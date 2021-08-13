Cyber Monday phone deals 2021: what to expect this year

Cyber Monday phone deals will definitely be worth waiting for. Even though the big event itself is still quite a few months away, it's easily one of the best dates all year round to score a new device on the cheap or as part of a trade-in. In fact, regardless of whether you're going unlocked, looking for a carrier device, or even going prepaid, there should be plenty to check out come November.

It's well worth getting prepared for this year's Cyber Monday phone deals ahead of time so we've put together this handy guide to help get you all clued in. We're covering key dates, what devices should (hopefully) be on sale, the kinds of deals you'll find, and also whether you should wait, or instead upgrade early.

For those interested in doing a little bit of their own research, we've also included several links to the retailers and carriers we expect to be the forerunners for this year's Cyber Monday phone deals. You'll also find a selection of last year's best deals at the bottom of the page too, in case you wanted to gauge for yourselves the kind of savings to expect.

One more thing too - this is the page we'll be updating with this year's Cyber Monday deals on phones as soon as they drop, so don't hesitate to bookmark and drop in closer to the date.

Cyber Monday phone deals: FAQ

When will Cyber Monday phone deals start in 2021? Cyber Monday falls on November 29th this year, although we could potentially see some early-bird deals crop up over the prior weekend. Continuation deals from the prior Black Friday even are also pretty common too, although a number of carriers do offer distinct promotions on each day, such as Verizon. In any case, we'd advocate checking in early if you'd like to catch the primo promotions. We'll be updating this page with all the very best Cyber Monday phone deals as they land, so it's definitely worth bookmarking this page and revisiting closer to the date if you're interested.

Is Cyber Monday a good time to buy a cell phone? Regardless of whether you're looking for an upgrade on your carrier device or simply just a cheap unlocked phone, Cyber Monday should have excellent deals on both. For carrier devices, we expect all the big networks to be offering slightly better trade-in terms, switching bonuses, and potentially even buy-one get-one free bundles. For unlocked devices, it's likely we'll see some of the biggest upfront savings all year - especially on Android flagships.

Which cell phones will be discounted for Cyber Monday? If you're looking for carrier devices, then we should see tempting Cyber Monday cell phone deals on all flagships - including the iPhone 12 series, Galaxy S21 series, the new Z Fold 3 series, and even the iPhone 13... if it releases in September as it's heavily rumored to do so. Unlocked phone sales will be focused on Android devices since Apple doesn't tend to offer upfront discounts on its phones, unless you trade-in. The good news is, however, that both Black Friday and Cyber Monday have traditionally been excellent for discounts on unlocked Android flagships that have been released earlier that year. That should mean discounts on the Galaxy S21 series, OnePlus 9 series, and potentially even the Google Pixel 5 too.

Who has the best cell phone deals right now? There's no hard and fast answer to this question since it depends heavily on what kind of device you're looking for. If you'd like to see what's being offered at a glance this week, check out our main best cell phone deals page. We update that each week with our recommended carrier device deals, the cheapest unlocked prices, and also tons of good prepaid options too. If you're looking to save money right now and don't want to wait until Cyber Monday for a phone deal, that's definitely your best bet.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Phone deals

We've preserved a few of the best Cyber Monday phone deals from last year's event just down below. You can check out for yourself what we said about them at the time, as well as use them as a useful gauge on what to expect this year. That said, as you'd imagine we'll have much more recent devices being offered, so don't take them on face value completely.

Last year's Cyber Monday phone deals: iPhones

Apple iPhone 12: Buy-one get one free with new unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon's Cyber Monday phone deals include all of the new 12 series with a very, very generous buy-one get one free offer for all purchases with a new unlimited plan. Discounts of up to $440 are also up for grabs today with an upgrade too - if you'd prefer. Note, this promotion is also available on the iPhone 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.



Apple iPhone 12: trade-in and get up to $700 off with new line at AT&T

AT&T also has a really similar trade-in up for grabs right now over at their Cyber Monday phone deals section. It's the same terms as Verizon - a trade-in plus new unlimited line, but AT&T in general tend to have cheaper plans overall, so it's a great choice too. Note, this promotion is also available on the iPhone 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost: $3.33 (30 mo)

Apple iPhone 12: free with a trade-in and switch at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's big leading Cyber Monday phone deal is on the iPhone 12 right now and it's quite similar to the offers from its rivals today. Again, you'll have to both trade and switch over to T-Mobile to get a free device here, so it's not quite as flexible as the deals from AT&T and Verizon - which only need a trade-in to get a discount.



Apple iPhones: Save $250 when you switch at Verizon

We haven't included this saving into the other entries on our best Cyber Monday phone deals list but if you're switching over from another carrier you can actually score yourself $250 in gift cards at Verizon right now. The good news is you can use these to pay off your phone bills for big savings, and the even better news is you can use these in addition to the deals listed on this page for even bigger savings - and yes in some cases a free iPhone!

Apple Cyber Monday: up to $210 off with trade-ins plus free $50 gift card at Apple

Apple's generous trade-in program is a fantastic way to get a discount on an unlocked device, and, right now it's got a Cyber Monday promotion on. That means not only can you get a discount on an iPhone, but you can also score yourself $50 in Apple store gift cards. Currently available on iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR, iPhone SE.





Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T One of the most surprising Cyber Monday phone deals today has been this $30 iPhone XS at AT&T. Yes, it's a little bit of an older phone now but it's still a great device and you can't argue with this price - especially because you don't even need to trade-in to get this discount, only pick up your device with a new unlimited plan.

Total cost: $30 | Monthly cost: $1 (30 mo)

Apple iPhone SE 2020: $16.66 free with an unlimited plan and trade-in at AT&T

Or, alternatively, you could up for the iPhone SE at AT&T, which can actually be picked up for effectively free with a new unlimited data plan right now. We've seen this deal before, but it's easily still one of the best (cheaper) iPhone options this Cyber Monday.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (30 mo)

Apple iPhone SE 2020: $47 $30/mo at Mint Mobile

Unlike the other Cyber Monday iPhone deals on our list, Mint Mobile's latest iPhone SE offer actually includes your wireless plan into one low monthly cost. That means you can score yourself a 2020 iPhone and 3GB of data per month with one of the nation's best prepaid carriers for just $30 a month right now.

Total cost: $720 | Monthly cost: $30 (23 mo, plan incl)



Apple iPhone XR: free with a new unlimited plan and trade-in at AT&T

Another fantastic option from AT&T this week is the older iPhone XR - also the recipient of the same trade-in plus unlimited data plan deal. Is it worth it? Maybe, although some may prefer the iPhone SE, which is also free from AT&T right now.

Total cost: $0 (30 mo)

Last year's Cyber Monday phone deals: Android

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 128GB: $1,199 $679.99 at B&H

Save $520 - This has to be one of the best unlocked Cyber Monday phone deals right now - a whopping $500 discount on the awesome Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. With a powerful chip, fantastic cameras, and one of the best 6.7-inch OLED displays on the market, this is stunning flagship device. Recommended.



Samsung Note 20 Ultra, 128GB: $1,299 $999 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Another incredible choice today, Best Buy are slash a remarkable $300 off one of the very best phablets money can buy - the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This one's a handful, but for a top-end phone with a ton of amazing tech and handy included S-Pen, it's a really good buy.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: $1999 down to $999 at Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 really is the kind of foldables. Its downside is the price of course, but right now you can get an amazing 50% off with an eligible trade-in at the official Samsung store. This is the first big deal we've seen on this new groundbreaking device, so its definitely a great option this Cyber Monday.

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB (Unlocked): $999 $749 at B&H Photo

Save $250 - B&H Photo currently has a Cyber Monday phone deal on the OnePlus 8 Pro that beats Amazon's and the official stores price by $50 right now. Want something a little different from the Samsung flagships? With 12GB of RAM, Snapdragon 865 processor, 48MP camera and 120Hz display, the OnePlus Pro is a fantastic 5G alternative.



Google Pixel 5 (unlocked): $699 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This Cyber Monday saving from Best Buy is the lowest price we've seen yet on the unlocked Google Pixel 5 and a great option if you want a discount on a brand new flagship. Note, however, you'll have to activate your device as soon as you get it to get your rebate.



Google Pixel 5: save $300 online, plus up to $550 with trade-in at Verizon

Verizon's Cyber Monday deals include the brand new Google Pixel 5 and big red's first, real big discount on this device. Pick your device up with a new unlimited plan to cut $300 off your monthly bill and up to another $550 off with an eligible trade-in today.

Total cost: $150 | Monthly cost: $6.25 (24 mo)



Google Pixel 4a: $5/mo with an eligible unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon's Cyber Monday phone deals include this fantastic offer on the brand new Google Pixel 4a, which can be picked up for just $5 a month with a new unlimited plan. The Google Pixel 4a is a good mid-range option, similar to the iPhone SE, and has plenty of power under the hood without going fully overboard on features like the new flagships.



Google Pixel 4 64GB: $799 $524.99 at Amazon

Save $275 - The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software, and a snazzy design. Get it for $245 off ahead of the Amazon Black Friday sales, making it almost $175 cheaper than the new Pixel 5, for a phone that some would argue is just as capable.



Last year's Cyber Monday phone deals: cheap phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 128GB (Verizon): $749 $349 at Best Buy

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $400 off at Best Buy with this early Black Friday deal. The S20 FE packs the best of the S20 line at a lower price: beautiful 6.5-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This deal requires a Verizon activation, and even though the discount math is a bit wonky since the carrier is counting from its pricier mmWave version (retail $749) rather than the standard version (retail $699), it's still far cheaper with this deal than other versions.

Moto G Power, 64GB: $249 $179 on Amazon

Pick up an unlocked version of the Moto G Power (known as the Moto G8 Power outside the US) budget smartphone for $70 off, a 28% savings, with this Black Friday deal. The phone packs a 6.4-inch Full HD Plus LCD display, four rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.



Moto G7 Power, unlocked: $249 $169 on Amazon

The Moto G7 Power, predecessor to this year's Moto G Power, is $80 off with this Black Friday deal. The G7 Power has the same-size 5,000mAh battery as its successor, with a 6.2-inch HD Plus display, single 12MP rear camera, and 8MP front-facing camera.

