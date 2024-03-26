Get a free Nintendo Switch and a $400 laptop with Verizon's new internet deal

New Verizon home internet customers can bag themselves some serious freebies with the carrier's latest promotion for its premium 5G Home Plus plan this week.

Currently, Verizon is giving away a free Nintendo Switch games console and the choice between a $200 Target gift card or Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go with the plan. Depending on your choices, these freebies can add up to anywhere in the ballpark of $500 to $600 in extra value alongside your plan.

As an overview, the Verizon 5G Home Plus plan is the most premium of the two choices at the carrier currently and comes in at $70 per month if you use the autopay feature. It's not super cheap, but Verizon mobile customers are entitled to an additional monthly saving that brings the price down to $45 per month, which makes it a strong option if your phone is on Verizon right now.

The Verizon 5G Home Plus plan also includes excellent data speeds of up to 300mps (subject to area), 4K UHD video streaming, and unlimited storage on the Verizon cloud. Perhaps the biggest selling point, however, is that it's available in many areas that don't support fiber or high-speed cable internet access. Unlike most plans, Verizon 5G Home Internet utilizes the carrier's nationwide 5G network to beam super speedy internet directly into your home.

Verizon 5G home internet deal

Verizon 5G home internet: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/home/internet/5g/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"">get a free Nintendo Switch and Samsung Chromebook at Verizon

Verizon's latest internet deal lets new customers bundle in a free Nintendo Switch and their choice of either a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 2 or a $200 Target gift card. If you're interested in switching over to the carrier's 5G Home Plus plan, then you're not only securing speedy home internet here, but you're also getting two freebies that add up to almost $500 in value.

