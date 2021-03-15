The best Verizon prepaid plans for March 2021

The best Verizon prepaid plan could save you more than just a few bucks while at the same time offering you the freedom of staying out of a contract. With impressive coverage, speeds, and a vast 5G network, there are plenty of reasons to go to Verizon, but, how do the Verizon prepaid plans stack up against its post-paid plans and the competition? Right here you'll find a full breakdown of this service as well as our advice on bagging the lowest cell phone bills possible.

In general, going prepaid means you'll know exactly what you're paying upfront each month while also forgoing those lengthy annual contracts. Unlike the other Verizon wireless plans, the carriers prepaid plans are generally pretty affordable, but of course you don't get quite as many benefits and perks and they tend to be pretty stripped-down overall.

Just below you'll see a full roundup of this month's Verizon prepaid plan prices, features, as well as a few other good options from our main best prepaid phone plans guide to check out. We'll also cover the lowest rates possible with this service with a detailed explanation, although fair warning - like AT&T prepaid plans, Verizon's plans tend to be a little pricier than those offered by the smaller independent companies.

So, before we get into the current Verizon prepaid plan lineup, here's a quick overview of the service as a whole, and why you should consider (or potentially avoid) going for a prepaid cell phone plan with this carrier.

Verizon prepaid plans at a glance

Why go Verizon Prepaid?

Flexibility

These prepaid plans give you much more freedom than the traditional post-paid plans with their lengthy contract lengths. Since you're not tied down, changing up your plan can be done easily and more often. That flexibility is a big appeal over the other options out there.

Affordability

Verizon's prepaid plans are actually cheaper than the carrier's unlimited postpaid plans, despite also offering you more freedom as well. With overall lower prices, and with money coming out of your account at the beginning of the monthly bill cycle, many may find budgeting a little easier in the long run with Verizon's prepaid plans versus the traditional post-paid options.

Loyalty discounts

Verizon looks to retain customers on its service by stacking up discounts for your monthly plan fee depending on how long you've been with the service. While this does mean you'll have to be with Verizon for a while before you get your best rate, when you do you'll be looking at sizable discounts of up to $15 per month.

Why avoid Verizon Prepaid?

Fewer perks

Postpaid contracts feature greater costs and commitments, but the rewards for signing up can be significant. Alongside prioritized premium network access for better speeds, Verizon post-paid customers will generally get unlimited access to a suite of streaming service apps such as Hulu and Disney+. Unfortunately, prepaid plans are a rather stripped-down affair at Verizon and don't feature these sorts of perks, instead opting for a lower price.

No handset deals

Another big appeal of postpay is that by committing to a contract you're given access to the best Verizon deals. Unlike with prepaid plans, Verizon post-paid customers will generally be able to get discounts on upgrades to the best Verizon phones without having to pay the full cost. Trade-in rates are particularly good at Verizon, so you might end up saving quite a lot even if you're going postpaid if you're smart about your upgrades. That said, prepaid customers can also bring a cheap unlocked phone to Verizon if it's compatible.

Current Verizon prepaid plans

Cheap Verizon prepaid plans

Verizon's most affordable prepaid plans can come in at around half the price of the traditional post-paid unlimited plans at the carrier but feature strict caps on data usage. Subsequently, if you're data hungry they might not be the best option, although prices are indeed very competitive after you've been signed up for a while thanks to Verizon's loyalty-based discount scheme.

Verizon Prepaid: 5GB plan for $40-25/month

The cheapest Verizon prepaid option is the 5GB plan, which starts at $40 but over time drops to as low as $25 per month. This plan will get you full 5G access but only a small allowance, which makes it preferable for light-users only. If you're mostly Wi-Fi bound, then this might be a good option for you. This also includes the use of your device as a mobile hotspot to share that data with other devices.

Intro price: $40/mo | After 4-mo: $35/mo | After 10-mo: $25/moView Deal

Verizon Prepaid: 15GB plan for $50-35/month

Jump to 15GB of data if you want to find that balance between affordable pricing but freedom of data connectivity. This is ideal for those that want music and videos on the go but still use WiFi where possible. This starts at $50 but drops incrementally to $35 by month ten.

Intro price: $50/mo | After 4-mo: $40/mo | After 10-mo: $35/moView Deal

Verizon unlimited data plans

If you want all the data, all the time, then you'll want to go for an unlimited data plan. These plans give you full use of those 5G data speeds and include unlimited calls and texts to and from Mexico and Canada.

Verizon Prepaid: Unlimited plan for $65-50/month

If data is what you're all about and the freedom of not thinking about limits is what you want, then this is the plan for you. This lower-priced option of the two choices doesn't include mobile hotspot use ($5/mo extra), but does include completely unlimited standard 5G connectivity for around $20 cheaper than the postpaid plans at Verizon.

Intro price: $65/mo | After 4-mo: $55/mo | After 10-mo: $50/moView Deal

Verizon Prepaid: Unlimited plan for $75-60/month

The second of the two unlimited data prepaid plans at Verizon includes mobile hotspotting and full access to the Ultra-Wideband 5G network - a separate prioritized network that gives you the best data speeds available on the carrier. Note - the Ultra-Wideband network isn't that widely available outside of the major cities just yet, and you'll be falling back to the standard 5G network where it's not available.

Intro price: $75/mo | After 4-mo: $70/mo | After 10-mo: $65/moView Deal

What Verizon prepaid plans include

Verizon prepaid plans make the data allowance the main metrics for you to look at when deciding on the option to pick. That said, there are plenty more features included with these plans that are worth bearing in mind as you make your decisions. For clarity, here's a quick rundown of what you can expect to get from each prepaid plan, starting with the limited-data options:

Unlimited talk and text

Roaming in Mexico and Canada (except 5GB plan)

Mobile hotspot support

5G LTE connectivity

Autopay discounts

And, here's what the Verizon prepaid unlimited plans have to offer:

Autopay discounts

Unlimited talk, text and data

Roaming in Mexico and Canada

Slowed speeds during network congestion (DVD quality streaming)

Unlimited texting to over 200 other countries

5G LTE connectivity

5G Ultra-Wideband access (on the more expensive plan)

Verizon Prepaid plans: FAQ

Verizon prepaid pricing explained

Verizon prepaid plans operate around a fairly unique loyalty scheme that will cut down your monthly fees based on how long you've been with the service. In short, you'll pay an introductory price up until month four, then receive your full discounted monthly rate at month ten. You can also further reduce your bill by $5 a month if you make use of the auto-pay feature, which will bill your account each month without prompt until you cancel.

Combining the loyalty discount and auto-pay feature will give you the lowest monthly rate possible for Verizon prepaid plans. Unfortunately, there's no way to skip to a lower monthly rate, so you will be tied in for a while before you can get your maximum savings.

Verizon prepaid alternatives

Verizon might be the best for US coverage and offer impressive 5G speeds, but that doesn't necessarily make it the ideal choice for you. Let's take a look at some competing options.

Mint Mobile is great for multi-month prepaid plans. For just $20/month, Mint offers a 10GB plan, a middle ground that Verizon doesn't offer. It even offers an unlimited plan for just $30 month - although after 35GB of use, you'll be slowed down to 128Kbps speeds. It's worth noting that you have to pay for the full year upfront to get your full discounted rate at Mint also.

Data fans could look to the likes of Metro by T-Mobile where you can get an unlimited data plan with 5G connectivity and 5GB of hotspot data for just $50 a month without being forced to pay upfront for multi-month. That $50 is also inclusive of taxes and fees, so you know exactly what you'll be paying. Yes, Verizon's basic unlimited plan does drop to $50 but not until month ten, and that doesn't include the mobile hotspot access.

Visible is another option, and, unlike our other suggestions uses the Verizon 5G network. For $40 you get an unlimited data plan with unbeatable coverage. That unlimited data even extends to mobile hotspot, though it's capped to 5Mb speeds. Pricing dropping happens here too, going as low as $25/month with Visible's Party Pay system which lets you create a 'family plan' with friends, family, or total strangers, and everyone pays their own bills. A very compelling option.

Still undecided? Check out our best prepaid plans guide for more.