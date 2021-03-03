The best AT&T prepaid plans for March 2021

If you're interested in cutting those bills right down, our guide to this month's AT&T prepaid plans is sure to be handy. AT&T, like most of the big carriers, mostly focuses on offering bit unlimited data plans, but, that doesn't mean this service doesn't also have a lineup of alternative, cost-effective options. If you're looking to get onto AT&T's network but don't want to commit to long contract or expensive plan, AT&T prepaid plans might just be what you need and we've got all the information you'll need to help guide your decisions right here.

If you're visiting this page, you probably already have a general idea about AT&T's current prepaid plans, however, what you might not know is there are actually a few different plan types to take advantage of. Both the traditional pay-monthly plans and multi-month bundles are actually available via AT&T, and we'll be comparing both of these services directly with a full price breakdown just below.

And, If you're you're simply researching affordable plans in general, we've also included our views on how AT&T's prepaid plans shape up against the competition, including many of the best cell phone plans from leading affordable carriers like Visible and Mint Mobile. If you'd like to deep dive into what other carriers are offering, you can also see our main best prepaid phone plans article for more

Before we get into the current AT&T prepaid plan offerings and pricing, we'll just quickly summarize what AT&T as a service brings to the table. Here we've included the main pros and cons of going prepaid, as well as things a couple of things we think you should know before you dive right in.

AT&T prepaid plans at a glance

Why go AT&T Prepaid?

Affordable single lines

If you just need a simple cell phone plan with a small allotment of data and not much else, then AT&T's prepaid plans offer a far more affordable option for individual customers getting a single line than its post-paid unlimited plans.

More upfront, bigger savings

AT&T has a pair of prepaid plans that let you pay for three months or the whole year upfront. This may be a larger single bill, but it comes with considerable savings in the long run.

No credit check

These prepaid plans may be more accessible if your credit is a concern. Since a credit check isn't required to get one of these plans, you should have no trouble signing up even if you're working on improving a low credit score.

Why avoid AT&T Prepaid?

Limited features

These prepaid plans aren't made for users who want to use their phone for everything everywhere they go. To that end, there can be some limits on hotspot, video quality, and use abroad. Also, most of these plans don't get access to AT&T's newer and faster 5G network.

No enticing phone deals

These aren't the plans AT&T really wants to sell, so most AT&T phone deals simply aren't available if you're going prepaid. If you're on the hunt for a new iPhone or the latest from Samsung and want to get a big discount on those phones, you'll likely be stuck with one of AT&T's flagship unlimited plans, which lower the upfront cost of the phone but will lock you into a more expensive plan.

Extra expenses

While some service providers have opted for a simpler and more transparent pricing system, AT&T still offers plans that have taxes and fees piled on top of the price you see at first. So, expect to pay a bit more each month than whatever the 'price tag' indicates.

Current AT&T prepaid plans

AT&T prepaid pay monthly plans

AT&T's main prepaid plan offerings generally follow the usual sort of thing you see offered by smaller carriers - a monthly fee for one month of service with no lengthy contractual obligations. These plans generally offer the most data for AT&T prepaid plans and are also the 'main' plans the carrier advertises for its prepaid service, note, however, you may get better bang for the buck with the multi-month plans (see below).

AT&T Prepaid: 5GB plan for $30/month

For the simplest plan, you can pay one of the lowest prices. This plan will let you do all the calling and texting you want, and it provides 5GB of data that's more than enough for all your email, light browsing, and the occasional YouTube video. Just note, this is the one prepaid plan that doesn't include use in Mexico and Canada.

Yearly cost: $360 | Monthly cost: $30 (1 mo)View Deal

AT&T Prepaid: 15GB plan for $40/month

For an extra $10/month you can triple your data allotment from the 5GB plan. 15GB may not be enough for the hungriest data users, but it's plenty for general use. AT&T estimates 15GB is enough for over 1,000 emails, 400 hours of streamed music, 40 hours of web browsing, and 15 hours of SD video streaming combined.

Yearly cost: $480 | Monthly cost: $40 (1 mo)View Deal

AT&T Prepaid: Unlimited plan for $65/month ($50 with auto-pay)

If you use your phone constantly for browsing, streaming music, and a lot of video, then you may be best off with an unlimited plan. With auto-pay, it's only a little more expensive than the 15GB plan. However, you may see reduced speeds when the network is busy, and you'll have to pay separately for hotspot data.

Yearly cost: $780 | Monthly cost: $65 (1 mo)View Deal

AT&T Prepaid: Unlimited Plus plan for $75/month ($60 with auto-pay)

This plan is for the heaviest users. This is a good option if you want a lot of data and want it fast. It's the only prepaid plan that allows you to access AT&T's 5G network, and it also allows you to stream HD video and provides 10GB of data for mobile hotspot. However, you may still get slowed down when the network is busy if you've used more than 22GB in a month.

Yearly cost: $900 | Monthly cost: $75 (1 mo)View Deal

AT&T prepaid multi-month plans

Somewhat tucked away on the AT&T Prepaid site is the secondary set of plans the service offers - a multi-month bundling option that allows you to pay upfront for a set amount of months at a time. Simply put, you can expect to pay a fairly significant sum with these, however, they do average out to a much lower monthly price overall than the usual pay-monthly options. Below you can see the current offerings.

AT&T Prepaid: 1 year 8GB plan for $300 upfront

If you can pay for a full year upfront, the 8GB prepaid plan is one of the highest value options AT&T offers. 8GB each month is enough for a lot of browsing and a little bit of streaming music and videos. And AT&T allows you to rollover unused data from one month to the next. Be careful on this plan though, as it allows HD video streaming, which could devour your entire data allotment in just a few hours.

Yearly cost: $300 | Monthly cost: $25 (1 mo)View Deal

AT&T Prepaid: 3-month 8GB plan for $99 upfront

If you can't pay $300 upfront, you can still get a modest deal with the 3-month prepaid plan. You'll get the same 8GB, but you'll be paying $6/month more for it. And, just like that other plan, you'll want to be careful not to watch HD video

Yearly cost: $396 | Monthly cost: $33 (1 mo)View Deal

What AT&T prepaid plans include

While AT&T's plans come with data allotments most prominently displayed, they offer a good deal more than that. Here's what you can expect to get from prepaid plans with data allotments:

Unlimited talk and text

Roaming in Mexico and Canada (except 5GB plan)

Mobile hotspot support

4G LTE connectivity

Rollover data

Unlimited texting to Mexico, Canada, and over 100 other countries

And, here's what the prepaid unlimited plans have to offer:

Autopay discounts

Unlimited talk, text and data

Roaming in Mexico and Canada

Slowed speeds during network congestion (after 22GB for Unlimited Plus)

Unlimited texting to Mexico, Canada, and over 100 other countries

AT&T Prepaid plans: FAQ

(Image credit: Future)

Should I go monthly or multi-month?

There are two important factors in considering whether to go with a monthly or multi-month plan: how much data you need and what you can afford.

If you need a lot of data, then your only option is to go with a monthly plan, as the multi-month plans only offer 8GB of data.

If your data needs are minimal, then you have some options. By paying for a 12-month plan, you'll be able to get 8GB of data a month and more features with your plan than the 5GB plan, plus you'll have saved $60 over the course of the year. If you opt for the 3-month plan, you won't save quite as much, but you can worry less about running out of data. You'll be paying $3 more per month than the 5GB plan but getting an extra 3GB of data, which is a deal since AT&T would charge $10/GB for extra data on the 5GB plan.

How do AT&T's prepaid plans shape up against the competition?

AT&T certainly has the name recognition, but that doesn't mean its the best player in the market for prepaid and affordable mobile plans.

Mint is highly competitive when it comes to multi-month prepaid plans. It beats out AT&T in terms of straightforward value if you can grab a 12-month plan. Where AT&T will give you 8GB for $25/month when you pay for the year upfront, Mint Mobile will give you 15GB. For just $20/month, Mint offers a 10GB plan. It even offers an unlimited plan for just $30 month (though after 35GB of use, you'll be slowed down to the same 128Kbps speeds as AT&T users who've used up their data allotment). But, you have to pay for the full year upfront to get these discounts. There are other perks though, like access to 5G connectivity on all of the plans.

If you don't want to pay upfront for a multi-month plan but do plan on sticking with one carrier for a while, you may like Verizon's prepaid options. Verizon prepaid plans offer a reduced rate, a special loyalty discount, after your first three months and again after nine months. However, they are otherwise more expensive than AT&T's comparable offers.

For high data needs, Metro by T-Mobile offers a better value than AT&T. You can get an unlimited data plan with 5G connectivity and 5GB of hotspot data for just $50 a month, and you don't have to pay upfront for multiple months. That $50 is also inclusive of taxes and fees, so you know exactly what you'll be paying. To top it off, T-Mobile won't deprioritize your data speeds until after you've used 35GB of data, which beats both of AT&T's prepaid unlimited plans.

Visible is another serious contender for mobile users on a budget. Even if you're just trying to get a single line, you'll be paying $40 at most. That's for an unlimited data plan on Verizon's 4G and 5G network. That unlimited data even extends to mobile hotspot, though it's capped to 5Mbps speeds. Better still, your price can drop as low as $25/month with Visible's Party Pay system which lets you create a 'family plan' with friends, family, or total strangers, and everyone pays their own bills.