The best family cell phone plans for April 2021

Purchasing the best family cell phone plan can be a real commitment. Not only are multiple line cell phone plans pricey, but many options require you to sign up for a lengthy service contract. This is an area where research and shopping around can really pay dividends, which is why we've put together a list of our recommended best family cell phone plans to help our readers make the right decisions.

While we're primarily focused on overall value with our list of the best family cell phone plans, we're also factoring in a number of other important factors. Things like streaming perks, mobile hotspot allowances, parental controls, and even coverage have all been considered here. You'll also find options for two and three-line plans too if you happen to be a couple or smaller household looking for a great value cell phone plan.

It's actually a pretty great time to be shopping around for family cell phone plans right now too. Not only have we got a number of good premium plans from the bigger carriers (like T-Mobile and Verizon), but there are also smaller companies offering some absolutely incredible budget-friendly plans right now like Visible and Mint Mobile. These are some of the best value family plans on the market currently and are a particularly good choice for those customers who want to forgo the streaming perks and extras often included on the more expensive options.

If you need a bit more help on your quest to determine the best family cell phone plan for you, then just below our recommended picks you'll find a quick guide. There you'll find our tips on what you should look out for in the fine print and the most important factors you need to consider in regards to your plan. For further reading and a whistle-stop tour of the plans market as a whole, head on over to our main best cell phone plans page.

The best family cell phone plans: top picks

Visible - best for overall value Mint Mobile - best for two line value Boost Mobile - best for three line value T-Mobile - best for big carrier value Verizon - best for flexibility and parental control Cricket Wireless - best for value on the AT&T network

The best family cell phone plans

(Image credit: Visible)

1. Visible Best for value Pricing: $100/mo (4 lines) | Data options: Unlimited | Talk & Text: Unlimited | Perks: 5G, mobile hotspot, free Mex & CA calling | Network: Verizon View at Visible Amazing 4-line value Unlimited data No contract Lines pay separately

Visible is a sub-carrier of Verizon that features a rather simple all-inclusive unlimited data plan for just $40 a month under normal circumstances. By itself, that's already great value, but what makes this carrier particularly good for group or family cell phone plans is its party pay option - a feature that allows you to 'link' together multiple accounts for a discount on each line.

Link together two accounts and you'll pay $35 per line, link together three and you'll pay $30, link together four and you'll pay just $25 per line - which is pretty much the cheapest unlimited data plan monthly rate on the market. Being completely unlimited means you won't have to squabble over those data allowances either, although note - every user pays separately here, which can either be a massive bonus or a headache, depending on your situation.

See our Visible wireless plans guide for a detailed breakdown of this service.

(Image credit: Mint Mobile)

2. Mint Mobile Best for 2 lines Pricing: $15/mo - $30/mo (per line) | Data options: 4GB, 10GB, 15GB, Unlimited | Talk & Text: Unlimited | Perks: 5G, mobile hotspot, free Mex & CA calling | Network: T-Mobile View at Mint Mobile Simple pricing Generous data allowances Pay upfront Have to buy multiple months at a time

Mint Mobile, unlike most carriers, doesn't offer specific rates for family plans per se, but its low rates, simple pricing structure, and overall value make it a perfect pick for single or dual-line users. Its unlimited plan, for example, can be picked up for $35 a month at its lowest rate and offers a generous 35GB of 5G data as well as unlimited talk and text and 5GB of mobile hotspot allowance.

With Mint Mobile, you buy your data upfront in increments of three, six, or twelve months at a time, with the longer plans averaging out to a cheaper rate per month. Subsequently, you'll want to be committed before you jump on board with Mint Mobile as to secure the cheapest rates you'll have to be willing to spend a chunk of cash upfront. On the plus side, however, that does mean no monthly bills for up to a year at a time.

See our Mint Mobile plans guide for a detailed breakdown of this service.

(Image credit: Boost mobile)

3. Boost Mobile Unlimited Best for 3 lines Pricing: $90mo (3 lines) | Data options: Unlimited | Talk & Text: Unlimited | Perks: 5G, mobile hotspot | Network: T-Mobile View at Boost Mobile Generous mobile hotspot allowance Excellent 3-line value Initial payment of $100

Boost Mobile is another popular prepaid carrier that operates under the T-Mobile network. Unlike Mint, however, Boost Mobile has a number of flexible family-specific cell phone plan options that can be used to significantly save on your overall cell phone bill.

Of particular note is the special rate for its three-line unlimited plan, which comes in at just $90 a month after an initial payment of $100. Although that initial payment is a bit of a kicker here and makes it initially more expensive than Mint, you do get slightly more data allowance on your mobile hotspot with Boost - 12GB in this case. Subsequently, this one's a pretty good option if you're looking for a three-line family cell phone plan specifically, and you can also get some decent savings on handsets via the Boost Mobile deals page as well.

(Image credit: T-Mobile)

4. T-Mobile Magenta Best for big carrier value Pricing: $140/mo (4-lines) | Data options: Unlimited | Talk & Text: Unlimited | Perks: Netflix, 5G, hotspot, int. talk & text | Network: T-Mobile View at T-Mobile No deprioritization Netflix subscription Taxes and fees included Still quite pricey Only 5GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data

Bigger carriers aren't exactly known for value when it comes to family cell phone plans or cellular plans in general for that matter. However, out of the 'big three', T-Mobile stands out as the best value thanks to a fantastic deal that throws in the third line for free when you purchase three or more lines on your plan. Of course, it's still pretty pricey compared to the prepaid carriers on our list, but the T-Mobile Magenta plan offers a ton of goodies for the money.

Like most bigger carriers, T-Mobile throws in a free streaming subscription service with its Magenta plan - in this case Netflix Basic, and also 100GB of 'priority data'. In short, this makes it a great option for those data-hungry families that want to indulge in some streamed content, and you'll get tons of un-restricted speeds which aren't subject to deprioritization, unlike the prepaid plans on our list.

(Image credit: Verizon)

5. Verizon Unlimited Good for flexibility, plus coverage Pricing: $140 to $220/mo | Data options: Unlimited | Talk & Text: Unlimited | Perks: 5G, Hulu, ESPN+, Disney+, hotspot | Network: Verizon View at Verizon Mix-and-match unlimited plans Just Kids plan available Excellent streaming perks Pricey 5G mobile hotspot caps

Another really strong candidate for family cell phone plans among the bigger carriers is Verizon - which operates a really great 'mix-and-match' service on its unlimited data plans that allows customers to really tailor each line to their own preference. While pricey, you're also getting a ton of great streaming service perks with most of the Verizon plans - Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ to be precise, as well as 50GB per line of priority data for speedy high-definition streaming.

Another standout feature for Verizon is the 'Just Kids' unlimited plan - a rather unique $35/month add-on plan for any unlimited data customer at Verizon. With this plan, parents can limit screen time, track location, and filter content via the Verizon app. Note - the Verizon Just Kids plan also comes with unlimited data (capped at 5Mbs), and unlimited data and text for up to 20 contacts, so it's actually fairly good value.

See our Verizon wireless plans guide for a detailed breakdown of this service.

(Image credit: Cricket Wireless)

6. Cricket Wireless A great prepaid deal on the AT&T network Pricing: $100/mo (4-lines) | Data options: Unlimited | Talk & Text: Unlimited | Perks: Unlimited texts to 37 countries | Network: AT&T View at Cricket Wireless Cheapest on the AT&T network Unlimited data at 8Mbps Mobile hotspot not included on basic plan

If you happen to get the best coverage on the AT&T network in your area, then a good option for saving on the entirety of your plan is Cricket Wireless - a prepaid carrier that offers a 4-line unlimited plan for just $100 a month.

Like most prepaid carriers on our best family cell phone plans list, Cricket Wireless is a pretty stripped-down affair and also subject to deprioritization when the network is busy. That said, it does come in, on average, around $10 per line cheaper than AT&T's basic unlimited data plans while offering comparable levels of service and perks.

Family cell phone plans: FAQ

(Image credit: Getty)

Deciding which family cell phone plan is best

Data allowances

It's always a wise policy to have an idea of your family's monthly data usage while you're shopping around for a family cell phone plan. While most of the family cell phone plans on our list are unlimited - at least on paper - most of them do have soft caps on data usage. While you won't be shut off from your cellular connection, you could be downgraded to 3G speeds or worse if you exceed your soft cap - which is often around 35GB to 50GB, depending on the plan. Most carriers make data usage reports readily available via their customer sites, so you should be able to find the information you need fairly easily by logging into your existing account.

Perks

While subjective, the number of perks offered by a carrier can really make or break the overall value of the plan. Things like included subscription services, international calling, and big mobile-hotspot allowances can be a neat bonus for some, but a necessity for others. If you think your family is going to make full use of that Hulu, Netflix subscription, or 5G mobile hotspot allowance, then it could be worth it to spend a little more and go with one of the bigger carriers as opposed to the more stripped-down prepaid plans.

Parental controls

Most Android and iPhone devices have parental control features directly accessible via the phone settings, so you don't necessarily have to have a bespoke child-friendly cell phone plan to get some protection. That said, if you do want to easily monitor your child's usage, or want that extra level of protection, then the Verizon Just Kids plan is the only plan on this list to feature that for free. AT&T also offers a Secure Family app and T-Mobile also has a FamilyMode app, although they charge $7.99 and $10 a month to use these services respectively.

Pay separately or together?

Some of the cheaper family cell phone plans featured on our list have separate billing for each line. While cheaper, this can be a bit more of a hassle in regards to paperwork and some may prefer to keep everything under one monthly bill. If you'd prefer to keep things simple, then it could be worth it to go via the more traditional (but pricier) family cell phone plans route.

More great cell phone plans content

Looking to do a bit more research about cell phone plans? Luckily here at TechRadar we've got a ton of useful content to check out, no matter what you're after.

If you're looking for cheap, and we mean really cheap plans, then head directly to our guide for this month's best cheap cell phone plans. Another good resource to read is this month's best prepaid plans too - which tend to be great value as well. Finally, if you're a heavy user then you'll definitely want to check out this month's best unlimited data plans, which while pricey, will give you all the 5G data you could ever want as well as tons of streaming subscription perks.