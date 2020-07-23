The best cell phone plans in July 2020

Finding the best cell phone plan for you can sometimes feel like a daunting task. There are so many options, a lot of fine print, and a whole dictionary of jargon to read through. The average consumer just wants to find what they're looking for, compare their options, and get right to it. For this exact reason we've put together a list of what we think are the best cell phone plans currently available right now.

Our list is thoroughly researched based on different user requirements. So, whether you have something in mind already or need a little help, we're here to guide you through the phone plans maze.

To kick us off, here's a quick glance at our favorite carriers based on the requirements that matter to most people.

Verizon - the best coverage overall

- the best coverage overall Visible - the best cheap unlimited plan

- the best cheap unlimited plan Mint Mobile - the best value prepaid

- the best value prepaid Verizon - the best family plan

- the best family plan Ultra Mobile - the best plan for seniors

- the best plan for seniors Twigby - the best plan for kids

Generally speaking, phone plans are split between prepaid and postpaid options, although the lines between the two have blurred significantly in recent years. You'll find much more flexible options on the big carriers now than you would have a few years ago, and by contrast, some smaller providers are now offering more long-term plans.

It's a great time to be shopping around for the best phone plan for you right now with so many great options. We encourage you to explore each section, check out our best picks, and also read our advice on how to save money and find the right plan for you further down the page.



The best cell phone plans in 2020

TechRadar's picks

Cheap cell phone plans

Our roundup of the best cheap phone plans offers up our top pick for each big network, so if you're tied in due to coverage requirements, there are still options. We've focused not just on the outright cheapest plans, but on plans which in fact offer the best value for most users on a budget. This means you'll still be able to bag a little bit of data for WhatsApp or Messenger with these cheap cell phone plans.

Best value | Mint Mobile | 3GB | $15pm

Mint mobile offers fantastic entry-level pre-paid plans for light users or those strictly on a budget. They piggyback off the T-Mobile network, which currently covers 62% of the country and enables access to 5G where applicable. The mix of value, data, access to free mobile hot-spotting, and bring your own phone options makes Mint an easy recommendation for most users. Note - this cheap data plan offer is only valid for your first three months, after which you'll have to pay for a year's worth of service to retain the same price.

The cheapest | Tello Economy | 1GB | $10pm

If you're looking for the cheapest, and we mean the cheapest plan (which still has some data), then Tello is a great option. The Tello Economy plan gives you unlimited texts, calls, and 1GB data for just $10 a month, which is exceptional value. They're working off Sprint's existing network, so coverage may be an issue for some, however if you need some flexibility in your plan then Tello also allows you to forgo minutes and texts for more data, or visa versa.

Best Verizon | Twigby | 3GB | $15pm

Need the coverage from Verizon but don't want to pay a fortune? Twigby is currently promoting their cheap cell phone plans with a 25% discount for 6 months. While this deal is only valid for new lines, if you are eligible you can bag yourself one of the most competitively priced pre-paid plan deals right now. Like Mint Mobile, you're not getting charged for mobile hot-spotting either and you can bring your own phone if it's compatible.

Best AT&T | Pure Talk | 2GB | $20pm

A fantastic option for those looking for AT&T coverage is Pure Talk, currently offering the first month of usage for half price. This means you can bag a 2GB plan for as low as $10 but bear in mind it'll revert back to the usual $20 after your first month. Piggybacking off the AT&T network means you'll be getting the second-best possible coverage after Verizon - perfect if you're out in the sticks or looking to travel often.

When it comes to picking up a cheap cell phone plan your options are limited to smaller subsidiary carriers (NVMOs) which use the bigger carrier networks' cell reception. While this does mean that the big carriers (like Verizon) will sometimes slow down your connection in favor of their own customers when the network gets busy, all that money saved from not directly maintaining the network means these NVMOs can offer much, much cheaper plans.

Prepaid cell phone plans

Prepaid plans bill you at the end of the month, offer set allowances, and generally have no contract obligations or credit checks. They're also generally cheaper than most postpaid plans since they're offered by mostly smaller companies (NVMO).

Best value | Mint Mobile |12GB | $25pm

The Mint Mobile top-tier option sits in a price range that's easy on the wallet yet still offers a fairly decent chunk of data. While there's currently no unlimited data option at Mint, we think this one sits in the Goldilocks zone for most people. With Mint you're not getting any limitations on your speed - it'll always either be 4G LTE or 5G where applicable and you'll also be able to mobile hotspot free of charge. Mint Mobile uses the T-Mobile network, which covers 62% of the country for 4G LTE, slightly behind Verizon and AT&T but still within the reach of most users.

Best for unlimited data | Visible | $40pm

Visible only offers one plan but we think it's the best unlimited data prepaid plan available, so we're not complaining. Pay $40 and you get unlimited everything on one line, free mobile hot-spotting, and, since Visible is a sub-carrier of Verizon - the best coverage possible. If you're a new user, you can also bag your first month for just $25 right now, so it's a good time to be checking out this consumer-friendly NVMO.

Best AT&T | AT&T Unlimited Plus | $50pm

While the big carriers are normally pretty stingy when it comes to their prepaid options, AT&T is currently offering a $25 discount when you use auto-pay on their Unlimited Plus plan. Overall, we think this is the best option across AT&T and its various sub-carriers right now as you're getting 5G access where applicable, unlimited HD streaming, and no up-charge for mobile hotspotting. For a compelling lower data option, we'd recommend checking out H20 Wireless, which offers an excellent 15GB premium plan for $36 a month.

Best Sprint | Twigby value plan | 10GB | $26.25pm

Twigby runs off both Verizon and Sprint networks, which makes it a flexible choice if you're worried about coverage and compatibility. We like their value plan because, like the previous Mint Mobile offers, you're getting a decent amount of data for a consumer-friendly price. If you're looking for an unlimited plan option under the Sprint network umbrella, however, then our current pick is Tello - which offers an unlimited plan for $39 a month.

Prepaid is a great option if you want some fixed data each month but the flexibility to cancel your subscription if needed. These plans are often consumer-friendly, allow you to bring your own phone, and sometimes have options to tailor a plan to your own needs, which can make them cost-effective if you have a good idea of your level of data usage. Pricing wise, you'll be looking at spending around $20 - $30 a month on average but prices can range up to $50 in some cases. Generally speaking, the more you pay the better perks and value you'll get - especially in regards to data allowances.

NVMO's tend to be king here and you generally drop the big perks from the main carriers for some added flexibility. You can, of course, get no-contract prepaid plans from the big carriers, but they don't tend to have as much value as those from the smaller companies.

The main drawbacks, aside from missing out on the previously mentioned perks (free streaming services, international roaming), is that most of these services are subject to deprioritization when the parent network is experiencing heavy traffic. This is mostly because the big networks (Verizon, AT&T, etc) tend to prioritize their own postpaid users as opposed to third party services. This isn't always the case though, and direct users on the big networks can suffer from slowdowns as well, depending on their plan and personal usage.

Unlimited cell phone plans

When it comes to truly unlimited data plans, going with a postpaid plan on one of the big networks will generally give you the best service and speeds. You'll also get perks such as HD streaming, free third party subscriptions, and international roaming, which are mostly absent from prepaid options.

Best coverage | Verizon Do More Unlimited | $80pm

With 70% 4G LTE coverage across the US, Verizon is simply going to be the best option for most users who want to make the most of that unlimited data. While you're paying a premium here, the Do More Unlimited plan is a good middle-tier option for many. You're getting full 5G access where applicable, a whopping 50GB of priority data, a 15GB hotspot, plus some nice perks - a Disney+ subscription for one year and free Apple Music. The only two limiting factors here are price and 480p video streaming, which you're locked into at this subscription tier.

Best cheap unlimited plan | Visible | $40pm

Visible is a subsidiary of Verizon and uses its parent companies' excellent network, tieing it to the best and most consistent coverage nationwide. We're including it here alongside Verizon because it's quite simply a great option if all you want is data but don't want any of the above bundled Verizon perks. The catch here is that you're subject to de-prioritization versus the direct Verizon users, meaning you may experience a slowdown when the network is getting heavy traffic.

Best value | T-Mobile Magenta | $70pm

We whole-heartedly recommend T-Mobile if coverage is good for you, as they're a little better value than Verizon overall. Our pick is the middle tier Magenta plan, which sacrifices HD streaming and a couple of advanced voice mail options for a $15 monthly saving. You'll also get unlimited priority data while the more basic Essentials plan is subject to slow-downs when there's heavy usage in your area. Perks include a free year of Netflix and Quibi, one of which you can choose to keep after 12 months. T-Mobile offers a well balanced package overall - decent coverage, good speeds, perks, and even international roaming which makes it a good choice if you travel often.

Best Sprint | Sprint Unlimited Plus | $70pm

While Sprint does indeed have the least extensive coverage of all the big carriers, when it comes to post-paid plan value they lead the way. Our pick is the middle-tier Unlimited Plus Plan which has an outstanding 50GB of mobile hotspot data, 50GB of data prioritization, as well as Full HD streaming included for around $10 less than the other carriers. You're also getting free Hulu TV and Tidal included and basic roaming services in 200 international locations.

Best AT&T | AT&T Unlimited Extra | $75pm

With AT&T you're getting the second-best coverage in the country and their pricing overall tends to be a little bit easier on the wallet than Verizon. Our pick is the mid-tier Unlimited Extra plan, which has unlimited 5G access, 50GB of data prioritization, and 15GB of mobile hotspot data. This is a pretty no-thrills package, focusing on getting you the most amount of prioritized data for your cash. If you're after more perks, you may prefer the top-tier Unlimited Elite plan which will set you back another $10 a month but gets you HD video streaming and a free subscription to HBO Max.

When it comes to unlimited cell phone plans you've got the choice of going with the bigger networks or the smaller subsidiary NVMO's with prices generally ranging from around $40 a month to $80 for the top-tier plans.

The best speeds and services are generally reserved for the major providers and all carriers offer bundled perks - the value of which will vary from user to user. Some may prefer the bundled Hulu and Tidal from Sprint over the Netflix bundled with T-Mobile for example, while some may prefer to forgo the perks altogether. In our opinion, when it comes to deciding the best overall, there's really only one major deciding factor - coverage.

Coverage is especially important in an unlimited data plan - after all, what's the use of spending so much per month for a service that's liable to slowdowns or patchy reception. That means we rate Verizon highly on our list as they currently offer the best nationwide coverage (70%) for most users, while their subsidiary Visible gets our pick for the best cheap unlimited cell phone plan currently available.

For more unlimited data plan options, check out our guide to the best unlimited data plans in the US.

Family cell phone plans

While most big carriers have moved away from family branded plans, they'll still offer a hefty discount per line if you add multiples to an account. Below are our picks of the best family cell phone plans based on the price for a four-line plan as an average, with a bonus two-line plan pick as well.

Best coverage | Verizon Start Unlimited | $140pm (4 lines)

Verizon may not have the cheapest price, but they do have a fine basic package that is good for the essentials. With the Start Unlimited package you'll be paying $35 per line (on a 4 line plan) for the best LTE network currently available. You'll have to forgo mobile hotspotting and full HD streaming at this price, which drops the value compared to other carriers, but overall you do get the essentials at a reasonable price.

Best value | T-Mobile Magenta | $140pm (4 lines)

When it comes to getting the most perks with preferential speeds and unlimited data caps, we like the Magenta plan from T-Mobile best. While it's not the cheapest overall, you're getting unlimited data hotspotting with this plan as well as a free Netflix subscription thrown in for good measure. International roaming is included as well, albeit at a reduced 2G speed.

Best for two lines | Simple Mobile Unlimited | $70pm (2 lines)

Simple Mobile offers a no-thrills unlimited data package for an absolute bargain price. While other providers tend to progressively apply discounts depending on how many lines you add, Simple Mobile offers a flat rate of an additional $20 per line. This means you can add another line to their $50 a month data plan and bag a simple and cheap package. Simple Mobile uses the T-Mobile network, so coverage is fairly good as well and there's also an additional tier of subscription if you want HD streaming and more mobile hotspot data.

Best AT&T | Cricket Core Unlimited | $100pm (4 lines)

Our AT&T network pick is the excellent Core Unlimited plan from Cricket Wireless. This prepaid plan doesn't get you many perks, but it's much, much cheaper than the equivalent packages from AT&T and still offers tons of data. However, note that the Core Unlimited plan caps your download speed at 3Mbps, which is quite a bit slower than the average 4G LTE speeds. That said, it's still plenty fast for streaming videos and doing all the usual smartphone tasks.

Best Sprint | Sprint Unlimited Basic | $100pm (4 lines)

The Sprint Unlimited Basic plan offers a stripped-down unlimited package with pretty unbeatable value for a post-paid plan right now. While you're sacrificing HD video streaming, you are still getting full 5G access and a free Hulu subscription. Of course, as with any Sprint offering the catch is the coverage - which is around 30% of the country right now. If you are covered though, definitely consider this excellent plan.

Our best family cell phone picks are all unlimited data because we think that's the most sensible option for most users wanting to share data in the age of Netflix, Youtube, and Spotify. Even though you can of course go cheaper, for peace of mind and to avoid any sticky situations over who gets to do what, we say go unlimited.

Generally speaking, for a four-line plan most families will be looking at spending around $140 to $200, depending on how feature-laden the plan is. It's important to note that while there are cheap options out there, they often aren't the best choice for families. You'll definitely want to factor in how good the coverage is in your area, as well as any of the perks and extras that the big carriers often offer.

While our recommendations above are based on a four-line plan price as an average measure, generally speaking the more plans you add, the lower the price on each individual plan will be.

Phone plans for seniors

Like other user demographics, the needs of seniors will differ greatly from user to user. Our choice of the best cell phone plans for seniors focuses on offering a wide range of options, so whether you're just looking for the cheapest plan available or want some flexibility, you're covered.

Best pay as you go | Ultra Mobile | $3pm

For light users and seniors who just need the bare essentials, we recommend checking out Ultra Mobile's pay as you go plan. This stripped-down offer bags you 100 minutes, 100 texts, and 100Mb of data for $3 a month. If you find you need more minutes or texts you can buy a pass to give you unlimited usage for a limited time, but this can get expensive quickly. If you need something a little less restrictive but still want to keep those monthly costs down, check out the Tello economy plan, which will up your cost to $10 a month, but gets you unlimited calls and texts, as well as 1GB of data.

Best for flexibility | Ting | $20 - $30pm (average)

Ting operates a unique system where you can design a plan around your usage requirements. It's a great option if you're unsure about your current usages or whether you need some flexibility in regards to how many lines you need. Each month you can alter how many texts, minutes, or how much data you need so you won't end up paying a fortune for extras you won't use. Ting piggybacks off T-Mobile and Sprint, so 4G LTE coverage is fairly good as well.

Best for unlimited | T-Mobile Essentials Unlimited 55 | $55pm (2 lines)

If you're a tech-savvy senior or heavy user, T-Mobile has the best postpaid option right now - especially if you're looking for a 2-line plan. With three tiers to choose from you're really spoilt for choice here but our pick is the basic Essentials Unlimited 55 plan. With this plan you're getting everything you need - unlimited data, texts and minutes, while not paying for any unneeded extras. Sprint also offers a fantastic senior-focused Unlimited 55 plan, which normally comes in a little cheaper than the above T-Mobile plan, but offers poorer coverage overall.

With our top cell phone picks for seniors, we've focused on three distinct levels of requirements and price points. As always you'll want to factor in what network gives you the best coverage, as well as have a general idea of your phone usage before deciding which plan is best for you.

Phone plans for kids

The best cell phone plans for kids will generally sit within the prepaid market where monthly data allowances are capped, and those monthly bills can be kept at a minimum. We've rounded up what we think are the best plans for each network just below, so if you're limited by coverage requirements you'll still have options.

Best overall | Twigby | 3GB | $15pm

Twigby is currently offering 25% off the first three months of its basic value plan, which makes it an excellent option for parents who want a plan for their kids but want to limit their usage and keep those monthly costs down. Twigby operates a system that will bump you up to the next tier if you overrun your data allowance, but luckily for parents this can be disabled in the account menu - allowing for strict usage control. Running off the Verizon network, Twigby also offers excellent coverage overall.

Best for parental control | Verizon Just Kids | 5GB | $35pm

Concerned about your child's usage? The Verizon Just Kids plan offers parental controls accessible via a separate app, as well as unlimited texts, calls, and a 5GB monthly data allowance. The catch? The price, unfortunately, and that this plan is only available as an addition to an existing Verizon account - not as a standalone contract.

Best for T-Mobile | Mint Mobile | 3GB | $15 pm

Unsurprisingly, Mint Mobile feature yet again when it comes to outright value on low-data prepaid plans, which are perfect for kids. Their basic plan clocks in at just $15 a month, features no hidden surcharges, and also gives you 5G access where applicable, which is pretty unheard of at this price. Your coverage may vary since this provider uses the T-Mobile network, but otherwise Mint Mobile offers an overall decent package for kids and teenagers.

Best for Sprint | Tello Smart plan | 4GB | $19pm

Tello offers completely customizable plans as well as set options which are perfect if you want to keep your kid's data usage low. The pricing is fairly competitive and keeps up with the latest offers from Mint and Twigby while retaining all that bonus flexibility you get through going with a prepaid option.

Best for AT&T | Good2Go Mobile | 6GB | $20pm

If you get the best coverage from AT&T, Good2Go is a small provider currently sharing the same network, and is offering double data on all basic plans for three months right now. Although this is available for new users only, it's a decent option if you're locked into picking AT&T for coverage reasons but still need a cheap prepaid option for your child or teenager.

Prepaid cell phone plans are perfect for parents who want to keep those costs down and put a limit on their child or teenager's monthly data usage. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that these prepaid plans from the smaller companies don't tend to have any sort of parental controls included. Verizon is currently the only carrier to offer this via an app, which is unfortunately limited to existing customers only.

Consequently, we'd recommend checking out the myriad of third-party parental control apps that can be installed on both iOS and Android devices to keep your kids safe online and pairing it with a cheaper, more limited prepaid plan.

How to choose a plan

How to find the right plan for you

Check coverage

Before you start choosing a provider, we always recommend checking you can get a specific plan or network in your area. Most of the big carriers have coverage checkers on their websites, where you can enter your zip code or pinpoint your location to see what kind of coverage and speeds are available. Here are some quick links to the coverage maps.

All the providers mentioned in this article will either be directly using, or sharing coverage with, the above networks so definitely check your area before you set your heart on one particular plan. You might like the pricing of a pre-paid plan such as Mint Mobile for example, but then find that T-Mobile coverage in your local area is poor, in which case you may be better served with Twigby or Tello.

Check your bill usage

You'll want to have a general idea of how much data and how many texts and minutes you use per month before you start deep diving into plan comparisons. You might actually be surprised at your levels of usage - especially so if you find yourself predominantly using your phone over WiFi instead of cellular. Subsequently, reducing your data allowance can actually be a great way to shave off those monthly costs.

When it comes to data allowance, everyone's different, but generally there are some rules of thumb that can be applied to the common usages over cellular:

Emailing and messaging - under 5GB of data a month

Social media and web browsing - 5GB a month

Streaming music - 10GB a month

Streaming HD video - 10GB+ a month

If you're unsure about how much data you use, iOS and Android devices have features that can track your cellular usage in their settings. Most big carriers will also have usage reports that you should be able to access via your account.

What perks do you want?

Lastly, we'd recommend deciding what kind of perks and bonuses are important to you when picking a cell phone plan. Most of the big carriers offer things like free subscriptions to streaming services, international roaming, or varying amounts of mobile hotspot data.

For some, missing out on these won't be a big deal and therefore they'll most likely want to opt for a prepaid plan. For others, these will be a deal-breaker, and they'll actually get the most value out of a plan with one of the big carriers, even though there's a higher associated monthly cost.

How to save money

Review your plan and usage often

While your monthly usage may stay steady over time, it often changes with circumstances and habits. If you find yourself using work or home WiFi more often than you do your cellular data, then it might be time to think about giving up that costly unlimited plan you've been on for some time. Conversely, if you find yourself hitting that data cap on your cheap prepaid plan, then you'll probably save cash or get better benefits by going with an unlimited plan instead of buying costly add-ons or passes.

Make use of switching offers

Many of the big carriers will offer some discounts if you switch over to their plans - mostly by knocking some cash off the latest phone or throwing in an extra line for less. While your mileage may vary in regards to value, especially if you want to keep that old phone, this can be a good way to save money on your overall bill.

One thing you'll want to keep an eye out for when switching is early termination fees (ETF) - which can be hidden in the fine print of your contract. Some carriers may require you to either pay off your handset first or you might have to have been on the service for a significant period of time - such as a year. The good news is some carriers (but not all) may actually be willing to pay some cash towards your ETF bill if you're switching over to them, such is their eagerness to pry away customers from their competitors. If you'd like to read a little more on this exact topic, check out our guide on how to switch carriers without early termination fees.

Make use of discounts

Keyworkers, military and seniors are just some of the people who are often entitled to discounts on big carriers' phone plans. Verizon currently offers discounts for military staff, teachers, and medical works, among others. AT&T, another huge provider, currently offers discounts for military staff and first responders. These are just two examples of discounts made publicly available, although you may have to do a little bit of digging or even directly contact the provider to see a full list of their available discounts.