all the latest Android updates before anyone else. And yes, this is 5G capable.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21: free Amazon Fire TV Stick and $200 Samsung store credit with switch

Samsung is still leading the way when it comes to stunning features and the screen and design of the S21 show that. But on the rear is a camera with a 108MP sensor meaning zoom like nothing else. Add the Fire TV Stick and $200 of credit and this becomes one of the best deals out there for specs fans.View Deal

OnePlus 8: free $200 Samsung store credit with switch

The OnePlus 8 is a super Android smartphone with huge and eye-wateringly fast 6.55-inch 90Hz display. It's also got an impressive 48MP triple camera and 5G backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU for some of the fastest speeds on any phone. Add in the $200 Samsung store credit and you're looking at a very compelling choice.View Deal

Visible Wireless plan deals

Bring your own phone: $100 gift card when you transfer your number

Already got a phone you want to stick with? Visible still welcomes you with a friendly $100 gift card to make the switch as comfortable and appealing as possible. Number transferring is a relatively simple process and you get to spend that gift card as you see fit with the added freedom of your new prepay carrier.

Visible new customer offer: $15 off your first month of service

This doesn't require you to enter a code, you simply select the option of your choice, as a new customer, and that $15 will automatically be taken off your bill at checkout. Easy money.View Deal

Visible Party Pay: plan $40 $25/mo with 3 other users

Fairly new over at the Visible site is the Party Pay feature - a simple way to bundle together accounts for a discount per line. Unlike most carriers, you can form a party with any Visible user, not just family members. Each member's bill is still independent here, as is data usage, so this is a great way to save if you can find other users online.View Deal

Visible swap: trade-in your old device and get a new one free

Visible operates a sort of light 'trade-in' program that'll score you a free device that will work with Visible if your old one doesn't happen to. Note - the free phone isn't that high value most likely, so most people will probably benefit from simply bringing their own phone over - if it's compatible that is.

Frequently asked questions

What's the best way to save money with Visible?

Visible wireless is already a great way to make a saving, compared to many other carrier options. But that doesn't mean you should just accept that as the best deal you can get – you can save more.

The Visible party pay feature is one of the best ways to make some serious savings on your bill. This allows you to create a Party group where you each pay your bills separately and can be friends, family, workmates, whatever – yet you still get reduced rates. Get four people in a group and your bill can drop from $40 per month all the way down to as little as $25.

Another option to save money is the Visible swap program. This is specifically aimed at those making the jump across from another carrier. If you're bringing your current phone then you can trade it in with Visible and get a new one. It's that simple. Of course your free phone options will vary based on what's available to you but this is a great way to get a fresh phone to go with that new carrier.

How good is Visible's coverage?

Visible uses the Verizon network, which is often regarded as the strongest nationwide, offering 99 percent population 4G coverage. Not only does this offer some of the best 4G coverage but it also covers 5G.

It is, however, worth noting that 5G has the best coverage around cities at the moment, since this is still relatively new and rolling out. But, this network is one of the widest 5G networks in terms of availability and one of the fastest growing with 2,700 cities covered at time of publishing.

The 5G data connection speeds mean up to 200Mb where available.

Does TechRadar recommend Visible?

Visible is one of the best networks when it comes to simplicity and affordability. Simply put you get unlimited data, texts and calls with 5G coverage all for a flat fee, with no hidden charges. Add in those saving tips above and you can make a huge saving over the competition, all while paying upfront to avoid surprise costs. That's part of why Visible has made it onto our list of the best prepaid plans.

It's also worth noting that when we say unlimited data, that's totally unlimited. Where some carriers will cap speeds to a useless rate after a certain amount of data is used, Visible won't. Visible also lets you use your phone as a mobile hotspot too, although this is capped at 5Mb speeds – which is still plenty fast.

There are other options, if that one-price-fits-all offering isn't for you. Mint Mobile deals, for example, offer an array of plans and phones while giving plenty of lower priced options too. Or if you'd prefer to go for a bigger carrier, you could also check out this month's best Verizon prepaid plans - although they tend to be much pricier than Visible.

