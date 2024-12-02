Verizon Cyber Monday deals: last chance to get a free iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch, iPad, and $300 on the house

Phone deal hunters, take note - this year's Verizon Cyber Monday deals are currently live and they're collectively offering some of the best promotions all year across a range of the latest Apple, Google, and Samsung devices. Most of these deals have been live for a few days now but today is your last chance to score them so I recommend you act sooner rather than later.

As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've rounded up all of today's best Verizon Cyber Monday deals for 2024 just down below. These include a limited-time $300 egift card for new customers, free iPhones, free iPads, free Apple Watches, and free Xbox's with select internet packages. In short, there are an impressive range of savings on offer for all types of Verizon customers.

As stated, most of these promotions were available over the prior Black Friday sale but they're ending tonight so this is last chance saloon. If you're interested in more expert recommendations, then you can check out our main Cyber Monday deals page for more sales from Amazon, Best Buy, and other leading retailers.

Today's best Verizon Cyber Monday deals

Verizon Cyber Monday: get $300 gift card with any phone

As if the carrier's Cyber Monday deals on its phones weren't already good enough, Verizon is also throwing in a $300 e-gift card with every eligible phone purchase. Note that this stacks with all of the carrier's already-fantastic promotions on the latest devices - including the free phone, free tablet, and free smartwatch promotions. Note that you'll need to redeem this offer in your My Verizon account after your purchase to get your gift card.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

My favorite iPhone deal in the build-up to Cyber Monday is Verizon's current promo on the iPhone 16 Pro. The carrier has just bumped up its promotion on this awesome device to offer not just a free phone, but also a free iPad and Apple Watch. Note, you will need a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan here and these accessories also need their own cellular lines ($15/mo total extra) if you're going to claim them. Still, this is an amazing promotion overall if you're looking to upgrade and want a high-end device to go alongside a high-end postpaid unlimited plan. Note that this deal is also available on the standard iPhone 16 if you want a smaller device.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $33.33 $5/mo with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

If you're looking for a Pro-level device, right now the best Verizon deal is on the stunning iPhone 16 Pro Max. For the first time ever you can currently get this device for just $5/mo alongside a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan without the need for a trade. This equates to a total saving of over $1,000 and you can also bundle in a free Apple Watch and iPad if you're willing to pay the $15/mo extra a month for their cellular lines. While the plan is still pretty pricey here the savings are potentially massive.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Want to go big? Here's low-key one of the best iPhone deals on the entire Verizon site right now. The stunning (and still good) iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently available for free alongside either an Ultimate OR Plus unlimited plan. The 'Or' is the critical part of this deal here because the Plus plan is a lot cheaper than the high-tier Ultimate plan - meaning you can bag this extremely high-end device for a relatively reasonable monthly price. Note that you can also throw in that free iPad and Apple Watch here as long as you're willing to pay for those additional cellular lines.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: free with a new unlimited line, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

This is the first time Verizon has offered the excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for free without a trade-in. That alone makes this a deal worth shouting about but you can also throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and a Galaxy Tab S9 FE as accessories right now. As with the freebies on the iPhones, note that you will need to pay for an additional cellular line for these accessories, which runs at $5/mo for the watch and $10/mo for the tablet.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: free with a trade-in, plus free Pixel Watch 2 and tablet at Verizon

Not into your Samsung devices? Here's a really superb early Verizon Cyber Monday deal on the stunning Google Pixel 9 Pro. Right now, this one is free with an eligible trade-in and you can also get yourself a free Pixel Watch 2 and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Much like the above deal on the Galaxy S24 Plus, this one requires additional accessory cellular lines if you claim your freebies but it's overall an outstanding deal considering how new and popular this device is.

Verizon home internet: free Xbox Series S or 12-months of Netflix

One of this week's best Cyber Monday Verizon deals isn't even on the carrier's line-up of devices, rather it's excellent home internet packages. Right now could be a good time to think about upgrading because the carrier is currently throwing in either a free Xbox Series S (worth $300) or 12-months of Netflix and Max on the house with its home internet packages. Note that prices start at just $35/mo if you're an existing Verizon customer so this could be a good opportunity to get both a new device and cheap internet bundled in together.

