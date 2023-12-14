New Verizon FIOS customers will get a free Xbox Series X for a limited time only

If you were thinking about upgrading your home internet, then now is a fantastic time to do so, thanks to a new promotion from the fiber-optic internet provider Verizon Fios.

As part of a limited-time-only seasonal holiday deal, the carrier is now throwing in a free Xbox Series X games console alongside its premium 1 Gig plan for new customers. By itself, the console is worth $450, but this freebie joins a few existing offers that were already up for grabs at Verizon.

Also included with your Fios 1 Gig plan is a $100 Verizon gift card and your choice of an Amazon gift - either a $200 gift card or an Amazon Echo Show 10 smart display. Put together, these are some very, very compelling welcome gifts and well worth checking out if you're interested in switching up your internet to a premium (and exceptionally speedy) plan.

New Verizon FIOS Xbox Series X deal

Verizon FIOS: sign up to the 1 gig plan to get a free Xbox Series X at Verizon

Upgrade your internet and your gaming setup with this handy seasonal deal from Verizon. For a limited time only, the carrier is offering new customers on its 1 Gig plan a free Xbox Series X games console worth $450, a $100 Verizon gift card, and a $200 Amazon gift card on the house - up to $850 in free gifts. Also Included in this package is either 2TB of cloud storage or a free six month Disney+ Premium subscription.

The obvious caveat here is that this free Xbox Series X is available solely with the most premium 1 Gig plan from Fios. There are two cheaper plans available at the carrier but neither of them are eligible if you want to get this freebie specifically.

It's also worth noting that Fios, as Verizon's fiber-optic network specifically, is relatively limited in availability. If you're not sure on your local area, you can enter your zip code at the top of the page to check.

Check out more of this week's best Verizon deals just down below or see our main Christmas sales page for more recommendations from other retailers.

More of today's best deals at Verizon

Apple iPhone 15 series: get a free iPad and Apple Watch with an unlimited plan

Verizon's headline Black Friday deal is still up for grabs, with the carrier offering a free 10th gen iPad 10.9 and a free 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE with an eligible 5G iPhone purchase. These freebies alone are worth $780 by themselves so this is a significant addition to the host of already-awesome trade-in rebates on the iPhone 15 series. The caveat here, however, is that you'll still need an unlimited data plan to be eligible for this saving.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: get four devices with an unlimited data plan for $120 per month

Good for families: One of Verizon's best deals this week offers four iPhone 14 Plus handsets for just $40 each - and that's with a line on an unlimited data plan. Yes, the bundled plan is the carrier's more basic 'Unlimited Welcome' tier but this is still an amazing offer. Previously, an iPhone 14 Plus bundled with a single line would have cost close to $100 by itself so you get some incredible savings here.

Select Android devices: get a free Galaxy Tablet and Galaxy Watch 6 with an unlimited plan

More into your Android devices? Good news - Verizon is also giving away some serious freebies with select flagships from Google and Samsung. As with on the latest iPhones, you'll be able to bundle in a free Galaxy Watch 6 and a Galaxy Tab S9 FE on the house when you pick up a phone alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan. This stacks on top of the current trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, the Galaxy S23 series, and the Google Fold.

Google Pixel 8 & Galaxy S23: buy one get one free with an unlimited data plan at Verizon

Verizon's brought back an old favorite with this particular Holiday special. Right now you can either buy a Google Pixel 8 or Samsung Galaxy S23 outright alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan and get a whole second device for free. While you'll still need to pay for those pricey unlimited data lines, you're saving up to $800 on a second device here, making it a great option for couples or families.

More of today's best sales ahead of Christmas