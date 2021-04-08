Mint Mobile: what is it, and is it worth it?

Mint Mobile is a fairly new cell phone carrier that's been making a lot of waves recently. No doubt you've heard of this service through word of mouth, or perhaps the service's recent association with its celebrity owner Ryan Reynolds. However you heard of this prepaid carrier, or whatever questions you may have, this article will tell you everything you need to know as a starting point and get you fully up to speed.

With this page, we're taking an unbiased look at Mint Mobile. We'll start by summarizing what Mint Mobile is for those just starting out, as well as the main pros and cons of Mint as a service. We'll also break down costs, caveats, how you can try Mint Mobile cheaply, and also what Mint Mobile's customers have to say about this new service.

We're also going to be rounding out the article with an overall verdict on how we think Mint shapes up in regards to the competition, and ultimately - whether you should check it out or not. At the bottom of the page you'll also find some handy links off to a few more pages we've spun up recently that cover more specific topics like the fine print in the plans, recommended phones, and also the best ways to save some cash with Mint.

So, read on to get a brief overview of the service as a whole, or if you'd prefer, simply use the provided jump links to skip to a question or section that's most relevant to you.

Mint Mobile 101

In a nutshell: what is Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile is a small(ish) cellular provider, operating on the larger T-Mobile network. Overall, its cellular plans are particularly competitive amongst the cheap 'prepaid' crowd - a factor made possible by the service's unique 'buy-in-bulk' pricing scheme.

Put simply, with Mint Mobile plans you pay upfront for a set amount of months - with the longer-term plans averaging out to lower monthly rates on average. You can choose to pay for three months, six months, or a whole year of service at a time, with the yearly plans being the best value by far - if you can afford to pay for a year upfront that is.

All Mint Mobile plans offer 5G speeds where applicable, mobile hotspotting, unlimited talk and text, and a varying amount of data allowance per month. Unlike major carrier competitors like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, Mint Mobile doesn't throw in any free streaming service subscriptions but makes up for it with much, much lower monthly rates on average.

Just below you can see the cheapest rates for Mint Mobile on its prepaid cell phone plans. If you're looking for a real deep dive into which plan is for you, as well as tips for saving money, head on over to our main guide to the best Mint Mobile plans.

How much does Mint Mobile cost?

Is Mint Mobile actually good?

Value

By far and away the best selling point for Mint Mobile is its overall value as a prepaid carrier. Its plans are, in general, cheaper than the competition while offering at least the same and often more data per month. On Mint Mobile, you can expect to pay, on average, about $10 a month less than most prepaid carriers and sometimes even half that of an equivalent plan at the major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.



No contracts and simple pricing

Mint Mobile operates a fairly simple service. You pay upfront for your set amount of data, they send you a SIM card, and once you've activated it you're essentially off and away for as long as you'd like. Unlike those big carriers we've mentioned previously, there's no big service contract to sign up to that will incur fees if you decide to switch over before your time is up. With Mint Mobile, all you'll lose is that initial investment if you decide to leave the service, making it a much more consumer-friendly choice all around.

What are the drawbacks to Mint Mobile?

Have to pay upfront for multi-month

To get the best value possible with Mint, you're going to have to pay upfront for a whole year at a time. While that does mean you'll be bill-free for the remainder of the year, this can be quite a chunk to pay upfront and a real turn-off for some. Paying for that whole year also incentivizes you to stick with Mint too - offsetting some of that traditional prepaid flexibility.

Deprioritization

Mint Mobile, like most smaller prepaid carriers (MVNO's) is subject to 'deprioritization' by the parent network - in this case T-Mobile - when the network is experiencing heavy traffic. Your mileage is going to vary wildly based on your local situation, but generally speaking, larger networks will always prioritize their own customer's connection speeds over sub-carriers when local network traffic is heavy.

Mint Mobile: FAQ

What network does Mint Mobile use?

As previously mentioned, Mint Mobile operates on the larger T-Mobile network as a sub-carrier (commonly referred to as MVNO). If you get good T-Mobile coverage then you'll be all set for Mint, and all GSM-compatible phones should work as well. If you're not tech-savvy then don't worry, all you need to know is that as a rule of thumb, all phones that work with T-Mobile and AT&T should also work with Mint.

How is Mint Mobile so cheap?

There are a few main factors in regards to how Mint Mobile can get its prices down so low - mostly due to the nature of how Mint operates as a business. Mint Mobile is primarily an online-only service provider, meaning they don't have any physical presence nationwide, and subsequently can probably keep overheads and running costs quite low. They also don't directly maintain the LTE network they operate on - instead essentially paying rent to T-Mobile for the privilege of using it.

Even though they've started branching out more recently, Mint Mobile has also been fairly low-key in spending its advertising dollars throughout the years, which is likely another factor in overall cost. Of course, selling cell phone plans in increments of three, six, or twelve months also most likely has a big factor in overall costs since subscribers are probably retained at a higher rate over a longer period versus the traditional prepaid model of buying a month at a time.

How can I try Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile doesn't have free trials per se, but it does have a starter kit that you can get your hands on fairly cheaply - as little as $0.99, in fact. Simply put, you won't get much data, minutes, or texts with this starter kit, but it'll be enough to determine whether your phone is compatible and whether you'll get good coverage in your area. You'll also get the $5 credited back into your account if you carry on your subscription afterward. Here's the cheapest Mint Mobile starter kit we've found this week:

Mint Mobile Starter kit: $5.00 $0.99 at Amazon

Amazon currently has the cheapest Mint Mobile starter kits - with a neat little discount. To start your trial, simply install SIM 1 into your phone and then install the App to get your free 250MB of data, plus 250 minutes, and texts. After 7 days, if you choose to continue with Mint Mobile, you can then either keep the new number on SIM 1, or install SIM 2 and port your old number over to Mint Mobile.View Deal

What do customers say about Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile maintains a healthy Trust Pilot rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 from around 5,700 user reviews currently. This is, in general, much higher than rival Visible's rating (1.6 stars), and even major carriers like Verizon (1.3 stars), T-Mobile (1.6 stars), and AT&T (1 star). Overall, it seems like most customers are happy at Mint Mobile, with price, coverage, and ease of transferring a number being singled out as the main contributing factors.

Not everything is rosy, however. The Mint Mobile subreddit also contains frequent posts about deprioritization and poor customer support - the former of which is quite a common complaint with services like Mint Mobile (MVNOs). In general, you can expect speeds to be lower than those on parent T-Mobile at peak times, although your mileage is going to vary wildly depending on your local situation.

What alternatives to Mint Mobile should I consider?

Right now, the hottest competition to Mint Mobile comes in the form of Visible - another fairly new prepaid carrier that's a good option if you're looking for a cheap unlimited data plan specifically. Coming in at $40 a month, Visible's plan is $10 a month more expensive than the equivalent plan at Mint, but unlike Mint, doesn't have speed caps after 35GB of usage. There are also quite a few ways to cut down the monthly price with Visible - namely the new Party Pay system and referral program. Using both of these you can, in fact, get your plan right down to $25 a month if you're smart about it. It's worth noting, however, that Visible operates under the Verizon network, so not all devices will be compatible with both Visible and Mint Mobile.

If you do want a like-for-like alternative under the T-Mobile network, you could also check out Metro by T-Mobile. Prices start at $40 a month for the 10GB plan with Metro - which is a bit pricier than the equivalent from Mint. However, Metro does throw in more perks, such as free streaming service subscriptions and such. There are also no data speed caps on Metro's unlimited data plan, which currently comes in at $60 a month with 15GB of mobile hotspot data and a free Amazon Prime account.

Another strong option that operates with a similar 'buy-in-bulk' pricing scheme to Mint is AT&T's prepaid service, which starts at just $25 a month for the 8GB plan. Like Mint, you'll have to pay upfront - $300 in this case - but you'll generally get a much cheaper plan overall this way, especially when compared to the other major carriers. It's worth noting, however, while good quite good value, the basic AT&T prepaid plans don't have access to the network's 5G access, so speed is pretty limited.

If you're looking for even more options, we recommend checking out our main best prepaid phone plans page.

Verdict: Is Mint Mobile worth it?

If you're looking for an inexpensive, no-frills prepaid cell phone plan then the answer is definitely yes - Mint Mobile is absolutely worth it. As a service, it's definitely not the most feature-laden - especially when compared to rival carriers - but for sheer value, it definitely takes some beating.

Mint Mobile is, in our opinion, particularly good value on the set data allowance plans - especially the 10GB/mo and 15GB/mo plans, which should sit in that Goldilocks zone for most people. If you don't need tons of data, both of these are good options since they generally come in cheaper than the competition and Mint's own unlimited plan.

Speaking of which, the Mint Mobile unlimited plan is also great value coming in at, on average, $10 a month cheaper than the completion. Strict data speed caps after 35GB and limited mobile hotspot allowance (just 5GB) will be a big drawback for some, however, and it's hard to recommend it as a 'true' unlimited data plan like Visible, for example. Still, with a relatively low barrier of entry thanks to the starter kit being so cheap, Mint Mobile is an easy recommendation.

More pages on Mint Mobile to check out

Here at TechRadar, we've got a page covering every aspect of this great prepaid carrier. Our guide to this month's best Mint Mobile plans is here to help you decide how much data you need, and also cover basic queries about what's exactly in the fine print. Our page on this month's Mint Mobile deals is great if you're all set with Mint and want to check out the best ways to save some cash on a new device. And finally, our guide to the best Mint Mobile phones is perfect if you're wanting some handy recommendations on what device to pair up with Mint to make the most of that speedy 5G connection.