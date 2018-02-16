The best Verizon phones available in February 2018

The best Verizon phone comes down to what you're shopping for: a solid Android device, the best iPhone or perhaps the best deal. Whatever you're looking for, we can help you find it.

Verizon Wireless has some of the best mobile service in the country, but to get the most out of it, you'll need a good phone. We've collected the best options in various smartphone categories to help you find the best Verizon phone to fit your needs.

Verizon phones: Your options explained

How TechRadar has found the best Verizon phone for you

From premium to budget, and Android to iOS, we've looked at the phones Verizon has to offer and determined which are the best options in a number of categories. These choices are based on the value of the phones compared with the price Verizon is charging. Whatever your needs, you should be able to find something that fits in this list.

Understanding your purchasing options

The phones listed here are all available on an installment plan from Verizon that allows you to pay for the device over a set 24-month term. We'll include the installment price so you can clearly understand what your bill for the phones will look like. If you're also looking for a new Verizon plan, check out our rundown of the best plans the carrier has to offer.

The best Verizon phones for every budget:

Best of the best: Samsung Galaxy S8 Check out all Samsung Galaxy S8 plans on Verizon starting from $23.16/month Samsung has consistently topped the list of best Android phones on the market, and with the Galaxy S8, it just tops the whole pack. With it's stunning bezel-less design, superb display, incredible camera and top-class performance, the Galaxy S8 is a true powerhouse. Verizon currently has a deal on the S8 that makes it an even more attractive pick for Verizon's best phone.

Best Apple phone: iPhone X Check out all iPhone X Plus plans on Verizon starting from $41.66/month Apple's iPhone X released last November, and since then, it's been unquestionably the best iPhone on the market. It features a sharp OLED display for clear images with incredible contrast. It's also the first Apple phone to use facial recognition technology, which replaces the fingerprint scanner and enables Apple's Animoji. While it comes at a high price, Verizon sweetens the deal by offering a free 64GB iPhone 8 with the iPhone X.

Best Android: LG V30 Check out all LG V30 Force plans at Verizon starting from $26.66/month Samsung already holds the best phone seat, and the Pixel 2 has landed elsewhere on this list, so our pick for best Verizon Android phone goes to the killer LG V30. This phone offers impressive design, a sharp 6-inch 1,440 x 2,880 display and a powerful Snapdragon 835 chipset. It has everything you'd expect from a quality flagship smartphone, and it comes with a little extra something for audiophiles: a Quad DAC that gives it excellent audio performance. This Verizon phone is currently on discount as well.



Best value phone: Google Pixel 2 XL Check out all Google Pixel 2 XL plans at Verizon starting from $22.91/month Thanks to a stunning deal going on right now, the Pixel 2 XL ranks as the best value Verizon phone. Normally, it's an incredibly expensive smartphone, but Verizon is selling it for $300 off right now. Since it comes with a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 processor, a high-resolution display and one of the best smartphone cameras on the market, it offers a lot for just $549.

Best affordable phone: Asus Zenfone V Check out all Asus Zenfone V plans on Verizon starting from just $5/month When it comes to budget phones, the Asus Zenfone V stands out in so many ways. It offers impressive performance, flagship-worthy design and a feature-packed camera all at a low price. That price is made even lower thanks to a 50% discount right now, making this an amazingly affordable phone from Verizon. It's such a good budget phone, that it's a shame other carriers can't offer it as well.

Picking your plan

Once you've found the phone you want, make sure you find the best Verizon plan. You'll want to see all the plan options Verizon has available to you can rest easy knowing you're getting the most for your money,

