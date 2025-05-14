Get an unlimited data plan for just $12.50/mo with this deal at Lyca Mobile

If you're looking to break away from the usual pricey unlimited plans at the major networks, it's well worth checking out a new promotion at the prepaid carrier Lyca Mobile.

For a limited time only, you can get three months of the carrier's Unlimited Plus plan for just $12.50/mo. That's a plan with completely unlimited talk, text, and 40GB of 5G data allowance for a fraction of what you'd usually pay at competitors.

The carrier's Unlimited Plus plan usually clocks in at $49 for two months thanks to a buy-one-get-one-free deal at the carrier, but today's deal notches up the value even further. At $37.50 in total, you're essentially getting three months for the price of two here without having to pay a large sum upfront.

As always, the various bonuses for signing up to Lyca Mobile apply here. No credit checks or lengthy contracts are required and you also get some great international calling options - free texting and calling to over 100 countries, in fact.

Unlimited data for just $12.25/mo at Lyca Mobile

While today's featured deal is on the Unlimited Plus plan, other great plans are also available at Lyca Mobile this week if you're looking for something more specific (or cheaper).

For example, last week I covered a similar promotion on the 12GB monthly plan, which is currently available for just $7.50 per month for three months. That one could be a decent option if you're looking for something more barebones with the same excellent international calling perks.

Lyca Mobile also offers a convenient family plan, which is great for bundling multiple lines under one account. Up to five lines can be bundled on the 25GB plan, offering discounts and the chance to significantly simplify account management overall.

