Ending soon: get up to $400 off the Pixel 9 Pro, Galaxy S25, and more at Mint Mobile

Heads up if you're looking for an excellent discount on one of the latest Android flagships. Mint Mobile has savings of up to $400 on the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series, but the carrier's sale ends on May 5.

A few highlights include the Google Pixel 9 for just $399 (was $799), the Pixel 9 Pro for $599 (was $999), and the Samsung Galaxy S25 for $599 (was $799) - all of which are devices that we highly recommend here at TechRadar.

Unlike most typical cell phone deals at major carriers, no trade-in rebates are needed to secure these discounts at Mint Mobile. You will, however, need a new plan and number port-in, so existing customers are unfortunately excluded from this round of discounts.

On the bright side, there is added incentive to make the switch since Mint Mobile will also throw in one year of unlimited data for just $180 alongside any of these devices. That brings the carrier's best plan down to an average of just $15 per month, which is half of what you'd usually pay.

Check out more recommended deals below or our main Mint Mobile deals page to see more ways to save at the carrier.

Today's best Mint Mobile phone deals

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's current promotion on the Google Pixel 9 is one of the best prepaid phone deals you'll find anywhere right now. For a limited time only, you can get a massive $400 discount on this excellent flagship as well as one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. Overall, this is a great plan and phone combo, although note that the Pixel 9 did briefly go down to just $299 over Black Friday. Still, this is an amazing deal and one that's hard to beat.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $599, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

And, if you're looking for a higher-end Google device, then you'll also find an exceptional $400 discount on both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. As with the deal on the standard Pixel 9 above, no trade-ins are needed at all to get this discount, although you will need a new plan. Luckily, Mint is throwing in a whole year of unlimited data for just $180, which is a fantastic deal in its own right.

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $800 now $600, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

More into Samsung phones? Mint Mobile's excellent phone deals also extend to the excellent Galaxy S25 range this week. Right now, you can get yourself a massive $200 discount across all three devices, making it one of the cheapest upfront prices we've seen yet on these flagships. On top of that. Mint will also throw in a full year of unlimited data for just $180, which equates to just $15/mo on average.