This weekend's Verizon deals offer incredible value: free iPhones, Galaxy S24, Pixel 8, and tons of accessories to boot

If you've been eying up a phone upgrade, it's well worth checking out this weekend's current line-up of Verizon deals. Not only does the carrier have a wide range of deals on the latest iPhone and Android flagships, but it's also throwing in awesome freebies right now.

For example, all the latest devices in the current iPhone 15 range are available with massive discounts of up to $820 without the need for the usual trade-in rebate. In addition, Verizon is offering a $450 discount on any iPad to bundle in alongside your phone - which is enough to cover the entire cost of the basic 9th-gen iPad.

Android fans can currently get the Galaxy S24 or Pixel 8 for free alongside an eligible new unlimited data line and similar whopping discounts on the more premium flagships. There are serious freebies on offer, too, including free Galaxy tablets, Galaxy Watches, and the latest Pixel Watch 2 - all of which are available to be bundled in alongside any phone deal.

Overall, these are some of the best Verizon deals of the year so far and we don't expect to be bettered this side of the upcoming 4th of July sales. For those looking for their next device (and potentially a free tablet too), then it's well worth considering picking up a new line at Verizon.

Today's best Verizon deals

Apple iPhone 15: free with an unlimited data plan, plus free iPad at Verizon

Verizon's current deal on the iPhone 15 is one of the best you'll find anywhere right now. Currently, no trade-ins are needed to get this new device for absolutely free - just a new line on an eligible unlimited plan. As a side bonus, you can also throw in a free 9th gen iPad right now or get a massive discount of $450 on one of the more premium iPad models. Note, however, that you must pay an additional accessory cellular line to be eligible for the freebie ($10 per month extra). This deal is also available on the iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $820 off with a new unlimited data plan at Verizon

And, you'll find those same excellent Verizon deals on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max - if you'd prefer a more premium device. The headline deal on these stunning phones is the massive $820 discount you can get alongside a new unlimited data line right now - a saving that isn't tied to the usual trade-in rebate. In addition, you can also get a free iPad alongside your phone here and some additional accessory savings as long as you're willing to pay for any associated cellular lines. See this deal on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S24: free with a new unlimited data line, plus free tablet and Pixel Watch at Verizon

This week's best Verizon deals on the latest Android flagships are arguably even better than those on the iOS devices. Take the Samsung Galaxy S24, for example, which is currently available for free alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan without the usual annoying trade-in criteria. In addition, you can also throw in a free Google Pixel Watch 2 and a Galaxy Tab S9 FE right now as bonus gifts, although you'll be paying extra for additional cellular lines if you claim them.