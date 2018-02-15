The best Verizon Wireless plans in February 2018

Verizon Wireless's plans make unlimited data simple. The focus is largely on Verizon's two flagship unlimited data plans, a move likely aimed at keeping up with the simple unlimited plans offered by competing mobile networks.

So, if you need a lot of data, there's no doubt Verizon has a plan for you. Fortunately, for those of you who don't need too much data, Verizon still offers a number of smaller data packages and prepaid plans that come at a lower cost.

We'll take a look at all the options and help you find the best plan for you.

Verizon Wireless unlimited plans: Explained

Verizon's main focus is on its "Gounlimited" and "Beyondunlimited" plans. These have unlimited talk, text, and data. They also features Verizon Up rewards, mobile hotspot functionality, video streaming and military discounts.

There are minor differences between the two plans. Beyondunlimited is a little more expensive but allows HD streaming video and mobile hotspot speeds at 4G LTE for 15GB. Gounlimited has unlimited hotspot, but it is capped with a data rate of 600kbps. It also lets you use your service in Canada and Mexico.

The best Verizon Wireless plans for you

Let's take a close look at what each of these plans has to offer for the price. Afterward, we'll also go over some of Verizon's alternative plans in case these aren't a fit for you.

Whether you're a modest web surfer, a heavy Netflix-user, or just pull your phone out a few times a week, there should be a plan to fit your needs.

Verizon Wireless plan: Small | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | $35/Month

If you don't do a lot of music or movie streaming, this plan will probably be a good choice for you. 2GB is enough data to do regular surfing and watch the occasional YouTube video. It's also one of Verizon's cheapest plans, so if you have your budget in mind, look no further.

Verizon Wireless plan: Medium | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | $50/Month

If you think you're likely to bump up against the 2GB limit on Verizon's cheaper plan, you may want to consider the 4GB plan. For $15 more, you get an extra 1GB at full 4G LTE speed. Plus, with these plans, you can carryover unused data into the next month, in case you want to save up some data for a new Netflix show.

Verizon Wireless plan: Large | 8GB | Unlimited calls and texts | $70/Month

If you really can't hold off on the occasional movie or TV show streamed over your data plan, this might be a reasonable option for you. However, since Verizon's cheapest Unlimited plan is just $5 more, it may be worth jumping up to that plan and not worrying about how much data you use each month.

Verizon Wireless Gounlimited and Beyondunlimited plans | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | $75/Month or $85/Month

Heavy data users who don't want to worry about running up against data limits, and want to stream TV, movies and music to their hearts' content may want to go with one of these options. If there's network congestion, you may get reduced speeds, but it won't be because you accidentally fell asleep with Netflix streaming and went over your data allotment. These plans also allow you to add extra lines at reduced rates. You can see what you'll pay with a calculator Verizon provides on its site.

Verizon Wireless: Prepaid plans

If the above Verizon plans aren't what you're looking for, there are also a number of monthly prepaid plans. They all include unlimited talk and text in the US and unlimited text to over 200 international destinations. They also allow data carryover and mobile hotspot usage. They range in price from $40 a month for 3GB to $80 a month for unlimited data.

If you just have a basic phone and want simple service, Verizon also offers a basic plan with unlimited talk and text and 500MB of data for $30 a month. See that plan here.

Phones are more expensive, unfortunately

Since Verizon Wireless eliminated the two year contract and switch to these new types of plans, it has unfortunately done away with the old subsidies on new phones that came with 2-year contracts.

That means instead of paying a flat $200 for every new phone you get, you'll have to pay whatever that phone actually retails for. For a new flagship, that can be anywhere from $600 to $1000.

Verizon Wireless does offer installment plans for customers, though. So if you're shopping for a new phone and plan and have good credit, you can likely find a phone that you'll be able to pay for over the course of a couple years.