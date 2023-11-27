Verizon Cyber Monday deals: free iPhone 15 Pro, iPads, $1,000 off Galaxy S23 Ultra with selected plans

It's that time of the year again – the one where Verizon posts some of its best deals for Cyber Monday. Regardless of whether you're looking to upgrade or switch providers, there are some absolutely fantastic options today.

For example, not only can you get the usual trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 across a range of the latest flagships from Apple, Samsung, and Google, but the carrier is also throwing in free accessories with new unlimited data lines. These include iPads, Apple Watches, Galaxy tablets, and Galaxy Watches. Some of these devices stretch all the way up to over $800 in value combined – although device cellular lines are paid separately, so bear that in mind.

Perhaps the best Verizon Cyber Monday deal today is hidden in the fine print, however. Right now, several devices have relaxed trade-in criteria needed for the maximum rebates, which means you can hand over older devices and still get a huge discount. Got an old iPhone? No worries – you can still get $1,000 off an iPhone 15 Pro for example.

Today's Verizon Cyber Monday deals

Today's best Verizon Cyber Monday deals in full

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $184.99 at Verizon

New record low price: This is the lowest price we've seen on AirPods Pro 2 – although this is on the Lightning-connected model, which is being sold off cheap now that the new USB-C version is out. They sound great, they're full of smart features, and they've never been cheaper thanks to Verizon's Cyber Monday sale, which has the earbuds down to $184.99.

Visible Cyber Monday promotion: get Visible Plus for $45 $35/mo at Visible

Ok, this this isn't technically Verizon, but the carrier's excellent prepaid subsidiary Visible is offering an incredible Cyber Monday promotion. For today only you can use the code 35FLASH at checkout to get the carrier's premium Visible Plus plan for just $35 per month (a $10 discount). Amazingly, this price will continue for as long as you continue service with Visible, which makes it easily one of the best unlimited plans on the market right now (a good alternative to Verizon!).

Apple iPhone 15 series: get a free iPad and Apple Watch with an unlimited plan

Verizon's headline Cyber Monday deal is here and it's offering a free 10th gen iPad 10.9 and a free 2nd gen Apple Watch SE. These freebies alone are worth $780 by themselves, so this is a significant addition to the host of already-awesome trade-in rebates on the iPhone 15 series. The caveat here, however, is that you'll still need an unlimited data plan to be eligible for this saving.

Select Android devices: get a free Galaxy Tablet and Galaxy Watch 6 with an unlimited plan

More into your Android devices? Good news – Verizon is also giving away some serious freebies with select flagships from Google and Samsung. As with on the latest iPhones, you'll be able to bundle in a free Galaxy Watch 6 and a Galaxy Tab S9 FE on the house when you pick up a phone alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan. This stacks on top of the current trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, the Galaxy S23 series, and the Google Fold.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free iPad and Apple Watch

Here we go folks – this is our favorite trade-in rebate available right now on Verizon. While the maximum saving of $1,000 off is nothing new on the excellent iPhone 15 Pro, Verizon is currently letting you hand over any iPhone model to achieve that maximum rebate. That means you can potentially hand over an old beater and get a shiny new Phone 15 Pro in return – plus, the free Apple Watch and iPad that we've already outlined above. Note, this promo is only eligible with a new line on an unlimited data plan (upgraders can get up to $830 off).

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: get four devices with an unlimited data plan for $120 per month

Good for families: This excellent Verizon Cyber Monday deal offers four iPhone 14 Plus handsets for just $40 each – and that's with a line on an unlimited data plan. Yes, the bundled plan is the carrier's more basic 'Unlimited Welcome' tier but this is still an amazing offer. Previously, an iPhone 14 Plus bundled with a single line would have cost close to $100 by itself so you get some incredible savings here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free tablet and smartwatch

Another one of our favorite trade-in options in the Verizon Cyber Monday sale this week, you can currently hand over any Samsung model to get a whopping $1,000 off the stunning Galaxy S23 Ultra. This is one of our favorite phones here at TechRadar – and winner of the TechRadar reader's choice awards for 2023, so getting such a big price cut definitely makes it worth considering. You can also bundle in that free Galaxy Watch 6 and a Galaxy Tab S9 FE – two freebies that are worth well over $800 by themselves. See this deal on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free tablet and smartwatch

Another recommended trade-in for today's Cyber Monday Verizon deals: the excellent Google Pixel 8 Pro. This flagship is fresh off the presses but you can still get it for free right now by trading in any Google device. Plus, as with other flagships, you can bundle in that free Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab S9 FE to get some serious freebie action. As with other devices, however, you will need a new line on an unlimited data plan to be eligible for the best possible trade-in here.

Verizon FIOS home internet: Get Amazon Echo 10, Xbox Series S, or $200 Amazon gift card when you switch

Verizon has upped its already-great Cyber Monday deals on its FIOS home internet package with a new option to bundle in an Xbox Series S when you switch over from another provider. Note that the previous options of either a $200 Amazon gift card or Amazon Echo 10 smart display are also still available this week, so you've got plenty of potential freebies up for grabs.

