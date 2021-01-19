The best Mint Mobile phones for January 2021

Our list of the best Mint Mobile phones is here to give our readers some recommendations for great devices to pair up with this fantastic smaller carrier. We're covering both iPhones and Android devices here and we'll also cover a range of budgets, so if you're really on a shoe-string - we've got you covered.

Mint Mobile is fast becoming one of the nation's most popular 'alternative' carriers thanks to its competitive pricing and great value proposition. In a nutshell, they offer plans starting at $15 a month, which you buy in upfront chunks of three, six, or 12 months for plenty of prepaid flexibility.

Compared to most prepaid carriers the Mint Mobile iPhone selection is plentiful, not to mention they offer all the top Android phones at several different price points. We’ve reviewed most of these phones, too, which gives us a unique advantage to help you decide what’s the best bang for your buck.

Another option is to bring your own unlocked phone to Mint Mobile, which is viable for all phones that support T-Mobile's network. We've covered this topic in much more detail just down below, alongside the other best Mint Mobile phones, so simply scroll further down the page to see more information.

Mint Mobile phones: iPhones

(Image credit: Apple)

1. iPhone 12 Pro The best iPhone for most buyers Specifications Weight: 189g Dimensions: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.4 mm OS: iOS 14 Screen size: 6.1-inch Resolution: 1170 x 2532 CPU: A14 Bionic RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery: Unknown Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera: 12MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Mint Mobile Reasons to buy + Varied color choices + Triple cameras + 5G speeds Reasons to avoid - Really expensive

The entire iPhone 12 lineup is available at Mint Mobile, but we feel that the iPhone 12 Pro is the best option for most users, especially for those upgrading. While the regular iPhone 12 is a solid choice, if you’re going to upgrade and switch carriers, you might as well get the Pro with all the latest bells and whistles, triple cameras on the back, and enjoy Apple’s best experience to date.

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro packs a big and beautiful 6.1-inch OLED display, fast 5G speeds, and its latest chipset. You’ll enjoy some of the best cameras on any phone, along with all-day battery life. Owners will enjoy wireless charging, MagSafe accessories, and the best Apple phone available without buying the massive Pro Max. It’s a great all-around device everyone will love.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. iPhone SE Mint’s most affordable iPhone Specifications Weight: 148g Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm OS: iOS 13 Screen size: 4.7-inch Resolution: 750 x 1334 CPU: A13 Bionic RAM: 3GB Storage: 64/128/256GB Battery: 1,821mAh Rear camera: 12MP Front camera: 7MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Mint Mobile Reasons to buy + Small and easy to hold + Budget-friendly + Solid camera experience Reasons to avoid - Average (at best) battery life - Screen isn't full HD

The iPhone SE is a mix of several iPhone models over the years. You’re getting a familiar design with upgraded internals and faster performance, improved battery life, water-resistance, and a pretty great camera on the front and the back. However, it looks like an iPhone from 3-4 years ago with a small 4.7-inch screen, the battery life could be better, and it doesn’t pack 3-4 cameras like newer models.

Then again, when you buy “the most affordable iPhone” you can’t expect everything. Instead, you get all the essentials, plus the features that make the iPhone great in a portable and affordable package. As a result, this is a great iPhone for Mint Mobile users that don’t need the best or can’t afford an iPhone 12 Pro. Plus, Mint also has a fantastic iPhone SE deal that gets you the phone and service for only $30 per month.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. iPhone 12 mini A great option for everyone else Specifications Weight: 135g Dimensions: 131.5mm x 64.2mm x 7.4mm OS: iOS 14 Screen size: 5.4-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2340 CPU: A14 Bionic RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB Battery: Unknown Rear camera: 12MP+12MP Front camera: 12MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Mint Mobile Reasons to buy + Beautiful design & display + Not too big + Dual cameras on the back Reasons to avoid - Middling battery life - Could be cheaper

If you’re looking for another option, consider the iPhone 12 Mini. It’s a perfect middle-ground for someone that doesn’t want the tiny older SE but also doesn't want to spend top-dollar on the iPhone 12 Pro. That’s because the iPhone 12 Mini looks like the latest and greatest from Apple, yet it has a smaller 5.4-inch screen. It’s not tiny, but it’s not huge either, all while still being OLED and 1080p full HD.

With the iPhone 12 Mini, you get two cameras on the back, the same edge-to-edge display as the high-end models, FaceID, water-resistance, and more. It’s most of the bells and whistles in a slightly smaller package that’s cheaper but not so cheap that you feel like you still want something better.

Plus, Mint Mobile has an excellent deal on this phone right now where you get the iPhone 12 Mini and unlimited data with 5G, all for $60 a month, total. That’s service and the phone all-in-one.

Mint Mobile phones: Android

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus These are the very best Android phones Specifications Weight: 186g Dimensions: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.7-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3200 CPU: Snapdragon 865 RAM: 12GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery: 4500mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Mint Mobile Reasons to buy + Huge 120Hz AMOLED display + Fast 5G speeds + Triple rear cameras Reasons to avoid - High price - Average battery life

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup with 5G is available from Mint, and the new Galaxy S21 will be here soon. For now, however, the best overall Android from Mint is the Galaxy S20 Plus. That’s because it’s not the ultra-high-end model or the massive Note 20 Ultra, but it’s still essentially the best for most people as not everyone wants to spend $1,400 on a phone.

With the Galaxy S20 Plus, you’re getting a beautiful new 6.7-inch display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, making the entire phone feel fast. As a comparison, the iPhone 12 only has a 60Hz screen. It’s not the smallest Samsung Galaxy, but it’s not overboard big either. In our opinion, it’s the perfect middle ground of size, specs, features, and price.

This phone has nearly every feature most people want. From fast 5G, wireless charging, water-resistance, expandable storage with a microSD card, tons of power for all the latest apps or games, and much more all on Android 11. You can’t go wrong with this phone.

(Image credit: Google)

2. Google Pixel 4a Best bang for the buck Specifications Weight: 143g Dimensions: 144 x 69.4 x 8.2mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 5.81-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2340 CPU: Snapdragon 730G RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 3,140mAh Rear camera: 12.2MP Front camera: 8MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Mint Mobile Reasons to buy + Super affordable + Big screen + Clean Android experience Reasons to avoid - Mediocre battery life - No expandable storage

Odd name aside, Google’s Pixel 4a 5G is perfectly balanced to be a great overall smartphone without the high price tag. Each year Google releases a new phone, then later drops an “a” model that’s more affordable with a few changes. For 2020, the Pixel 4a 5G has a bigger 6.2-inch screen with no bezels, the front camera is inside the screen so it looks like a high-end device, you get two cameras on the back, yet it’s still ultra-affordable and costs under $500.

This phone doesn’t have the latest and greatest powerful processor or internals of a Samsung or OnePlus phone, and it still uses an old (but tried and true) rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. However, those types of changes are what makes it affordable.

Honestly, the Pixel 4a 5G is the best Google phone to buy, in my opinion, even over the newer Pixel 5. It doesn’t have the best of everything, but nothing is lacking anywhere that’s important. As a result, it’s a well-balanced phone that’s great for those on a budget.

(Image credit: Motorola)

3. Moto G Power Cheap but still great Specifications Weight: 197g Dimensions: 156 x 75.8 x 9.6mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.4-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2300 CPU: Snapdragon 665 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 16MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Mint Mobile Reasons to buy + Massive screen + Triple rear cameras + Huge 5,000 mAh battery Reasons to avoid - Average performance - Not a “popular choice”

Hear me out! Motorola isn’t the old brand you remember. Over the last several years, they’ve delivered some of the best price-to-performance Android phones on the market. Devices with an excellent design, decent specs and make some of the best cheap Android phones money can buy.

While we could easily recommend the OnePlus 8 Pro or a dirt-cheap Nokia, the Moto G Power is an excellent affordable phone with all-day battery life. This phone packs a big 6.4-inch HD display, triple cameras on the back, a stylish design that rivals the Galaxy S20, all while running on a huge 5,000 mAh battery. There’s a reason it’s named the Moto G “Power.”

Keep in mind that the Moto G Power might not be the biggest or the best, take iPhone quality photos, or be as fast as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but it’s a great phone that isn’t missing much, all for only $299. It’s an excellent compromise -- if you will.

Bring your own phone

(Image credit: Mint Mobile)

The best phone for Mint Mobile might actually be an older device you still have from your previous relationship with Verizon, AT&T, or any number of different carriers.

Mint Mobile lets you bring unlocked phones to its network, which gives you more options than most carriers. Most GSM phones (AT&T, T-Mobile) should work just fine, but if you're wondering if your old phone will work, simply use Mint's own compatibility checker tool.

People trying to save money can get a phone elsewhere, bring it to Mint Mobile, and save tons of cash by getting a new affordable plan. So, if you still like your current phone, they’ll let you use it for as long as you’d like. Here's a quick rundown of the benefits and downsides of bringing your own phone to Mint Mobile:

Pros:

Bring any compatible phone to Mint Mobile

Keep your same phone number and contacts

Avoid upgrading for no reason

Cons:

Not all phones are compatible

Sometimes you’ll have to pay to unlock a phone

Limited customer support for unusual devices

In the end, Mint Mobile is a compelling option for those that want great service at consumer-friendly prices, with friendly policies and such. For the low price, buyers will get plenty of data, great cell coverage, and hopefully save some money. It’s perfect for teenagers or people that just need text or data and don’t’ talk too much on the phone.