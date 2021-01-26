Mint Mobile plans guide: prices, unlimited data, and which one is right for you

Mint Mobile is a mobile service provider that can help you get some of the cheapest monthly data plans around - assuming you have the cash to pay for your service upfront. If you're weighing up whether to go with this great smaller carrier or are simply doing a bit of research, we've put together this handy Mint Mobile plans guide to help clue our readers in with everything they need to know.

Mint Mobile plans are somewhat unique in fashion in that they're offered in a selection of multi-month plans that you buy upfront. Plan lengths include 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month options, with the main catch being you'll have to buy a longer subscription to get the best possible rate.

That said, the prices can get really low. There's a reason Mint Mobile often ranks among our best cell phone plans. Since Mint Mobile also offers different data tiers, you can get an affordable plan that suits your usage, whether that be a small 3GB/month plan, an unlimited data plan, or one of the options in between.

If you need, you can also choose from Mint Mobile's phones for sale to go along with the service, but Mint Mobile will also work with unlocked GSM phones. So, you can bring your own device and use the company's special (and free) SIM card, which can fit into standard, micro, or nano SIM slots.

To begin with, we'll begin with a quick rundown of all the Mint Mobile plans currently available. After that, we'll jump into exactly what you're getting for your money, how much data you'll need, and answer all your other frequently asked questions about this service.

Mint Mobile plans

Mint Mobile introductory offer: 3-months at yearly rate

If you're new to Mint Mobile, the carrier will automatically enroll you at the best rate possible for your first three months, regardless of which plan you go for. Note - after this, you'll have to buy your plan in a yearly installment to get the same rate as previously, so bear this in mind before you work out your costs.

Mint Mobile: Unlimited plan from $30/month ($360/year)

If you use your phone all day every day and like to stream content and use mobile hotspot from time to time, the unlimited plan will be right for you. It may see reduced speeds after extensive use and have a 5GB cap on hotspot, but it's a lot cheaper than the competition. (Prices do not include taxes and fees)

Intro: $30/mo ($90) | 12-months: $30/mo ($360) | 6-months: $35/mo ($210) | 3-months: $40/mo ($135)

Mint Mobile plan pricing explained

As you can see from the information above, you've got a choice of 4 data plans, each of which can be bought in chunks of 3, 6, and 12-months respectively with a special one-off introductory offer also available.

While there's a lot of data to read here the concept is fairly simple - buy your plan in a yearly segment to get the cheapest monthly rate on average. Remember, at Mint Mobile you'll be buying your subscription upfront, even for a yearly plan, so even though you'll be saving more money in the long run expect to pay more upfront for the cheapest plans.

If you'd like a bit more advice about which plan to go for, we've covered both how much data you'll need and how many months you should buy in the FAQ section just down below.

What Mint Mobile Plans include

All Mint Mobile plans, regardless of how much data or how many months you buy include the following:

Unlimited talk and text

Free mobile hot spotting (5GB cap on unlimited)

5G and 4G LTE speeds where applicable

Free calling and texts to Canada and Mexico

Mint mobile may not come with all the wild freebies that some mobile networks provide, like subscriptions to streaming services or service while you're traveling abroad, but that doesn't mean it comes up short on features you can get real value out of.

To start, all four plans offer unlimited talk and text in the US. You'll also get free calling to Mexico and Canada. If you find yourself somewhere without service but have Wi-Fi, you'll also be able to use that for calling and texts. All plans also include support for Wi-Fi hotspots that counts against your data cap (or caps out at 5GB on the unlimited plan).

One surprising perk to see Mint Mobile offering already is that it supports 5G connectivity. So, if you pick up one of the latest 5G smartphones, you may be able to benefit from the extra speeds.

Mint Mobile plans: frequently asked questions

(Image credit: Mint Mobile)

How much data do you really need?

One easy way to see how much mobile data you actually need is to check your monthly usage. You can often do this just by having a look at the monthly bill from your current cell service provider or by looking at your account online. You can also check how much cellular data you're using on your smartphone, although this can vary from what your service provider measures, so it's best used as a ballpark estimate.

If you're not a heavy user, you can probably get away with very little data. Messaging and email don't require a lot of data, and you can do a surprising amount of browsing on just 5GB a month. If you plan to stream music on a regular basis, you may want to look at upgrading to the larger 8GB plan.

Video gets to be a lot more demanding. If you just watch the occasional YouTube video and always limit the resolution to 480p, you may still be able to get away with just an 8GB plan. But, if you're watching and streaming movies each week, you'll likely need at least the 12GB plan, and should still avoid HD video when you're not on Wi-Fi.

If you plan to do a lot more streaming than that, you'll want the unlimited data plan, though it does restrict video quality to 480p.

Is the Mint Mint Mobile unlimited plan really unlimited?

So, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is and isn't really unlimited. You'll find few "unlimited" mobiles plans that have no cap of any sort, and Mints is no exception.



For one, there's a limit to your video streaming quality. Then there's the soft data cap. Mint Mobile allows unlimited plan users to use up to 35GB of data within a month at full 4G LTE or 5G speeds. After that, it'll limit speeds to just 128kbps for the remainder of the month. That's enough speed for some messaging, but not a lot else. In fact, Mint's plans with data caps also allow for unlimited data, technically, as it'll also reduce speeds to 128kbps after you hit the data cap.

Another limitation of the unlimited plan stems from Mint Mobile's use of T-Mobile's service. Mint Mobile is effectively getting T-Mobile data in bulk and repackaging it at an affordable rate. The trade-off is that Mint Mobile users can see their data speeds drop if the network is congested, as they'll be deprioritized before normal T-Mobile customers.

Mint Mobile plan add-ons

Mint Mobile doesn't have much in the way of service add-ons, but it does have a couple ways for you to get a little bit more out of your service when you need it.

If you've run out of your high-speed data allotment for a month, Mint offers a way to top up with a data add-on. These will give you the option to add an extra 1GB for $10 or 3GB for $20, and that extra data allotment will be available to you during that current 30-day plan cycle.

If you're planning to go abroad, Mint Mobile can continue to provide you with service, but you'll have to pay extra for it. The rates vary by country. You'll be able to add a international roaming balance to your account with an add-on service called UpRoam, and the unused balance won't expire even if you don't use it all within a month.

Should I get 3-months, 6-months or a year?

It's a little tricky figuring out the best way to pay for service from Mint Mobile because the prices can vary significantly depending on whether you pay for a few months at a time or pay for a year upfront. And, though Mint's monthly prices are low, you'll have to be able to make a larger upfront payment no matter whether you choose a 3, 6, or 12-month plan.

Our advice is to try the initial introductory 3-month period on the lowest rate, then decide whether you're willing to commit to a full year of service. If you're happy after that and decide you're in it for the long haul, then definitely go for a year.

The price advantage is significant by paying for service 12 months at a time. For example, if you choose any 6-month plan and use it for a year (i.e., paid for the 6-month plan twice), you'll end up paying as much or more than you would have paid if you'd selected the next higher tier plan and paid for 12 months upfront. The price you'll pay over the course of a year can almost double if you choose to pay for 3 months at a time instead of annually.

Paying up front may be more difficult financially though, so you might try to start with a smaller plan to lower your mobile bill for three months, and then use what you've saved in that period to help pay for one of the longer, higher value plans.

Mint Mobile plans: other carriers

(Image credit: Mint Mobile)

How does Mint Mobile’s plans shape up against the competition?

Of course, Mint Mobile isn't the only cellular service provider on the market offering low-cost plans.

Metro by T-Mobile is another price-competitive option. At the outset, it's not as cheap as Mint Mobile, as its unlimited plan costs $50 a month. But, that price is exactly what you'll pay with no taxes or fees added on top. Beyond that, the service is comparable with support for 5G connectivity, 480p streaming quality, 5GB of hotspot data, and 35GB of high-speed data before T-Mobile deprioritizes your connection during congestion (not as strict as Mint Mobile's speed throttle).

Visible is also another compelling option. The network runs on Verizon's 4G and 5G networks, allowing for fast speeds and unlimited data as well as 5Mbps hotspot. The plan costs $40, and that includes all taxes and fees. Visible also has a way of making the service even more affordable with Party Pay, which basically lets you team up with to create a family plan, lowering everyone's bill to as little as $25/month. You don't even need to know each other, and each user is only responsible for paying their own bill.

If you're signing up for a family plan (usually allowing friends too) with at least four people, you can actually get surprisingly good price by sticking with the major carriers. T-Mobile's Magenta unlimited plan comes loaded with features and is just $35/person with four lines or $32 with five lines. Verizon's and AT&T's unlimited plans also cost just $35/person when you have four lines, though both carriers charge taxes and fees on top of that price. The benefit of these plans is you won't see the same sort of data deprioritization you would from Mint Mobile, and they come with more extensive features, like international texting, free streaming subscriptions, or major discounts on phones.