AT&T just opened 5G in seven more cities, still doesn’t have a 5G phone

AT&T has rolled out mobile 5G in seven more cities: Austin, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose. That brings the total to 19 cities, per a press release from the telecom. But before you get excited – no, AT&T still doesn’t have a phone you can use on its 5G network.

Currently, you can only use a 5G Netgear Nitehawk mobile hotspot on AT&T’s 5G millimeter wave network. It’s likely AT&T will add 5G phones that are also coming to other carriers, like the Samsung S10 5G and perhaps even a 5G version of the Samsung Fold, but so far the company hasn’t confirmed.

Which means you’ll need that hotspot if you want to experience the promised high speeds of 5G – like, above 1 Gbps, which AT&T claims it just achieved on its network.

Limits of millimeter wave

While we haven’t tried out AT&T’s network – we’ll wait until there’s more available than just a tough-to-get hotspot – its 5G is broadcast through millimeter wave tech, which purportedly covers much less area than 4G LTE.

Verizon’s just-launched 5G network in Chicago and Minneapolis runs on the same millimeter wave spectrum, and during our testing , we’ve found it spotty, if improving. But it’s unclear if millimeter wave will seriously limit coverage areas.

AT&T is working on broader “sub-6” spectrum tech for its nationwide 5G network, which the carrier expecs to roll out by early 2020, per today’s press release.

